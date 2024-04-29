Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Uncertainty Is Back (Rating Downgrade)

On the Pulse
Summary

  • Meta Platforms experienced a major selloff, losing 10.6% and $200 billion in market valuation after releasing its first-quarter earnings.
  • The company's higher costs related to AI investments and weak sales guidance are expected to impact cash flow and profitability in the near term.
  • Despite strong advertising performance and robust profit beats, investors should wait for a key level in the stock's chart to hold before considering investment.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) just had its worst day since Oct. 27, 2022, losing 10.6% in a major selloff after the social-media company opened its books for the first quarter.

The selloff shaved $200 billion off its market valuation

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

