I Cautioned Shopify Investors Were Too Optimistic

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) investors head into Shopify's Q1 earnings release with less enthusiasm than the fervor observed in Shopify's fourth-quarter earnings release in February 2024. I presented a pre-earnings discussion on Shopify's Q4 earnings in early February, arguing why SHOP buyers were too optimistic. As a result, I urged caution on SHOP stock, downgrading it to a Hold. Accordingly, SHOP has dropped more than 16% since my previous update, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY).

Therefore, I assessed it appropriate to provide a timely update to my Shopify stock thesis as SHOP investors head into Shopify's first-quarter earnings release on May 8. For investors new to Shopify's investment thesis, I encourage you to read my past articles on Shopify stock. As a reminder, Shopify is a leading e-commerce platform, providing a myriad of merchant and subscription services for its customers.

Shopify began mainly serving small and medium businesses, providing them with a high-tech e-commerce ecosystem to help them get running as quickly as possible. As these companies generally lack the scale and proficiency to compete with enterprise customers, Shopify offers its SMB customers a unique value proposition.

Shopify reported revenue growth and forward revenue estimates (TIKR)

Therefore, Shopify has managed to drive significant growth in the pre-pandemic years. However, its pandemic bubble burst as its growth momentum faltered, leading to a dramatic collapse in SHOP stock.

Since then, Shopify has attempted to revamp the confidence of e-commerce growth investors as it broadened the scope of its merchant's services. Shopify's platform seems sticky with its customers, allowing the company to offer its customers a growing range of merchant services. Shopify's payments platform has also gained traction, offering its merchants superior conversion rates. However, growth will unlikely follow the rapid pre-COVID growth rates (see chart above) as Shopify matures from its then-nascent SMB base. Shopify has expanded its focus to targeting the enterprise base. However, Shopify management cautioned that "enterprise sales cycles are longer due to the complexity of decision-making processes."

Shopify Increased Its Focus On Enterprise Customers

Furthermore, Shopify must build stronger partnerships with system integrators to target the enterprise base more effectively. Notwithstanding the anticipated longer lead time to close enterprise deals, they potentially provide "significant gross merchandise volume, sometimes in the billions, from day one." Given the need for Shopify to continue driving a robust growth thesis to justify its expensive "F" rated valuation, I believe the commitment to expand its enterprise customer base is apt.

Shopify management's decision to focus its resources on developing its core competencies has strengthened its approach to developing Shopify's growing enterprise base. Through Shopify Plus, the company has an advanced enterprise-grade platform. In addition, the launch of Commerce Components by Shopify "introduced a modern, composable stack for enterprise retail to build dynamic customer experiences." Subsequent integration with Amazon's (AMZN) Buy with Prime has also strengthened Shopify's fulfillment capabilities for its merchants. Shopify's ability to drive an omnichannel experience with its retail customers has also allowed Shopify to offer "Shopify POS Pro features and tools for online presence."

As a result, Shopify has reignited its secular growth thesis and improved confidence in its growth investor base. Accordingly, Shopify has scaled to the "second-largest checkout after Amazon," surpassing the "broader US e-commerce market and accounts for about 11% of total e-commerce." Shopify has also demonstrated its ability to drive international growth, as SHOP delivered a 35% increase in ex-North America merchants in 2023.

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SHOP Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Consequently, I assessed SHOP stock is supported by its "A+" growth thesis, demonstrated by Shopify's capability to continue outpacing its industry peers. Shopify's ability to drive a profitability inflection likely underpinned the confidence of growth investors in a potentially higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

However, SHOP was down more than 25% through its April lows from Shopify stock's February 2024 highs. As a result, growth investors seemed to have cooled their buying enthusiasm for the e-commerce platform company. Notably, Shopify's Q1 free cash flow guidance suggests a sequential decline from Q4, targeting "high-single digits," down significantly from Q4's 21% metric.

Therefore, investors will likely assess the expected ROI improvement from management's plans for "increased investment" to drive efficiency. Despite that, SHOP's buying sentiments have remained robust above the $65 level, offering dip buyers another opportunity to assess a timely entry point.

SHOP price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

SHOP remains in a robust medium-term uptrend with steep pullbacks toward the 50-week moving average (blue line) supported well by dip-buyers.

SHOP stock's recent buying momentum corroborates my assessment that dip-buyers returned over the past two weeks, suggesting pessimism has likely been baked into SHOP. Shopify stock's relatively solid 'B-" profitability grade suggests a fundamentally strong business model.

Therefore, buyers considering an entry opportunity on SHOP at the current levels might find constructive buying sentiments beneficial, corroborated by SHOP's "B+" momentum grade.

As a result, while SHOP's high-growth valuation likely remains its most significant risk, the overall risk/reward seems to have moved into the bullish camp. With Shopify management confident of achieving "sequential improvement in free cash flow throughout the year," investors will likely reassess Shopify's guidance at its upcoming Q2 earnings release in early May. Therefore, high-conviction investors can consider capitalizing on the market's pessimism and add exposure in anticipation of robust guidance.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

