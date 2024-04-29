Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

7.62% Yielding Portfolio With Minimal Price Drawdown

Apr. 29, 2024 10:39 AM ETAAA, CLOA, CLOI, ICLO, JAAA, THTA
Investrava Analytics profile picture
Investrava Analytics
194 Followers

Summary

  • This article explores the approach and details of a stable high-yield portfolio with minimal price drawdown risk.
  • A stable high-yield portfolio can complement and provide diversification to a growth and high-yield portfolio, as well as an ultra-high yield portfolio.
  • Analyses of forward yield, total return and price drawdowns of the portfolio with associated risks and why this portfolio should continue to perform are included.
Risk-Profit

marrio31/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

How do you get the most out of the market but limit your price drawdown risk to the minimum? This article is proposing such a portfolio yielding 7.62% with a 1-year total return of 8.85% but limiting price drawdown over the

This article was written by

Investrava Analytics profile picture
Investrava Analytics
194 Followers
I am an Industrial Engineer by profession and have deep experience with a wide variety of financial instruments. I have tested various approaches over the years to shape an effective and sustainable investment approach. I believe in a long term investment horizon as oppose to shorter term trading and speculation. Everyone can build their investment objective around sustainable growth and income over the medium and long term. The best would be to invest as early as possible or simply manage your own investments for your retirement.I am not subscribing to pundit hints and the latest hot stock tips that might potentially skyrocket (or not). I rather focus on proven excellent performance, quality and fundamentals for future growth.Being industry, sub-industry and sector biased can negatively impact on portfolio performance and the best investment portfolios focus on top quality and growth potential which is sector agnostic. Effective diversification is required to achieved sustainable long term growth but over-diversification can lead to lower performance.Opportunity costs in investments are often overlooked and I believe that investments must be selected by critically comparing the opportunity costs to peers and concentrating funds towards best in class while maintaining sufficient diversification.My investment approach is flexible enough to support a wide variety of investor profiles with a careful combination of best opportunities for growth, income and manageable volatility. Yield and yield growth is an important factor to provide income in sideways and even declining markets as it can be used for living expenses or reinvestment.Investrava Analytics is all about Investment Simplified for All to address High Income, Dividend Growth, Growth and ETFs with great integration of income and growth enjoying best of both worlds, suitable for younger and older investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAA--
Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF
CLOA--
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
CLOI--
VanEck CLO ETF
ICLO--
Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF
JAAA--
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News