Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southwest Airlines Is Set To Soar Again

Apr. 29, 2024 7:00 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) StockBA1 Comment
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines joined a number of U.S. airlines in reporting a first quarter 2024 loss with concern around labor and maintenance expenses.
  • Southwest's loyalty to Boeing has been extraordinarily costly, with 2024 MAX deliveries expected to be a fraction of contractual levels.
  • Southwest is implementing long-planned strategies and considering operational and customer service changes to grow its profits.

Tails and City

chanceb737

The past week was yet another difficult one for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). Southwest reported on Thursday, April 25, after Delta (DAL) which reported a small net profit and United Airlines (UAL) which reported

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.86K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News