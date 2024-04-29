Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HELO: A Better Mouse Trap

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.86K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF provides modest market returns with downside hedges to limit volatility and drawdowns.
  • The Fund has outperformed its larger sibling funds, the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund, as its rolling hedge windows reduce hedging friction.
  • With markets at all-time highs and stretched valuations, investors may want to consider adding the HELO ETF for hedged equity exposure.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

A few months ago, I reviewed the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) and recommended the fund as a tentative buy. Although the fund was new, the underlying strategy employed by HELO made sense and has been well-tested

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.86K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HELO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HELO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HELO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News