Topline Summary

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is an immunotherapy-focused biotech that I've offered some positive thoughts on in a previous article. Back in January, I highlighted some promising, though early, clinical trial data that signals forward momentum in the space of virus-driven cancer. However, cash was a concern for the company, with around 1 year of runway as they head into more and more advanced (and expensive clinical development).

Today, I want to give some focus to a recent shift in priority that PDSB is pursuing, as well as the challenges and concerns that this shift raises. There are reasons to be optimistic about the projects they're pursuing, but I'm not confident about their near-term prospects in the meantime, so I'm shifting down to a Hold.

Pipeline Updates

PDS0101

As with before, PDSB is continuing to develop their Versamune platform, which takes lipid nanoparticles and attempts to deliver specific antigen to dendritic cells that prime and educate the immune system on targets of interest.

PDS0101 is designed to educate the immune system on the protein encoded by HPV16, expressed as p16 in certain forms of cancer. For PDS0101, the most notable virus-driven cancer of interest is head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, which is associated with poor outcomes and relatively little impact from the now-standard immunotherapy approaches we have available.

In my last article, I highlighted the findings presented back in October related to VERSATILE-002, showing a 2-year overall survival rate of 74% in patients with p16-positive head and neck cancer who underwent treatment with pembrolizumab. These findings track favorably with the standard of care established by KEYNOTE-048, although it is worth noting that response rates in VERSATILE-002 were not apparently any different than those in KEYNOTE-048.

PDS0101 was next expected to be the subject of the VERSATILE-003 trial, a registrational, randomized, phase 3 study of pembrolizumab with or without PDS0101 in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. However, in light of encouraging readouts from their other projects, PDSB has opted to pursue investigation of a triplet therapy incorporating PDS0101, pembrolizumab, and their IL-12-conjugated ADC in head and neck cancer. Apparently, VERSATILE-003 will not be pursued at this time.

The latest update from the PDS0101 project the announcement of another KOL roundtable convening on May 8 to discuss updated findings from VERSATILE-002. PDSB communicated that the updated findings are generally consistent with the earlier data readout, but it will be useful to see how the study is shaping up.

PDS01ADC

The other pipeline project for PDSB is PDS01ADC, the aforementioned IL-12-conjugated ADC that has now emerged as a top contender for the company following positive readouts from an NCI-led phase 2 trial. This study yielded a 75% 3-year overall survival rate among patients with HPV16-positive cancers and no prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. In another cohort of patients who were refractory to checkpoint inhibitors, the 12-month overall survival rate was 72%.

Currently, the company is discussing with the FDA about a potentially pivotal trial combining pembrolizumab, PDS01ADC, and PDS0101 in patients with HPV-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. They guided that this study should begin sometime in 2024.

Financial Overview

In their 2023 annual report filed in late March, PDSB held $56.6 million in cash and equivalents, with no other tangible current assets. Their loss from operations for the year were $43 million. The company has disclosed a going concern about cash to fund operations, since the runway is now expected to take them into Q4 2024.

In their most recent earnings call, PDSB did not offer how they expect to fund operations into 2025. One expects that a cash raise through a share offering is an option under serious consideration.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - No new negative signals have emerged

The two main product candidates that PDSB is working on have shown some rather encouraging phase 2 data when used on their own. This had several of us on Seeking Alpha viewing the phase 3 prospects with optimism as the company continued on an efficient clip. Nothing has changed on this front, and we have signs that VERSATILE-002 longer-term data continue to be relatively positive.

Risk - The pivot into a triple study is fraught with potential delays

The company's new direction into combining PDS0101, PDS01ADC, and pembrolizumab is unfortunately a signal that they feel what they have on hand does not justify pursuit of approval of PDS0101 on its own. My hope is that they're just feeling extremely optimistic about the ADC data enough to take a gamble on the combo trial, as opposed to getting signs from experts that what they saw from VERSATILE-002 isn't enough to justify moving to the phase 3 trial.

Opening up a hopefully pivotal study combining both agents is going to take more time, as well, with "sometime in 2024" being the current guidance from the company. This may not be time that PDSB has, since...

Risk - Cash is becoming more serious as a concern

PDSB is pretty open about having funds to get them through Q4 2024, with nothing guaranteed after that. This means they are going to be seeking any opportunity to raise funds well before that cash runs out, and there are currently no major catalysts (other than initiating a phase 3 trial) that we could expect to shore up the coffers from a position of strength. They did mention in their earnings call that they've raised $19 million by tapping their ATM, so that definitely helps for the short-term.

It's notable that PDSB expects some data readouts from single-institution studies like IMMUNOCERV, in addition to updated VERSATILE-002 findings, but I'm not confident that these readouts will serve as strong-enough catalysts to raise funds comfortably.

Bottom-Line Summary

PDSB has shifted its focus to really drive toward a triplet combination for HPV-positive cancers, as opposed to their earlier intention to go for approval of PDS0101 on its own (in combination with pembrolizumab). The data presented to date do support this as a reasonable goal, since the NCI trial of that triplet was promising.

However, this raises more questions about how PDSB is going to continue to operate through 2024 as cash becomes more and more of a concern. Their current valuation of just above $100 million is certainly low compared with its peers, so I don't see it as likely that they'll fall that much further. However, in the near term, I don't have much hope that any trial readouts are going to really move the needle for PDSB. For that reason, I view this company now as a "Hold" until we get more clarity on their future.