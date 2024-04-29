Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AFYA: Mr Market Is Mistaken

Apr. 29, 2024 4:19 AM ETAfya Limited (AFYA) Stock
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • The company's 2023 earnings and revenue were strong, but its stock price has declined significantly.
  • The selloff is largely due to AFYA's declining revenue growth rates.
  • Guidance is also soft, adding to concerns from investors and analysts.
  • However, AFYA's business model is not broken and the market's overreaction provides a wide margin of safety to invest in a profitable company with a dominant position.
  • Investors who can readjust their expectations to see AFYA in a different light will see that AFYA is a strong and growing business that is selling at a discount.

Doctor holding portable computer

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Note: This is a Brazilian company. Other than the stock price and valuation where the currency used is in USD, Brazilian Real (BRL) was used.

Introduction

I covered AFYA (NASDAQ:AFYA) 10 months ago in

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.55K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFYA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News