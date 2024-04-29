Andrii Yalanskyi

Biogen's Q1 Earnings: Mixed Results Amid Operational Adjustments

When I last looked at Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), it was following their Q4 earnings report, which revealed underwhelming results for their postpartum depression medication, Zurzuvae, multiple sclerosis portfolio, and Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi. I recommended a sell, and since then, Biogen's stock has fallen 8% while the S&P 500 (SP500) has gained 2.5%.

Last week, Biogen reported Q1 earnings, so it's a good time to reevaluate my last examination. Biogen delivered $2.29 billion in Q1. This figure missed analyst estimates by $30 million and represented a -6.9% Y/Y change. EPS (GAAP) was $2.70, a minor improvement over last year's. Biogen "reaffirmed" full-year 2024 guidance, expecting "EPS growth of approximately 5% versus 2023 at the mid-point."

Despite the revenue miss, Biogen's stock has performed favorably since reporting.

Data by YCharts

As you may remember, when Biogen released its Q4 earnings, I did highlight a few positive aspects in that post. Among them was Skyclarys, the only medication approved by the FDA to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare disease. The second positive aspect was the company's plan to reduce overhead and save $1 billion in operating costs this year. Biogen undoubtedly made progress in that area. Decreased expenses accounted for the EPS win despite the revenue miss.

Biogen

When the expense sheet was examined more closely, the highlighted decrease was in research and development expenditures. Between Q1 '23 and Q1 '24, R&D fell from $570 million to $452 million. This has two sides to it. Reduced costs and higher EPS are highly coveted by investors, but they may come at the expense of innovation.

The Skyclarys launch continues to go well. In Q4, Biogen reported $56 million in revenue. This increased to $78 million in Q1. Skyclarys is expected to be a blockbuster drug and was the reason Biogen dished out $7.3 billion to acquire Reata last year.

Leqembi, which was granted traditional approval in July, is still incurring steep losses for both Biogen and Eisai (their partner). Recall that Biogen and Eisai split (50/50) Leqembi-related revenue and expenses.

Biogen

According to the figure above, Biogen remains firmly in the negative with Leqembi (-$164.8 million). In fact, despite noted improvements in revenue ("nearly triple" compared to Q4) and patients on therapy ("nearly 2.5 times since the end of 2023"), the losses deepened Q/Q.

Treatment recommendation resources I frequent (e.g., UpToDate) do not shed positive light on medicines like Leqembi. Leqembi is cited for its "modest" benefits, expensive costs, and potential for serious adverse effects (including death). Subsequently, I reiterate my thoughts from my last article that Leqembi will be a challenge to turn a solid profit from. Although Biogen emphasized better script and revenue figures, the costs incurred in the background to reach those figures were not as encouraging.

In Q1 2024, Zurzuvae generated $12 million in revenue. Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and Biogen are working together to market Zurzuvae for postpartum depression. Even though I doubt that Zurzuvae will be a big hit, Biogen and Sage may benefit if the drug's uptake turns out to be higher than anticipated, given the low expectations surrounding it. For now, this, too, is a losing proposition for Biogen.

Biogen

Biogen's multiple sclerosis portfolio, which made up ~62% of their total product revenue in Q1, continues to face Y/Y declines due to generic competition. Modest gains in their rare disease and biosimilar portfolios have helped offset these losses, but not by much.

Biogen

Biogen did not offer any insights into pipeline development within their earnings report. Looking at their pipeline, nothing catches my immediate attention.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Biogen reported $1.1 billion in cash and marketable securities. Total debt is $6.5 billion. Biogen's current ratio is just over 2. This is considered a healthy number and indicates that Biogen can cover short-term obligations.

Free cash flow, defined by the company as "net cash flow from operations less capital expenditures," was $507 million for Q1. Therefore, Biogen is profitable and should not experience any capital issues anytime soon, assuming that free cash flow does not change.

LNG Stock - Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Biogen's valuation is probably better than indicated by Quant's "D" grade. For instance, Biogen's P/E GAAP [TTM] and EV/EBITDA [TTM] are 26.1 and 14.4, respectively. Both of these figures are below the sector median of 32.66 and 14.93. Among the group, growth rates vary widely. Biogen's -4.37% Y/Y revenue growth underperforms argenx (ARGX) and Genmab (GMAB) at 187% and 13.57%, respectively, but looks great compared to Moderna's (MRNA) -64% Y/Y pandemic-influenced change in revenue. Biogen scores well on profitability thanks to an EBITDA margin [TTM] of 26% and a healthy $1.65 billion in cash from operations over the past twelve months.

In general, despite growth obstacles, Biogen continues to generate healthy profits, and their valuation is fair.

Risk-Reward Analysis and Recommendation

Biogen is well-known for its assortment of neurodegenerative products. Generic alternatives are putting a lot of pressure on their MS products, which account for the majority of product revenue. Subsequently, it's difficult to envision a lot of growth in the coming years. Leqembi was once expected to generate over $12 billion in global sales by 2028. This may need adjustment. Yes, it's early, but the treatment is clearly not yet catching on. Perhaps there will be some long-term data in the future that will inspire increased utilization, but, for now, there's no reason to believe Leqembi will generate billions. Although Skyclarys is performing as anticipated, it was not created internally and came at a significant financial cost. Moreover, its rare disease focus will undeniably put a cap on its revenue potential.

Still, Biogen's Q1 performance did reveal some prudent measures, but, again, this may have been at the cost of innovation. The company's financial health is solid as long as their cash from operations exceeds $1 billion per year. Finally, Biogen's valuation is reasonable and its stock may experience upside if any products, like Leqembi, turn a corner.

In determining risk/reward, it's difficult to place BIIB in one particular quadrant. It has moderate risk (financially sound but in difficult markets, for example) and slightly below moderate reward (the MS product portfolio faces generic competition, but assets like Skyclarys promise upside).

Stephen Ayers

Biogen's stock is off nearly 15% within the last three months, so I think the market has reasonably punished the lack of growth. Subsequently, I'm willing to upgrade to Hold for Biogen's stock. It may be a good fit for your portfolio. As for my portfolio philosophy, avoiding ruin while exposing yourself to upside (a barbell strategy that involves placing 90% of funds in secure assets like Treasuries and ETFs while investing the remaining 10% in high-alpha stocks for growth potential), I am interested in either Quadrant 1 (high return/high risk) or Quadrant 2 (high return/low risk) positions. So, this hold recommendation is more like a "Hold off on buying for now."