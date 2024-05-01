Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While working as a trader a couple years out from university, I remember testing a new equity trading software prior to launch. This was more than 20 years ago. In a live testing session, I was asked by the software rep to place a phantom trade into the staging system, and I placed a buy order for Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSX:BLDP:CA) for testing purposes. The new millennium was upon us and in the energy space, fuel cell and solar technologies were all the rage, so Ballard had come first to mind.

I cannot recall if the software test was successful or not that day, but I know one thing for certain; investors in Ballard over the past few decades probably wish that they too had been placing fake trades in this stock. Ballard has been a chronic disappointment, minus the infamous short squeeze/gamma squeeze during early 2021.

Fuel cell technology is definitely in the back seat these days, as the EV revolution continues its rise. But often the back seat is where the surprises arise from, and in asking whether Ballard is a good speculative Buy at this point, my answer would be Yes.

Where Ballard Stands Today

Ballard has delivered annual revenues in the $100 million range for the better part of the past decade. Not the type of growth profile that would stir the loins, and growth investors have certainly already moved elsewhere.

The most concerning development in recent years has been on the margin side. Gross margin, which had been steadily positive, took a sudden dive in early 2022 from double-digit %'s into the red. Ever the optimists, management talked down the margin concern in their Q1 2022 call, suggesting that it was expected and due to changing revenue mix, but a good skeptic would ask why a company would deliberately shift into lower margin areas unless it was to establish a foundation that would pay off in the medium term (spoiler alert - the payoff hasn't happened).

My personal view is that Ballard's shift to lower margin yielding business was most likely one of necessity, to stave-off a declining top line. It's not encouraging.

After a low-point in Q1 2023, the company's tone on margins has been more positive, and they've made sure to remind investors of their recent progress on GM (for instance, their Q3 2023 conference call). The fluctuations seem to be attributed to pricing strategy and mix. While there may be reason for hope, recent improvements may fall flat with investors. Promoting that negative margins have shrunk by half may sound great, until you remember that GM had been steadily above 10% not too long ago.

Unsurprisingly, Ballard's bottom line has suffered in recent years, and the lethargic business performance along with continued losses is disappointing.

On the plus side, the balance sheet is not only clean, but attractive, and I'll discuss this shortly.

Business Drivers

Ultimately, of course, the story here is really about fuel cell adoption, and this hasn't panned out as the bulls would have liked; not for Ballard, not for anyone.

Economies of scale won't kick-in until we see (if we see) accelerating adoption of fuel cell technologies. Investors (including myself) griping about Ballard's financial performance need to remember that their fuel-cell business model was never built to operate at these sorts of current revenue levels.

For those less familiar with the company, Ballard's delivers hydrogen energy solutions for trucking, transit, and other markets. Trucking has the largest TAM, which Ballard estimates at $7.5 billion by 2030. Let's be honest, though - for a company generating only some $100 million in revenues, a breakthrough in any fuel cell end-market will be a gamechanger.

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles are lagging the adoption of Electric Vehicles for several reasons, including infrastructure, and pricing. Let's not forget also that Elon Musk has frequently ridiculed fuel cells. It's been a self-fulfilling prophecy in some respect, as Musk has championed investment into infrastructure for the electric battery evolution.

EV Environmental Issues And Energy Solutions Of The Future

While Tesla (TSLA) and Musk are popularly seen as environmentally green and a solution for all the world's problems, the truth seems much more complicated.

Those with good memories will recall that in 2021 Musk backed Bitcoin (BTC-USD), even announcing that Tesla vehicles could be purchased using the cryptocurrency. Good for Tesla - probably. Good for Bitcoin - yes. Good for the environment - well, not really. Okay, not at all. The emergence of crypto and cryptocurrency mining is almost unanimously understood to place a huge environmental burden on our planet, as the machines consume electrical grids. If Musk was trying to double-down on the idea that electric batteries have little environmental cost, it backfired, and Musk had little choice but to perform a quick U-turn, denouncing Bitcoin mining due to the environmental costs.

I don't blame Elon Musk; he was simply acting the role of a good businessman, and pivots when a position is no longer beneficial for his interests and those of his company.

I see Musk's past views on fuel cells in much the same light. He's frequently ridiculed fuel cells in the past, referring to them as "fool cells" and "mind-bogglingly stupid". It's in his best interest to dismiss fuel cell technology until it's no longer in his best interest. What we know is that while driving an electric-powered vehicle emits no pollution, the environmental cost of producing all that electricity, along with the manufacture and disposal of EV batteries, remains staggering.

I still believe that the solution lies in hydrogen, and that governments and business leaders will lead the uptake in fuel cell technologies whenever it becomes popular and in their interest to do so.

Furthermore, EV's and fuel-cell power are not necessarily incompatible, as was highlighted in this Forbes piece about a year ago. The use of hydrogen plants to charge electric batteries may be the intermediate step that the fuel-cell industry has been waiting for.

How Long Do I Have To Wait?

Investors in Ballard can wait almost forever - that's the beauty of it right now and what makes BLDP a definite Buy recommendation from me. Long-term shareholders may grimace at the above statement, feeling that they've already waited a lifetime for Ballard to deliver. It may be difficult to locate more patience at this point, and undoubtedly some investors have thrown in the towel - more likely to invite their mother-in-law over for the weekend than place a Buy order on BLDP ever again.

The fact remains that Ballard is sitting on some $750 million of cash and equivalents (C&E) as of December 31, 2023, against no debt. The corporation is almost trading below cash, given a current market cap of around $780 million. On the C&E balance, Ballard recorded more than $11 million in interest income in Q4 2023, helping to offset some of the operating losses. Cash From Operations in Q4 was -$22 million, and if we assume capex of $10 million per quarter, the company has some 23 quarters of runway - nearly six years.

While it's always worrisome when a company is referencing the Total Addressable Market size many years out, and Ballard showcases their 2030 TAM expectations in their investor presentation (page 7 here), the truth is that they probably have the cash runway to reach the next decade. I find it comforting that Ballard is sticking to their own guns and hasn't engaged in expensive acquisitions for the sake of show or for the sake of change.

I'd be much more averse to investing in industry leader Plug Power (PLUG), a company that blew through more than a billion dollars in 2023 (effectively its entire short-term investment portfolio), has limited cash reserves, and is now exposed to rising interest expenses (versus interest income for Ballard).

If the fuel cell party is going to kick off in the next couple years, that might be different, but I'm not smart enough to know that for sure. Plug Power was recently subject to a "going concern" warning. It looks to me like Plug has been chasing business at whatever cost, and I have no faith that this strategy won't sink them. For those who don't know, it is worth noting that Ballard does sell fuel cell stacks to Plug Power for its forklift energy solutions.

I see Ballard's approach and strategy as much more sustainable.

Near-Term Considerations

Within the past month, Ballard announced its largest order in company history to supply 1000 fuel cell engines for buses in Europe. This was followed by a separate order announcement for 70 bus fuel cell engines for a U.K. bus manufacturer. This offsets recent concerns surrounding lower product backlog announced in March, alongside its Q4 earnings release. Seeking Alpha analyst Henrik Alex covered that report here.

Despite the recent new order announcements, shares of BLDP are some 20% lower over the past month, but the whole fuel-cell space has had a tough month, with many names suffering worse declines.

Ballard Power is set to report their Q1 2024 results around May 7th. The quarterly results are highly unlikely to change my Buy rating, given my long holding period for this position.

Ballard's Seeking Alpha average Author Rating is precisely a Hold at 3.00, while the Quant take is quite poor, mostly due to low profitability scores.

Risks

An equity investment in Ballard remains subject to potential shareholder losses, and I view the following scenarios as posing the greatest risk to long-term investors:

A management change, or a sudden decision to pursue expensive growth or large acquisitions

A situation where Ballard is left uncompetitive or at risk of losing its customers to competitors that can provide greater scale

Recommendation And Summary

I rate Ballard Power a Buy. Although the future remains uncertain for this business, given the solid balance sheet and limited cash burn, I also wouldn't describe an investment in BLDP as speculative at this point. Investors should remain on their toes, though.

I believe that accelerated fuel cell adoption, either as an alternative or complement to the electric vehicle revolution, is set to take hold within the next 5 years. An investment in Ballard Power, for patient, long-term investors, looks appealing.

Even if I am wrong about the future of fuel-cell technology, and it doesn't take off in the medium-term, at a minimum there will most certainly be occasional periods of market excitement about the industry, driving investors into the shares of these companies. At Ballard's price and C&E level, you can afford to wait patiently for those flurries of excitement.

I view the decision of when to potentially sell and take profits in BLDP as being much more difficult than the decision to own shares at this point. My personal trading strategy is to hold a core position in Ballard for the long term, but be open to banking profits on any upswings. Ballard is one of my largest portfolio holdings, at an average cost of ~USD $3.50 versus the latest trading price of USD $2.60. I'm happy to average down further unless any of the above risk scenarios develops.

Technicals

For those investors who focus on technicals, BLDP's chart looks terrible. The trend line may actually have assisted the stock reaching what I see as deep value levels. Meanwhile, the stock looks short-term oversold.