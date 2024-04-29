bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is an American producer of liquefied natural gas. In fact, it is by far the largest domestic producer of this substance, along with being the second-largest producer of it in the world. The company is also one of the few pure-play producers of liquefied natural gas globally, as most liquefaction plants are operated by integrated energy companies or larger entities that produce natural gas, crude oil, and other hydrocarbon substances.

As such, Cheniere Energy might be one of the best ways for investors to profit from the rapid growth in liquefied natural gas demand that is expected to come over the remainder of this decade. Indeed, as we can see here, Wood Mackenzie and S&P Global both project growth in natural gas demand through 2050:

This certainly runs counter to the narrative that the global demand for fossil fuels is likely to decline going forward, although it is true that European demand for natural gas will taper off over the coming years. Due to the nature of natural gas, it must be converted into a liquid form to be transported over any major body of water so that positions Cheniere Energy very well as the leading North American producer of the substance.

As regular readers can likely remember, we have discussed Cheniere Energy before, although it has certainly been a while. My previous article on this company was published on June 26, 2023, with a “buy” rating, and the stock’s performance has been rather underwhelming since that time. Shares of Cheniere Energy are up 7.94% since that date, underperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500), the U.S. Energy Index (IYE), and the Global Energy Index (IXC):

This is certainly disappointing, although I suppose it could not really be helped. Natural gas prices have been suppressed since that date, as a continuing supply glut in the market has kept American natural gas supplies at very high levels. In addition, the Biden Administration’s pause on liquefied natural gas export approvals in January likely dragged on the stock performance year-to-date. However, neither of these things is likely to hurt Cheniere Energy’s financial performance very much due to the contract-based business model that the company employs. In fact, analysts are expecting Cheniere Energy to deliver some growth in the first quarter of 2024:

That chart shows the company’s earnings expectations for the first quarter of 2024 compared to what it reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. As we can see, normalized earnings expectations are expected to come in at $2.33 per share versus $2.04 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. That is a 14.22% quarter-over-quarter increase, yet the stock price has actually dropped year-to-date.

Growth is not the only thing that Cheniere Energy has going for it, however. The company has also been continuing its debt reduction efforts, which long-time readers will immediately recognize as one of the biggest complaints that I have had with this company over the years. It also has one project under development and two more in the early stages of development that should provide the company with growth tailwinds through 2026. As such, the underperformance of the stock may be just a blip on the radar, as it appears that there are plenty of reasons for investors to simply hold on to the shares that they may already have in their portfolios.

About Cheniere Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Cheniere Energy is the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in the United States and the second-largest producer worldwide (after Qatargas). The company operates two giant natural gas liquefaction plants that are located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and Corpus Christi, Texas. The company describes these two plants on its website:

Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG facility, which is located in Cameron Parish in Southwest Louisiana, began export operations in 2016 and currently has six fully operational liquefaction units, or “trains.” With all six trains complete, the aggregate nominal production capacity of Sabine Pass is approximately 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. Cheniere’s Corpus Christi LNG facility in South Texas is the first greenfield LNG export facility in the U.S. lower 48 and began operations in 2018. All three trains are operating, and the aggregate nominal production capacity of the Corpus Christi facility is approximately 15 mtpa of LNG.

The two fully operational facilities owned by Cheniere Energy give the company a production capacity of 45 million tonnes of LNG per annum. The company sells roughly 90% of this production to various global customers (mostly giant European or Asian energy firms) under very long-term take-or-pay contracts. These are very long-term contracts, too, as indicated by Norway’s Equinor (EQNR) entering into a fifteen-year contract with the company last summer.

We can generally appreciate very long-term contracts in the energy business because they remove a significant amount of the risks involved in energy sector investing. The take-or-pay contracts basically require that the customer pay Cheniere Energy for a certain volume of liquefied natural gas that does not change even if the customer no longer needs that product. Thus, this system protects Cheniere Energy from a sudden decline in demand that would otherwise stop its sales. The take-or-pay contracts also typically have the customer paying a price that ensures that Cheniere Energy is making a profit. As such, Cheniere Energy should have reasonably stable cash flows over time, which is precisely what we see. This chart shows Cheniere Energy’s operating cash flow during each of the past eleven trailing twelve-month periods:

Seeking Alpha

We do see that the company’s operating cash flows fell off slightly during the most recent period, but overall, this is still far more stable than we would ordinarily expect from an energy company. That stability benefits management when it comes to budgeting, since there can be a high degree of confidence that the company will bring in a certain amount of money during a specified time period. Thus, it can borrow money for capital expenditures with a high degree of confidence that it can make the required payments. One problem that many other companies in the energy space have is that a collapse in energy prices sends them into financial distress. The general stability here is therefore very nice to see from an investor’s perspective.

Wall Street analysts do not expect anything to change with the company’s stability for the first quarter of 2024. The revenue estimate is $4.13 billion, which would be roughly in line with the figure that the company had during the past three quarters:

Seeking Alpha

This estimate would come in substantially below the $7.1550 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2023. However, that is not unexpected. As was mentioned in the introduction, natural gas prices have fallen substantially since early 2023. This chart shows the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub from January 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024:

Barchart

As we can see, natural gas prices dropped 55.87% over the period. Cheniere Energy’s business model is affected by natural gas prices. Basically, the company purchases the natural gas in the market, converts it into liquefied natural gas, and then sells the liquid to its customers. The sale price and the cost of goods sold varies with natural gas prices, but Cheniere Energy is basically making its money off the spread between the two prices. It is a similar business model to that used by a refinery. As such, revenue will vary with energy prices, but that is also not really the most important metric for us to use. If Cheniere Energy’s results on Friday actually come in reasonably close to estimates, then it should show reasonable revenue stability with some quarter-over-quarter earnings growth.

Forward Growth Prospects

As mentioned in the introduction, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to increase over the coming years. According to McKinsey, liquefied natural gas demand will grow at a 1.5% to 3.0% compound annual growth rate over the 2023 to 2035 period:

McKinsey

As shown, the demand for this substance is expected to grow by 60% by the end of this decade. McKinsey expects that the demand will decline slowly after peaking in 2030, but other analytical firms do not expect the decline to come until the 2045 to 2050 period. A major component of the difference is emerging markets, which are relatively unlikely to fully embrace the “green agenda” being pushed in the developed nations due to the unreliability of green sources of energy. Emerging markets, particularly those in Asia, could keep the demand growth story alive until well beyond 2030. For example, I shared a chart compiling projections from Wood Mackenzie and S&P Global in the introduction that shows this alternative scenario. Where both scenarios agree though is that the demand for liquefied natural gas is likely to grow over the coming years, due in large part to the use of natural gas in power generation. After all, as I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, natural gas is frequently used to supplement renewable sources of energy that cannot generate electricity reliably.

This represents a continuation of the trend that we have seen over the past few years. In 2019, the total global demand for liquefied natural gas was 356 million tonnes per annum. By 2023, that figure had risen to 403 million tonnes per annum:

Cheniere Energy

Perhaps interestingly, we can see that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying global lockdowns did not harm the global demand for liquefied natural gas. There was still a slight increase in demand over that year, although it was far less than in preceding or subsequent years. We can also see that demand over the trailing five years has grown at a much faster rate than the 1.5% to 3.0% compound annual growth rate projected by McKinsey, which could be a sign that that projection is too conservative. However, it does fit with that firm’s statements that demand will grow rapidly until 2030 and then fall off.

At any rate, we can clearly see that there is a reasonably strong market here and that strength is likely to continue for quite a while.

Cheniere Energy is positioned to take advantage of this market growth due to a few projects that the company currently has in development:

Cheniere Energy

As we can see, the company is currently constructing an expansion to its existing facility in Corpus Christi. The company explains this project on its website:

We are constructing an expansion adjacent to the CCL project for up to seven midscale trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 10 mtpa of LNG. This project is fully permitted.

This would naturally increase the company’s total production capacity to approximately 55 mtpa of liquefied natural gas annually, up from the existing 45 mtpa. The project is expected to begin producing liquefied natural gas by the end of 2025 and reach full production. As Cheniere Energy has already received contracts for the incremental liquefied natural gas that will be produced at this facility, we can expect that the company’s revenue and cash flow will climb over the course of 2026 and 2027 as this project comes fully online.

The other two projects that are shown in the chart above, which will be located at both the existing Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass sites, are more long-term projects. As the chart above shows, the company expects to make its final investment decision about whether to proceed with these projects in 2025 and 2026. As such, it is uncertain whether the company will ultimately proceed with these projects. Ultimately, this decision will probably depend on what contracts it can get from its customers to purchase the output of these facilities. In its December 2023 earnings report, Cheniere Energy stated that it signed contracts for 6.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas that it expects to support the expansion project at Sabine Pass (the one with the 2026 final investment decision). However, the Biden Administration’s suspension of liquefied natural gas export approvals might have hurt its ability to secure any new contracts that may be needed to justify proceeding with this project.

As such, it is not entirely certain whether the company will be able to proceed with all of its projects. Officially, the Administration’s pause only applies to liquefied natural gas that is being shipped to certain countries. However, the long-term demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia is much stronger than that from Europe, which is still hopeful about its ability to get away from using natural gas entirely. While I somewhat doubt that the European Union will be entirely successful at this task, it is still true that Asian nations will probably account for most of the shipping destinations that Cheniere Energy’s customers desire. As Asian countries are more likely to fall into the Administration’s “non-FTA countries” that are affected by the export permit pause, it is uncertain what impact this will have on Cheniere Energy’s ability to execute on all of its projects.

With that said, the Corpus Christi expansion that is already under construction should be sufficient to provide a reasonable amount of growth over the next few years.

Financial Considerations

As I stated in a recent article:

It is always important to analyze the way that a company finances its operations. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is typically accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the existing debt. After all, very few companies have sufficient cash on hand to completely repay their debt as it matures. This process can cause a company’s interest expenses to increase following the rollover in certain market conditions.

As long-time readers may remember, Cheniere Energy’s debt load has long been one of my biggest concerns about the company. The company had a very high level of debt during the second half of the 2010s decade, due mostly to the high capital expenses that were required to construct its two liquefaction plants. However, Cheniere Energy has been making significant progress at reducing its debt load over the past few years since it has brought both plants to fully operational status. As of December 31, 2023, Cheniere Energy had a net debt of $22.6670 billion. This compares to $30.198 billion that the company had in mid-2021:

Seeking Alpha

That represents a 24.93% reduction in net debt over eleven quarters, which is not bad by any stretch of the imagination. This significant reduction in net debt has helped the company reduce its interest expenses over the same period despite rising interest rates:

Seeking Alpha

This is very nice to see, especially because we have seen highly leveraged companies in some other sectors (such as utilities) get punished by rising interest expenses. Cheniere Energy does have a few near-term debt maturities, though:

Amount Maturity Date $300 million 2024 $2.0 billion 2025 $1.49 billion 2025 Click to enlarge

It also has a few issues maturing in 2026 or later:

Cheniere Energy

It is uncertain when interest rates will be reduced, or even if they will. As I have pointed out in a few recent articles, the bond market has begun considering the possibility that there will be no interest rates at all in 2024 and 2025 is still very much up in the air, as a lot could happen over the next seven months of this year. Overall, though, it does appear that the company has some debt that will be maturing in a much higher interest rate environment than existed when it first borrowed this money.

Fortunately, Cheniere Energy may be in a position to pay off this debt as it matures. The company reported a distributable cash flow of $6.510 billion for the full-year 2023 period and as we have already seen there is no reason to expect a significant decline over the next two years. That gives the company a distributable cash flow of at least $13 billion by year-end 2025. This should be more than enough to just pay off the $3.790 billion of debt maturing over the next two years.

As such, we probably do not need to worry about Cheniere Energy’s debt load right now. This company is in a pretty good position to handle it.

Valuation

According to Zacks Investment Research, Cheniere Energy currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. This is a more attractive valuation than the American market indices:

Wall Street Journal

As we can see here, the S&P 500 Index trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 based on Friday’s closing level. The Russell 2000 Index (IWM) and the Nasdaq 100 Index (QQQ) are both currently trading with more expensive valuations.

As such, Cheniere Energy does not appear to be particularly expensive relative to the market today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy’s recent stock performance has been rather disappointing, but the company itself seems to be performing reasonably well. The company releases earnings on Friday, and I doubt that we will see much in the way of surprises here. Wall Street analysts are expecting that revenue will be similar to what we have seen over the past few quarters, with normalized earnings per share showing some quarter-over-quarter growth. That seems pretty reasonable here.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. continues to trade at a reasonable valuation and its near-term growth story remains intact, although the long-term growth prospects may be subject to some political risk.

