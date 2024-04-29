Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rivian Shows Silver Linings Before Earnings

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Rivian is facing strong competition in the EV segment as Tesla and other companies have announced big price cuts to attract customers.
  • Rivian has cash reserves of $9.4 billion at the end of 2023 while it produced 57,000 cars in 2023.
  • Higher cash reserves compared to current delivery volumes give Rivian flexibility for additional discounts, like they gave on Earth Day.
  • The company is also cutting costs and improving supply chain, which should help it achieve positive gross profit by the end of the year.
  • Rivian’s PS ratio is quite attractive considering the revenue base of the company and forward growth runway.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) along with the entire EV industry is going through a trial by fire. The next earnings will be reported on 7th May. The high-interest rate environment has already dented demand and at the same time, the

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

