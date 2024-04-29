Wei-Hua/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is an ETF we recently covered. Our message was very straightforward in February, which was inflation is not going to go down. We were right on that so far, inflation has not creeped down at all and even core metrics, those watched by the Fed, continue to go up. What was not quite foreseen by markets is that there is a leading deceleration in the economy, which raises stagflation fears. We aren't worried about stagflation. We think that the deceleration in the economy, and probable impact of maturity walls this year, should be enough to stop marginal actors from propagating inflation. Regardless, SHV and avoiding duration risk has been the intelligent play for the last couple of months with Treasuries. Until maturity walls are clearly in play, we would not switch to longer duration.

SHV Breakdown

We don't want to repeat ourselves from previous coverage. The important stats are that duration is 0.3 years, so almost no duration, close to being spot rates at all times. It also has a similar expense ratio of 0.15% to the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) which also tracks spot rates, with a similar low duration angle. There is no credit risk to the extent that the US Treasury has no credit risk. Arguable, but not a discussion for this article.

How Inflation Works

We have had a good read on inflation dynamics, particularly since the end of the major elements from the supply chain shortages. All of our coverage in fixed income had been focusing on the likelihood that inflation stays high, rather than follow the soft landing narrative which we stopped believing in earlier in 2023.

Inflation is a wheel with a lot of momentum. Once it starts turning at a certain rate, a lot of force is needed to slow it down. Inflation will usually trail GDP data.

The reason inflation has gotten out of control is the following. First, there were supply chain shortages. Most of those price increases were passed through on an exceptional basis. As market participants knew that these were punctuated and not sustained price increases, most of the 8% inflation we were seeing at some point did not get baked into expectations.

Expectations are critically important. Inflation will be whatever people believe and expect it to be. There is nothing more to it, as they will price all their services, including the wages that they negotiate for themselves, to account for inflation to get a real gain. Therefore, with everyone's costs going up a certain amount, all goods also see a similar or even higher rate of inflation depending on the pricing power of the seller.

The reason why we settled at above 2% is because after we saw major entities like consumer staples companies pass through inflation into prices at rates exceeding inflation as they have pricing power, it was the turn for marginal entities to make their price increases. This has a multiplicative effect whereby some tit for tat process, prices continue to get increased by everyone at a higher rate after the initial price increase impulse, this case the Ukraine war.

While usually the series of excess price increases should start converging as the consumer starts dialing back their consumption on higher prices, it can sometimes take too long for this process to die out, and therefore it can become baked into expectations. That's why the Fed was concerned with getting down inflation quickly so that they could demonstrate to the economic actors that they don't need to account for a persistently higher rate. Inflation has taken too long to die out, and we think it's made its way into expectations. That's why we heavily criticised Powell's remarks, particularly the assertion that it was somehow good enough that 2026 inflation expectations were close, but still not 2%. 2026 is too far into the future and expectations will tend upwards especially with intermediate volatility. Volatile prices are bad because the entities with pricing power make the spikes stick while the downside movements don't.

Bottom Line

The Core PCE data, which the Fed follows closely and strips out some volatile elements, is at 2.8%. It's way too high, actually accelerating again as well. At the same time, economic growth came in at lower than expected. We can already conclude that short duration plays were the right idea. We also think they continue to be the right idea, and the duration thesis only needs re-evaluating after the maturity walls hit. It depends on how that starts impacting inflation, which won't be immediate at any rate.

But what about the stagflation concerns? It's quite normal for inflation to not respond to small decelerations in the economy. As we said, it takes quite a low of force to slow down the inflation wheel. We wouldn't be worried about stagflation till after we see the impact of the maturity walls. If the incoming maturity walls this year don't dent inflation, then there is a problem because it is likely to dent economic growth. We think that the moment unemployment rates change, which is maybe not yet considering continuing jobless claims are declining, we should see a normal Phillips Curve effect on the inflation rate. We don't think that the Phillips Curve is dead currently. Stagflation only really happens when there is a very major impact on the supply side, which is a diminishing impact, probably almost completely gone by now. Oil prices are high, but it could be a lot worse.