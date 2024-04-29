brightstars

A Buy Rating for Skeena Resources Limited

Vancouver-based Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) (TSX:SKE:CA) is a mining exploration and development company seeking to revitalize the Eskay Creek and Snip projects, as these 2 mineral assets in the Tahltan Territory of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, produced precious metal in the past.

This analysis leads to another buy recommendation that follows the previous analysis. Previously, Skeena Resources Limited was considered a very interesting vehicle to take advantage of the expected gold bull market: the previous analysis highlighted that in British Columbia, the company is aiming to build low-cost, high-yielding medium-sized gold production going forward (the Eskay Creek project). It was also highlighted that Eskay Creek's prospects result in a very strong positive correlation between Skeena Resources shares and the precious metal, providing SKE stock or SKE:CA stock with many opportunities to gain significant value during a bull market in gold prices.

Gold prices have been bullish since the previous article, but their positive impact on Skeena Resources' share prices has not taken place as expected. Contrary to expectations, the first interest rate cut has not yet occurred, which may have influenced the market's assessment of Eskay Creek's further development and created headwinds for the stocks. After all, persistently high financing costs certainly do not offer the most favorable conditions for growth projects. Eskay Creek is the company's most advanced development project in its portfolio.

While Skeena Resources Limited is using less conventional channels to raise the capital needed to further develop Eskay Creek, it remains committed to its mineral target and has not lost sight of the goal of revitalizing the gold mine production. Thus, despite the current headwinds, the outlook for Skeena remains positive and offers solid upside potential as safe-haven gold prices benefit from an uncertain global environment waiting for borrowing and debt market conditions to become more favorable for the development of the mineral project.

Skeena Resources Limited on the Stock Market

Skeena Resources Limited was founded in 1979, but since 2014 has been offering investors the opportunity to trade its shares on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange and participate in the price of gold as the share price changes due to changes in the price of gold.

The performance could be impressive for the investor, based on the following chart: The position in Skeena Resources Limited stock can potentially generate a return of 241% in the US market and 296% in the Canadian market if it is held for 10 years, provided that the investor wants to benefit from the long-term upward trend in gold prices, but does not have sufficient financial resources to invest directly in gold bars.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The astonishing performance is even more meaningful compared to the performance of the US stock market and the materials sector: the corresponding benchmarks SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) for the former and Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB) for the latter rose significantly lower with respectively +168% and +86% over the past 10 years.

The past does not yet provide a crystal ball, but it allows us to make predictions about the conceivable scenario. Once the positive drivers for SKE or SKE:CA stock's stellar past performance are identified, one can assume that the share price will likely continue to rise as long as the catalysts continue to work.

The Catalyst for the Upside Potential

Here are the catalysts (conditions) for further upside:

a) The continued increase in the long-term trend of gold prices.

b) The mineral project continues to progress, gradually closing the gap until the first ounce of commercial metal is produced. In particular, Eskay Creek is currently attracting the most attention in the market compared to the Snip project. The Eskay Creek project is much further along the pipeline than the Snip project and as of November 2023 has a definitive feasibility study with an economic analysis of future production.

a) The Continued Increase in the Long-Term Trend of Gold Prices

As for the first catalyst, the higher gold price provided strong support to SKE or SKE:CA stocks in most recent years, especially in a) 2020, the year of the outbreak of the crisis caused by COVID-19 virus; b) in 2023, when the market became increasingly aware of recessionary signals from the Federal Reserve's restrictive interest rate policy to combat runaway inflation; c) In early March 2024, gold prices in the futures market repeatedly reached their highest levels ever: the price was driven by safe-haven demand against the headwinds of signs of a weakening US economy combined with pessimistic sentiment due to persistent inflation. US consumers and global central banks signaled year-ahead higher inflation, with the bankers, it was said, using the yellow metal as a hedge against the risk of a devaluation of the real US dollar; d) After a brief period where, as expected, gold prices lost momentum due to tight RSI conditions, gold prices recovered and on April 19, 2024, ended their longest winning streak since January 2023. The rally from March 25 to April 19 was driven by geopolitical risks related to the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as increasing demand from global central banks against the risk to the real value of the US dollar from a possible resurgence of the inflation combined with an increase in indebtedness among major economies, including the US.

Essentially, the two upside catalysts for the demand for gold as a portfolio hedge are:

1) Fear of an economic slowdown caused by the Fed's recession signals for consumption (≈ 68.01% of US GDP in December 2023) and investment via higher interest rates, as elevated inflation must be countered;

2) geopolitical tensions, focusing on the two conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East at the moment.

As for the first upside catalyst 1), the US economy is slowing significantly, evidenced by a sequential decline in US GDP growth of 180 basis points to an annualized rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The trend in the US GDP, together with an acceleration in core inflation in the first quarter, dampens hopes of a soft landing and, as anticipated in my previous articles, increases the chances of an economic recession scenario. In the event of a recession, the volatile global environment makes it very difficult for investors to assess the headwinds, but with the US Federal Reserve now targeting "higher-for-longer" interest rates against “hotter-than-expected” inflation reports, the latter increases the likelihood of a scenario where investors use gold as a portfolio hedge.

As for the second upward catalyst 2), the rearmament race and increasing government spending or a higher share of GDP devoted to defense programs leads one to believe that the future is not currently seen by strategists as less tense than the present. Evidence of this trend is that military spending in the United States has risen steeply in recent years to well above pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Trading Economics

Encouraged by expectations of increasing demand for gold as a portfolio hedge, the precious metal is expected to reach higher price levels in the next few years, compared to $2,348 per ounce at the time of this writing.

The Positive Correlation between Skeena Resources and the Gold Price

Therefore, based on a strong positive correlation with the gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR), shares of SKE or SKE:CA stock should continue the positive trend of past performance, supported by upward pressure amid robust demand for gold as a safe haven asset. A positive correlation indicates that when the metal is bullish (or bearish), in most cases SKE stock or SKE:CA stock is also bullish (or bearish). In both charts, the strong positive correlation is described by a yellow area curve that has mostly traded above the zero line over the past 5 years.

The positive correlation between SKE stock prices and gold prices using gold spot price as a benchmark is described by the yellow area curve at the bottom of the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The positive correlation between SKE:CA stock prices and gold prices using gold spot price as a benchmark is described by the dark yellow area curve at the bottom of the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

b) The Continued Development of the Eskay Creek Metal Project

Regarding the development of mineral projects that support the performance of SKE or SKE:CA shares, in November 2023 Skeena Resources released a definitive feasibility study (or “2023 DFS”) for Eskay Creek in the Tahltan Territory of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is also seeking to revitalize the Snip projects, also located in the Tahltan Territory of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources completed a mineral resource estimate in 2023, increasing the 2020 estimate by 579,000 ounces of gold. Skeena Resources acquired 100% of Snip in 2017 from Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX:CA). The mine has historically produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at a grade of 27.5 grams of gold per ton of ore.

Source: Skeena Resources Corporate Presentation April 2024

Seeking Additional Value through the Development of the Eskay Creek: A Comparison with Other Projects

The 2023 DFS is available following my previous analysis of Skeena Resources Limited in August 2023, enabling the following considerations on Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek Project.

The technical document for Eskay Creek highlights the following:

an after-tax NPV of 5% (or "Net Present Value" at a 5% discount rate) of C$2 billion (or ≈ US$1.46 billion as of this writing): A discount rate of 5% is fairly common when valuing precious metals projects, but a higher rate, more in line with the current increase in the cost of the capital required to one day move Eskay Creek to commercial metals production would result in a lower NPV. Investors need to be aware of this. However, based on Skeena Resources Limited's outstanding shares of 90.37 million, the NPV per share of the Eskay Creek Project is CAD 22.13 (or ≈ US$ 16.17 at the time of writing). Compared to the SKE's share price of $4.75 or the SKE:CA share price of C$6.33, the stock appears to be an amazingly good opportunity. Thus, the P-to-NPV is around 0.3x. The gap between the intrinsic value of Skeena Resources Limited's shares, using Eskay Creek's NPV as a benchmark, and the current share price allows for further positive sentiment as long as the project continues to attract market interest through progress in its pipeline. In the Lassonde curve below, Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek Project compares with the following assets (the Lassonde curve below offers a guide through various mineral stages of a miner from exploration to development and production):

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTC:GMINF) (GMIN:CA)'s Tocantinzinho open pit gold project 202 km south of Itaituba, Brazil, targeting 10.5 years of 175,000 ounces of commercial gold production annually at AISC of $681/oz starting in H2-2024, has an after-tax NPV (at 5% discount rate) of $833 million with an after-tax IRR of 29% at a gold price of $1,800 per ounce. The 2022 Feasibility Study was announced on February 09, 2022, when G Mining Ventures had 242.4 million shares outstanding, leading to an NPV of $3.44/share versus then GMIN:CA stock price of ≈ CA$0.865/share or GMINF stock price of ≈ $0.69/share, for a price- to-NPV of 0.18 to 0.20x. At the time of writing, the share prices of GMINF and GMIN:CA stocks were combined with lower NPV/share (as Total Outstanding Common Shares increased from 242.4 million as of Q1-2022 to 447.6 million as of Q4-2023), then GMINF or GMIN:CA's P-to-NPV was approx. 0.85 to 0.90x. Regardless of the cycles due to the correlation with the volatility of gold prices, gold mining in the Tocantinzinho open pit has brought increased market capitalization for G Mining Ventures as the project continued on its way to the beginning of commercial gold production, scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Source: Skeena Resources Corporate Presentation April 2024

Lundin Gold Inc.'s (OTCQX:LUGDF) (LUG:CA) underground gold project Fruta del Norte Mine (mine life to 2034) 18 km southeast of El Pangui, Ecuador, produced 481,274 ounces of gold in 2023 against a production forecast of 450,000 to 485,000 ounces, at an AISC of $860 per ounce of gold sold compared to AISC/ounce forecast of $820 to $870 per ounce sold. Lundin Gold forecasts gold production at Fruta del Norte Mine of 450,000 to 500,000 ounces in 2024 at an AISC/ounce of $820 to $890. As of this writing LUGDF's stock price trades on the over-the-counter market in the US at $14.21/share, representing a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, and LUG:CA's stock price trades at CA$19.35/share on the Toronto Stock Exchange, giving it a market cap of CA$4.51 billion. After starting gold production in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Fruta del Norte mine has significantly improved its mineral profile, and its production now shows an increase of more than 55% compared to the annual production reported in the Project Estimate Update (or "UPE") dated September 2018. The UPE expected 4.6 million ounces of gold at an AISC of $583/ounce gold over a mine life of 15 years. At the time of the UPE, the Fruta del Norte mining project had a Net Present Value (at a 5% discount rate and $1,600/oz. gold price assumption ) of US$786 million, with 213.2 million shares outstanding for the stock, resulting in an NPV of $3.7/share, while the share price was around $3.7/share on the US OTC or CA$4.83/share on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, at a price assumption of $1,800, the same as for Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek Project and G Mining Ventures Corp.'s Tocantinzinho Project, the P-to-NPV was significantly less than 1x. The P-to-NPV today is approx. 1.2x (see the Lassonde curve above), so the development of the Fruta del Norte Mine has reflected a 3.8x increase in the value of Lundin Gold Inc. stock in the North American markets. At $1,800/oz. gold price assumption, the NPV should hover at $12.2 per share (to be multiplied by the current 238.9 million shares outstanding): This NPV is calculated by discounting the company's levered annual free cash flow for the next 11 years: This analysis assumes a levered annual free cash flow of $350 million per year over the next 11 years. This estimate is derived from past observations: the company's 12-month levered free cash flow was roughly $350 million when gold prices traded around $1,800/oz. average. Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCPK:ARGTF) (ARTG:CA) is developing its Blackwater gold project, 110 km southwest of Vanderhoof, British Columbia. According to a 2021 technical study, gold/silver production activities are expected to last approximately 22 years, starting in the second half of 2024 with production of 339,000 ounces of gold per year, similar to medium-sized producers. Blackwater's AISCs are estimated at CA$ 850/oz (or US$ 621.2/oz as of this writing). At a gold price of US$1,800/oz. and a US$/CA$ ratio of 0.79, the Blackwater Project has an after-tax NPV of CA$ 2.764 billion (or approximately US$2.02 billion) based on a 5% discount rate. Or approximately NPV of C$13.7 per share of ARTG:CA, or $10 per ARGTF share, due to 201.78 million shares outstanding. The project has a payback period of 2 years and a high IRR of 38%. At the time of writing, ARGTF stock price was $6.64/share on the other US OTC, and ARTG:CA was CA$9.08 on the TSX Venture Exchange, leading today to a P-to-NPV of 0.7, versus 0.5 at the time of Skeena Resources' corporate presentation. The P-to-NPV was 0.4 in 2021, the year of the technical report. In 2021, the stock had 154 million shares outstanding. In the meantime, the financing allowed the project to move towards production, which helped the shares to appreciate in the market.



The Financing of Eskay Creek

As for G Mining Ventures' Tocantinzinho, Lundin Gold Inc.'s Fruta del Norte mine, and Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater, the availability of capital will be critical to continuing Eskay Creek's development towards equivalent gold production. To achieve the target, Skeena Resources Limited will primarily carry out exploration drilling. To advance the development project to the mine production phase, the company requires an initial capital of C$712.9 million (or US$ 520 million as of this writing). At the end of 2023, there was a total of $70 million in cash and ST investments on the balance sheet, and taking into account total debt of $24.4 million, the net cash position was $45.6 million. Total cash and ST investments should include net proceeds of C$10.7 million (or approximately $7.82 million as of this writing) received by Skeena Resources from the completion of the issuance of nearly 1.26 million common shares of the company at the end of December 2023 at an average price of approximately C$8.53 per share. Total cash and ST investments should also include the net proceeds from the C$81 million (or approximately $59 million) financing package closed on December 18, 2023, with Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) (FNV:CA). The financial instrument consisted of a) US$56 million raised from the sale of a 1% net smelter royalty at Eskay Creek, which will have little impact on profit margins, said Walter Coles, Skeena's chief executive officer, as long as gold prices remain supportive; b) C$25 million raised through the issuance of an unsecured convertible note bearing an interest rate of 7% due on the earlier of December 19, 2028, or upon the completion of a board-approved project financing for Eskay Creek.

The company will use the money to enable further exploration activities, as potential is seen in the Eskay Deep, where the company has identified tens of kilometers of prehistoric and modern mineralized fracture systems.

Source: Skeena Resources Corporate Presentation April 2024

Drilling at Eskay Deeps will be accompanied by the results of the seismic survey planned for summer 2024, which will detect gold-silver mineralization from Eskay Creek.

More on Eskay Creek economics

Furthermore, the 2023 DFS also indicates that Eskay Creek has a 43% IRR and a 1.2-year payback period. The future open pit mine can produce ounces of gold equivalent (or AuEq oz) for 12 years (LOM or "Life of Mine") at a rate of 320,000 AuEq oz per year. The project indicates a production peak in the first 5 years (or 450,000 AuEq oz per year), or a higher production in the first 10 years (or 370,000 AuEq oz per year), compared to LOM's annual production. The All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold (or AISC/oz.) will be in the $500 to $650/oz. range in the first 6 years of production, then should rise to around $1,125/oz in year 7 on lower production, retreat to $600 to $800 in years 8-9, and then rise to $1,250/oz. in year 10, rise to around $1,650/$1,700 in years 10-11, and rise to between $1,750 and $2,000/oz. in year 12. Eskay Creek will represent a low-cost AuEq ounce production compared to the current situation among medium/large precious metal producers worldwide as their average AISC tends to increase. In 2022, it peaked at $1,276/ounce. AISC then continued to rise to $1,289/ounce in early 2023, suggesting that not only the upward pressure on commodities from the COVID-19 crisis and the war in Ukraine is responsible for the increase, but also that mining is becoming more expensive across the board. Furthermore, an AISC of $1,315/oz averaged across all global miners in Q2-2023 and an AISC of $1,523/ounce averaged across North American miners in Q2-2023. Eskay Creek will not exceed current AISC levels until the 10th year, but by that time in the future, the cost of AuEq oz mining in the industry will have increased even more.

The goal of a more Attractive Share Price is Possible

To benefit from the rosy outlook for Eskay Creek's further development as gold prices head higher, investors may want to consider a position in Skeena Resources Limited. The stock price is not trading high compared to the past five years' trends, so the investor may want to initiate or increase their position from these levels as well. As of this writing: with $4.93/share for a market cap of $420.81 million and $CA 6.58/share for a market cap of $CA 574.72 million, respectively, SKE stock, or SKE:CA stock, are now at significantly lower levels than they were two years ago, likely because the market has priced in more expensive financing for Eskay Creek after the Fed raised interest rates relative to inflation.

SKE shares on the other US OTC markets over the past 5 years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

SKE:CA shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or TSX) markets over the past 5 years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Skeena Resources Limited sees a low volume of own common shares being traded on the stock markets, meaning low liquidity stock: Average Volume (3 months) was 192,551 shares for SKE stock on the NYSE and 360,479 shares for SKE:CA stock on the TSX, as of this writing. The stock has "Shares Outstanding" (Ticker) of 90.37 million. Thus, if the investor has too fat of a position, it may be difficult to reduce it or exit should circumstances change in a way that requires to sell.

The Possibility of a Dip in the Stock Price

Lundin Gold Inc.'s Fruta del Norte mine is already producing gold, while Artemis Gold's Blackwater Gold and G Mining Ventures Corp.'s Tocantinzinho are just one step away from starting production. By starting earlier, they either avoided the most expensive phase of the capital market during project development, or it was easier because a project nearing completion offers more guarantees.

Rather than issuing new shares, Skeena Resources Limited prefers less conventional methods, such as selling future royalty rights on Eskay Creek to Franco Nevada or issuing however expensive bonds that must also be convertible to enhance market appetite. These two financing routes also have their drawbacks: the first route tends to reduce margins, and although gold prices are expected to reach more prestigious targets, they cling to the future, which is uncertain, while the cost of royalties to be recognized in the future is a certain thing. Skeena Resources' debt is convertible, so the company must one day turn it into outstanding common stock or find a way to refinance the debt. The deadline is not near, and the problem will not arise until 2028; debt will likely have become more affordable. As for issuing more shares, the market is generally not enthusiastic about this option as it has a dilutive effect on the company's earnings and results in a slower driver of share prices.

Given Eskay Creek's funding considerations mentioned above, the Fed's “Higher-for-Longer” policy could add to the headwinds for potential downward pressure on Skeena Resources shares ahead of the Fed's first rate cut, perhaps in October 2024 or later in 2024. RSI of 56 to 58 suggests that there is ample room downside for a dip in the stock price. The investor may see this as an opportunity to buy shares from a lower price, say well below the MA band, in anticipation of the upside potential of the Eskay Creek project amid the rosy outlook for gold price.

Conclusion

Based on historically strong positive correlation with gold prices, Vancouver-based Skeena Resources Limited, an explorer and developer of the Eskay Creek and Snip projects in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada, should continue to perform well with the strong outlook for the price of gold.

Higher borrowing costs triggered by the Fed's hawkish stance may have affected the market's vision for the development of Eskay Creek, the company's most advanced project in the pipeline, causing shares to pull back significantly from levels of a few years ago.

Compared to the benchmark of G Mining Ventures' Tocantinzinho, Lundin Gold Inc.'s Fruta del Norte mine, and Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater, the project of Skeena Resources Limited compares well in terms of future profitability of mid-tier gold production target at Eskay Creek.

As financing the project is not easy amid an expensive borrowing environment, Skeena Resources Limited is pursuing its goal through less conventional means. The Fed's interest rate turnaround expected later this year could unlock the upside potential with the market returning to focus more on Eskay Creek, but in the meantime, ongoing potential headwinds could cause the 2 stocks to create more attractive price levels.

Given the rosy outlook for this company, with shares trading low compared to the past few years, investors may however want to consider Skeena Resources Limited for a Buy rating. However, as already explained, there is also a possibility of a lower share price.