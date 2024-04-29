Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brandywine Realty: Why This 13.4% Dividend Yield From Office Is A Buy

Apr. 29, 2024 6:15 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.14K Followers

Summary

  • Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a low 4.7x multiple to FFO due to concerns about rising office vacancy rates and a high Fed funds rate.
  • BDN currently offers a 13.4% dividend yield that's 150% covered by the low end of 2024 FFO guidance.
  • An April bond issue of $400 million has eliminated its 2024 debt maturity and materially increased the depth of its balance sheet.

Aerial view of Philadelphia

Briana Ingram/E+ via Getty Images

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is currently trading for 4.7x times its annualized fiscal 2024 first quarter funds from operations, close to its lowest ever multiple as office REITs continue to be pressured by rising office

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.14K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BDN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News