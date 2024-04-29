HELO: A Better Mouse Trap

PM Images

A few months ago, I reviewed the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) and recommended the fund as a tentative buy. Although the fund was new, the underlying strategy employed by HELO made sense and has been well-tested with the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund (JHEQX) for years.

So far, the HELO ETF is meeting my expectations, delivering a solid 6.6% in the past 6 months (Figure 1). While HELO has underperformed the S&P 500 Index, that is to be expected as the fund trades off upside returns in exchange for reduced volatility.

Figure 1 - HELO has delivered solid performance (Seeking Alpha)

With markets at all-time highs and valuations stretched, investors may want to add some hedged equity exposure into their portfolios with the HELO ETF.

Brief Fund Overview

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF's goal is to provide investors with exposure to equities while limiting downside risk with an options overlay.

The basic strategy for the HELO ETF is to invest in a portfolio of U.S. large cap stocks, with the whole portfolio protected via a put spread collar (put spread financed by selling upside calls) using SPX options (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Illustrative put spread collar (swanglobalinvestments.com)

HELO's options overlay protects it against 5-20% drawdowns in the market, while it limits equity upside to ~2.5% / month. Note that the upside figure is not fixed, as HELO basically sells call options to finance its put spread, so depending on the cost of the hedge, the strike price of the call options sold may fluctuate.

HELO Outperforms Bigger Brother

In my prior article, I predicted that the HELO ETF would perform in line with JHEQX, as their strategies are essentially the same. In fact, I am happy to report that the HELO ETF has actually outperformed JHEQX, with a 10.5% return since inception compared to JHEQX's 8.8% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - HELO has outperformed JHEQX (Seeking Alpha)

I believe HELO's outperformance against JHEQX is mostly driven by how the fund structures its option strategy. Specifically, the HELO ETF employs a laddered option strategy whereby it holds options for multiple (typically three) three-month hedge windows, staggered a month apart.

HELO's hedging strategy addresses a problem that has arisen due to JPMorgan's tremendous success with raising assets for the Hedged Equity family of funds. Due to the appeal of the product, JPMorgan manages over $25 billion across JHEQX and its two sibling funds that employ similar strategies, but uses a different set of option expiries. (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - JHEQX quarterly hedging schedule (am.jpmorgan.com)

With over $18 billion in assets in JHEQX alone, JPMorgan's quarterly hedging operations are now often heavily anticipated by market participants and front-run, causing friction that detracts from JHEQX's performance.

By spreading out its hedging operations over multiple months, HELO is able to reduce the friction from any particular hedging window.

Now Might Be A Good Time To Hedge

With equity markets recently trading to new all-time highs, I believe now might be a good time for investors to consider reducing exposure or employing downside hedging strategies like the HELO ETF.

For example, if we look at market valuations, the S&P 500 is trading at the highest forward P/E ratio since the 2000 dot-com bubble and the market euphoria in 2021 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - S&P 500 Fwd P/E (yardeni.com)

While there is no hard rule that says equity markets have to correct when the forward P/E ratio gets above 20x, the market's margin of safety is clearly diminished when valuations are high.

Yawning Gap Between Bond Yields And Equities

Furthermore, since last October, we can see that equity markets initially responded positively to a reduction in interest rates (shown by a rally in the 10-year treasury bond futures), as investors were betting on a Fed pivot and potentially up to 7 Fed policy rate cuts (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - S&P 500 vs. 10 year bond futures (Author created using tradingview)

However, in recent months, as inflation has remained stubbornly high, fixed income investors have dramatically reduced their bets on rate cuts, with traders now expecting just one token cut by the end of 2024 (Figure 7). Interest rates have risen and bonds have declined as a result.

Figure 7 - Traders now expect just 1 rate cut in 2024 (CME)

This has opened up a yawning gap between equities and bonds (Figure (above). If equities were to return to the same valuation implied by current 10 year treasury yields near 4.7%, then the S&P 500 should be closer to 4,500 and not 5,100.

HELO Still Has Downside

While the HELO ETF protects investors against 5-20% drawdowns in the stock markets within its hedge windows, it cannot protect against sudden market crashes or prolonged bear markets. For example, during the early days of the CCOVID-19 pandemic, JHEQX's NAV fell by 17.8%, as the S&P 500 fell by over 30% in a short period of time (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - JHEQX still has market crash risk (morningstar.com)

However, having some market protection does help investors sleep better at night and might allow investors to remain invested for longer without panic selling.

Conclusion

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF provides modest upside returns while reducing market volatility and downside capture.

The HELO ETF appears to be a better mousetrap compared to the much heralded JPMorgan Hedge Equity Fund, as its rolling hedge windows reduce the hedging impact of any particular window.

With markets near all-time highs and valuations expensive, investors may want to consider giving up some market upside in exchange for downside protection on their equity allocations. This is especially relevant given a yawning gap between interest rates and equity valuations.

I am reiterating a buy recommendation on the HELO ETF.