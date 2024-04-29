Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Loar Holdings: This Aerospace Supplier Is Flying Too High In Its IPO

Apr. 29, 2024 1:55 AM ETLoar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) StockTDG
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Loar Holdings' shares have seen a huge surge in value after going public, leading to outrageously high valuations.
  • The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling niche aerospace and defense components, with a focus on mission-critical solutions.
  • Despite strong growth and potential for GAAP profits, the high valuations and reliance on acquisitions make it difficult to be optimistic about Loar's future.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Shares of Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) have been a huge success as the company went public. After shares doubled from the preliminary offering range, already demanding valuations have become outrageously high as investors seem to hope that Loar is becoming a second

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.61K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LOAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LOAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News