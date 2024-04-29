Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marsh & McLennan: Scale Advantage And Macro Uncertainty Support Growth Story

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
395 Followers

Summary

  • Marsh & McLennan Companies has seen a 9.25% YoY increase in total revenues in Q1 2024.
  • MMC's value proposition includes strong revenue growth, expense-base management, and substantial free cash flow growth.
  • MMC is undervalued compared to its peers and has demonstrated strong growth potential, superior capital returns, and financial discipline.

Marsh McLennan office building in Toronto, ON, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is a global professional services corporation with businesses spanning insurance brokerage, risk management, human resources, investment advisory, management consulting, and reinsurance, among others. The firm primarily conducts its operations through four primary businesses; Marsh, which provides insurance

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
395 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News