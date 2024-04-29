PaulMcKinnon

A theme in my recent articles is internet-centric firms catering to small businesses and self-employed people. Etsy (ETSY), Fiverr (FVRR), and Intuit (INTU) are notable examples. To me, this market segment is particularly interesting because it is subject to a range of trends that are causing stock volatility. For one, we're seeing generally solid growth among small businesses that operate on an online platform. However, since 2020, these companies have seen wild trends, with most skyrocketing in 2021 as growth rates rose during lockdowns and then plummeted in 2022 as the bubble popped.

One of the most notable examples is Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which saw its share price rise from ~$50 to over ~$170 from late 2018 to 2021, then reversed all of those gains in a massive crash in early 2022. Since then, the stock has risen to $71, somewhat in line with the trend set before its 2021 boom and bust. Further, its price-to-sales ratio rose to a stupendously high ~60X in 2021 and is now back to a more reasonable, although still high, 13X. Historically, that is a normal "P/S" for the firm and was the range it traded from 2016 to 2019.

SHOP has had a minor correction recently, following the trend in many growth stocks. As such, investors and speculators are lining up on both sides. Some view the slight dip as a temporary discount that may lead to a rebound back to 2021 prices. Others likely see the dip as a portent of a more considerable devaluation, arguing that SHOP has been overvalued since it went public. With opinions varying widely, I'll add mine to the mix, focusing on the data and social and economic trends impacting the firm's performance.

What Do Investors Expect of Shopify?

A vast portion of SHOP's valuation depends on its long-term growth potential. We must estimate how much it will earn and discount that to its competitive and economic risk factors to value it. Early on, Shopify was a popular platform for small businesses looking to make merchant websites without the hassle of non-integrated platforms. That remains the case, but it has garnered customers that include Kraft Heinz, Redbull, Staples, Sephora, The Economist, Fitbit, Pepsi, Tesla, and many others. Some of those firms may currently use it or did so at some point in the past.

Its platform is extremely valuable to many of its customers. As a result, it has seen tremendous growth combined with a decent trend toward profitability. See below:

The company's sales growth rate has slowed but remains high at nearly 24% YoY. Its income is not positive TTM at $132M, which is negligible compared to its $92B market capitalization. Its CFO is higher at $944M, and its R&D spending is trending lower. Its marketing spending is $1.22B and is stagnating. Theoretically, some portion of both of these segments could be significantly cut if the company wanted to transition away from growth toward immediate profitability. Taking out one-third of its marketing budget (~$397M) and two-thirds of its R&D (~$1.15B), I estimate the company could add around $1.55B back to its operating income today if need be.

SHOP's TTM operating income was -$78M, bringing my estimate for its theoretical (budget cut) OI to ~$1.47B. Adding in $241M from TTM net interest income (due to its massive cash balance and high rates) roughly relates to an immediate profit potential of $1.25B after taxes, or about $0.97 per share.

Realistically, the company has little reason to slash its R&D and marketing but is slowly shifting its focus away from that while still maintaining enough to fuel sales growth. Thus, analysts expect the company will earn an EPS of around $1.03 this year, rising to $2 by around 2027.

Still, based on my estimate for immediate profits and the consensus view, SHOP's valuation is very high at a forward "P/E" of 30X (2027) to 75X (2024). Of course, if we assume an EPS of $2 can be achieved by 2027 and that trend continues through 2030, where its EPS may be upwards of $5, then its long-term forward "P/E" would be in that sensible ~15X range. That gives the firm very little room to fail to meet investor expectations and provides little discount, but with its sales and income trend so strong, that seems achievable.

Potential Risks Facing Shopify's Growth

In my view, SHOP is fairly valued today if, and only if, it is very likely to achieve a $5+ EPS by 2030. If it can continue 10%+ annual sales growth without increases to its R&D and marketing spend, then that is doable. However, there remain risks beyond the company's control, namely, economic and competitive.

Shopify faces significant competition for low-value merchants, and arguably less for higher-value merchants. With its lowest tier pricing at $39/month (excluding its $5 "social media" plan), it is more expensive than Wix, WordPress, and Woocommerce. Of course, on most other platforms, the website, domain, hosting, sales, and logistics are not necessarily as integrated as in Shopify, potentially making Shopify cheaper overall.

Shopify's most direct competitor is likely BigCommerce, which caters to small and large merchants with a similar pricing range but generally ranks poorly compared to Shopify. Shopify is a public company with $1.4B in cash, $5.3B in working capital, and a nearly $100B valuation. The firm can easily outspend any private peers on marketing and R&D. Its only potential competitor is likely Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG)(GOOGL). Still, the risk of that is low, as such would exacerbate those firms' monopoly issues.

While Shopify has many small competitors, it is seemingly the best overall. The fact is that its price point matters little to most high-value merchants. Any firm with revenue over $100K to $200K is unlikely to care about a $39-$200/month cost, mainly if the services are good. Even its $2.3K/month enterprise platform cost is likely negligible to its users, which are significant companies. Therefore, I believe Shopify could raise its prices if need be, particularly if it continues to beat its competition on the R&D front.

There is no doubt that Shopify's managers are savvy. With its financial power, it would be a vast managerial failure if a small competitor found a lucrative innovation that it failed to replicate. Further, the company can continue to expand into new market opportunities, such as direct sale audiobooks and print-on-demand. Audiobooks are one small market, but they highlight a crucial issue. Amazon, though Audible, takes a 60% to 75% cut (on digital products), causing key authors to consider Spotify (SPOT) or direct sales. As this greed compromises Amazon, Shopify should benefit.

I believe Amazon dominates that market but is failing to keep up with innovation. The same can be said for online sales, with more sellers shifting away from Amazon's high royalties toward direct sales platforms like Shopify. Amazon continues focusing on its internal ad platform, making more of the top search results "paid" than the best quality. To me, that is like retailers charging businesses for prime store locations.

That business strategy may make immediate profits, but compromises customer value and sours relationships with sellers. Hence, more people are learning they can buy the same products at much lower prices on direct sales websites (likely using Shopify). On the one hand, a recession risks Shopify as some sellers may close their stores. Conversely, a recession may encourage more consumers to price-discriminate, pushing them toward direct-to-consumer websites.

For years, Amazon has dominated DTC, but with Shopify gaining so much market share and becoming well-integrated into social media, I expect the opposite may be true. I would not call Amazon a direct competitor to Shopify, but in my view, its business approach with advertising inevitably benefits Shopify over Amazon.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe external risks facing Shopify are low. It lacks significant competition and has minimal large economic cycle risks. Indeed, I think that there is a good chance that Amazon's apparent missteps will indirectly benefit Shopify by encouraging more businesses to look for lower-royalty platforms. Fundamentally, Shopify is gaining an edge for customers through social media integration, allowing small and large companies to directly sell to customers in a manner that Amazon cannot.

In the long run, Amazon will be a significant way for merchants to reach new customers. However, the Shopify DTC approach is likely best for sellers and buyers for merchants well-respected by customers. Of course, Amazon could return to a free market approach instead of its "pay to play" model. However, I feel Amazon has become short-sighted and, based on its CEO's statements, will continue to shift toward the ad-focused model. This is a significant long-term upside for Shopify, which continues to innovate to create more concrete relationships between merchants and customers.

I believe in Shopify's business model and feel it will be a long-term success. Still, its valuation today seems reasonable and neither discounted nor sold at a premium. Its "P/E" is very high, but about right if we assume its EPS will rise to the $3-$6 dollar range over the coming five years. On one hand, any mistakes could cause it to crash, given its valuation is not discounted. Conversely, a possible consumer shift toward DTC platforms may cause a resurgence in Shopify's growth, such as the surprise seen in 2021. Still, while I love the company, I am neutral on its current valuation and believe it is unlikely to return to its 2021 highs anytime soon. Further, I expect SHOP will crash temporarily as momentum in growth stocks sours.