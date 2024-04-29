JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is a global professional services corporation with businesses spanning insurance brokerage, risk management, human resources, investment advisory, management consulting, and reinsurance, among others. The firm primarily conducts its operations through four primary businesses; Marsh, which provides insurance brokerage and risk management services; Guy Carpenter, which comprises MMC's reinsurance business; Mercer, representing MMC's consulting, human resources, and financial services consulting branch; and Oliver Wyman, MMC's management consulting arm.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

Through these activities, MMC, in the first quarter of 2024, has seen total revenues of $6.47bn- a 9.25% YoY increase- alongside a net income of $1.40bn- a 13.36% increase- and a free cash flow of -$868.00mn- a 3.88% increase driven by increased cash flow from operations.

Introduction

By positioning itself throughout the professional services pipeline, including management consulting, risk management, and financial advisory, MMC can successfully maintain an agile organization and upsell clients to product-oriented services, such as insurance, reinsurance, and human resources. The synergetic efficiencies additionally support cost reduction potential and natural growth through holistic business services integration with clients.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

This leads me to MMC's value proposition and investment thesis; MMC is well-positioned to ascertain strong revenue growth due to internal activities and macro trends, expand margins through expense-base management, continue to grow FCF substantially through capital-light activity, and ultimately deploy capital effectively, prioritizing reinvestment but recognizing the need to support capital return via dividends and repurchases.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

Due to MMC's operational and financial strength, as well as its judicious capital returns, I rate MMC a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the TTM period, MMC's stock- up 12.76%- has experienced middling performance between the wider insurance industry- as represented by TradingView's Insurance Industry Index- up 9.86%- and the broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 25.85%.

MMC (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

While the insurance industry has suffered due to higher interest rates devaluing bond-heavy portfolios, MMC has seen superior growth to insurers. This is likely due to MMC's more diversified segmentation as well as it primarily being a brokerage rather than a primary insurer, insulating the firm somewhat from rate volatility.

Comparable Companies

Due to the inherently diversified verticals MMC engages with, the company cannot be directly compared to any competitors. As such, I sought to compare MMC with similarly sized insurance brokerages as listed on the 'Peers' tab of Seeking Alpha's MMC ticker page. This group includes the London, United Kingdom-based professional services and management consulting firm, Aon (AON), the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the British-American insurance services provider, the London, UK-based Willis Towers Watson (WTW), and the risk management-focused insurance brokerage, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based Brown & Brown (BRO).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, MMC has seen middling price performance over the past year among its peer group. Despite this, MMC is heavily undervalued from a growth-based perspective and fairly valued when assessing multiples.

For instance, although MMC maintains the group-median trailing and forward P/E ratios, MMC sustains the second-lowest P/S.

On the other hand, MMC demonstrates its outsized capability to grow, with the second-highest 5Y revenue growth rate, third-highest earnings growth, best-in-class ROE, and best-in-class ROA.

Moreover, MMC commits to superior capital returns to shareholders, with the highest 5Y dividend growth rate and the highest dividend at 1.41% with a cautious 32.36% payout ratio.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the net present value of MMC should be $212.99, up from a current market price of $197.95, representing a ~7.59% undervaluation.

EV was found using the XNPV of projected cash flows for MMC; Current Numbers May Be Slightly Different Due to Market Movement (Discounted Cash Flow Intrinsic Value)

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 9%, accounting for the higher cost of capital with MMC's relatively balanced capital structure. Additionally, I project a continuation of existing margin growth- with margins growing at ~1800bps/year since 2008- and a revenue growth rate of 8%, lower than the trailing 5Y average of 8.88% owing to the potential effects of rates.

MMC's Financial Discipline & Market Position Combine for Scale & Margin Expansion

Key to MMC's constant ability to grow its revenue base has been its ability to align with macro megatrends and help other businesses mitigate the risks associated with such issues. MMC's current objectives are no different; the firm remains dedicated to expanding its TAM while helping clients reduce overall risk across cyber risk- a market worth >$1tn, expanding its ability to address protection gaps costing in the hundreds of billions, especially in light of climate change and associated risks, supporting healthcare, a market also worth ~$7tn, helping bridge the retirement savings gap, and supporting broader productivity-based initiatives.

Beyond that, MMC is able to effectively remain ESG inclusionary- thus lowering its relative cost of equity.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

When assessing margins, MMC remains dedicated to the growth of its operating margin by realizing synergies between its businesses while reducing its cost base. For example, MMC has seen its adjusted operating margin grow from 8.8% in 2008 to 26.4%- a more than threefold increase. MMC has laid out how it aims to continue this trend, supporting efficiency in MMC's real estate footprint, integrating newer technologies and automation, and investing in scalability, reducing marginal costs.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

With growing free cash flow generation supported by scale and margin growth, MMC aims to reinvest in the underlying business to support organic growth and accelerate M&A activities for continued scale growth. For shareholders, MMC continues to ensure long-run dividend safety and growth while also engaging in opportunistic share repurchases.

MMC Q1'24 Investor Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts generally support my positive outlook on the company, estimating an average 1Y price target of $212.38- a 6.8% increase.

TradingView

Even at the minimum projected price target, analysts expect MMC to break even net of dividends.

I believe this reflects analyst opinion that the market is underpricing MMC's continued growth potential.

Risks & Challenges

Stagnant Rates May Change MMC's Operational Behaviour

As aforementioned when discussing MMC's trailing year performance, many insurers have seen reduced profitability or at least asset value relative to the broader market given higher rates. This dynamic may leak into the demand or pricing of MMC's insurance brokerage business and reduce volume. Besides this, increased interest rates may reduce MMC's propensity to adequately engage in M&A activities.

Macro Headwinds May Reduce Insurance Profitability

Although MMC has done well to manage risks and help clients do so as well, an inability to account for certain risks or adequately mitigate them may harm both MMC's financial viability while damaging the company's reputation. This challenge is especially poignant in an era of unexpected events, whether they be climate-related, economic- such as rate volatility, or geopolitical.

Conclusion

Looking forward, through its alignment with megatrends and expense-base management, MMC is well-positioned to continue to grow and support capital return to shareholders.