7.62% Yielding Portfolio With Minimal Price Drawdown

Investment Thesis

How do you get the most out of the market but limit your price drawdown risk to the minimum? This article is proposing such a portfolio yielding 7.62% with a 1-year total return of 8.85% but limiting price drawdown over the past year to only 1.20% on average. The approach is explained together with total return, yield and price drawdown metrics, risks and why I believe the portfolio will continue to deliver. This stable portfolio could be used to complement and diversify a growth and high-yield portfolio with a 9% yield that I have written about in November last year or an ultra-high yield portfolio yielding 13% published more recently. I believe that any investor would be able to build a robust long-term portfolio from a selection of names out of these 3 portfolios. One advantage of this stable income portfolio is that price drawdowns are minimized considering the actual price drawdowns during 2022 which saw one of the most aggressive rate hiking cycles in history.

General Approach

The objective is to get as much total return as possible but limiting price drawdown to a minimum. Treasuries are the ultimate stable yield out there, but the current yield spreads of CLO’s are providing a favorable risk – reward balance in my opinion, as CLO’s are providing about an additional 1.5% above that of short-term treasuries in general. Investments with a price drawdown of no more than 4.5% since inception, at least 8.7% total return over the last year and a forward yield of at least 6.3% are considered. The yield spread is also providing somewhat of a buffer when interest rates could be reduced in future. This is evident in the long-term history of CLO’s still having a yield of about 1 – 1.5% during the near zero Federal Funds Rate of 2020 – 2021. The strength of CLO’s is aptly summarized in this short conclusion from an article dated March 15, 2024 from William Sokol, Director of Product Management at VanEck:

CLOs have had a compelling run over the past decade, especially when compared to their fixed income peers. Like all investments – CLOs are not risk free, and tail risks, like the March 2020 Covid sell-off, do occur. But, even in that scenario, CLOs performed in line with investment grade corporate bonds, and better than high yield bonds and leveraged loans. We believe this resilience illustrates that, rather than being “too good to be true,” the structural features of CLOs and the CLO market explain why this asset class has been able to perform so well.

I concur with William here, but want to note that even top quality corporate bond funds had price drawdowns of about 5% over the past year with only about 1 – 1.5% better yields than CLO’s in this portfolio which has an average of only 0.81% price drawdown over the past year. Therefore, I believe that even top quality corporate bond funds do not have a better risk – reward proposition currently.

Only the AAA tranche type funds are considered as the yields are similar to that of the BBB types for instance, but the AAA price volatility is generally substantially lower – about 3 – 4 times. AAA CLO ETFs are focused on secured, first lien loans and therefore less risky. Although many BBB CLO funds had great price performance over the last year, adding roughly 7% compared to the roughly 2% of the AAA types on expectations of rate cuts, it can be expected that the same percentage would be shed in the case of rate hike expectations, but with both types’ yield moving in lock step. The BBB types would also have increased credit risk, so for me the AAA types would still be the better long-term investments.

With all else equal (no interest rate changes on the horizon are assumed) CLO’s are having very low volatility with price drawdowns mostly representing the monthly payout. The anticipation of interest rate changes and actual interest rate changes do impact on CLO funds. This risk, however, seems very manageable in comparison to treasuries if you consider the additional 1.5% yield. Also, the potential price drawdown from interest rate hikes seems unlikely for the foreseeable future, making it an opportune time to invest in monthly paying CLO’s. Even if rates are hiked, any price drawdown would probably be more than compensated for in terms of the added yield.

The utilization of different fund managers are used to spread risk, as the success of each fund is reliant (at least to some degree) on the proficiency of the fund manager. In addition, alternative stable income funds are considered to get some variation from the CLO or treasuries theme. Alternative stable income is still a fairly new theme, but it seems to grow in popularity with new funds coming on board combining approaches to provide high yield with reasonable price volatility.

The Portfolio

Here is a list of the stable portfolio including the type of investment followed by my reasons for inclusion for each:

Ticker Name Type AAA Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF CLO Bond ETF CLOA BlackRock AAA CLO ETF CLO Bond ETF CLOI VanEck CLO ETF CLO Bond ETF ICLO Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF CLO Bond ETF JAAA Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF CLO Bond ETF THTA SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Treasuries & Options ETF Click to enlarge

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) was launched in September 2020 and has a great track record. It is fairly diversified with 46 holdings with none larger than 4.5% effectively spreading risk. It has a forward yield of 6.45% and a reasonable Management Expense Ratio of 0.25%. The total return over the last year is 8.80%.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) has a maximum price drawdown of less than 2%. It is greatly diversified with no less than 121 holdings, with the largest only 2.31%. The forward yield is standing at 6.57% currently with a very competitive Management Expense Ratio of 0.20%. The 1-year total return is 8.72%.

VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is Actively managed by PineBridge with decades of CLO experience. You do pay for the experience with a 0.4% management expense ratio, but total return and forward yield performance has been the best of all CLO’s in this portfolio (always net of fees) with 8.97% 1 year total return and the forward yield coming in at 6.75%. It consists out of 80 holdings with 4.46% the biggest making it well diversified. Its largest overall price drawdown occurred between August 2022 and October 2022 at just over 3%, but its latest price has gained nearly 5% overall since launch.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) Consists out of a diversified 67 holdings with the largest weighing in at 5.68% but dropping off from there to only 2.95% and smaller. It’s fairly young history started during December 2022 but with the biggest price drawdown of only 0.93% impacted by a monthly payout. New investors are missing out on the fee free period expiring at the end of April 2024 and will continue at a reasonable 0.26%. The fund delivered a very good 8.85% 1 year total return and forward yield currently stands at 6.5%.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is one of the largest CLO ETFs at $8.34B with a great record of accomplishment. It had a maximum price drawdown of about 3.5% during the interest rate hiking cycle over 2022, but already recovered more than that since late 2022. This 5 star Morning Star rated fund is extremely well diversified with 330 holdings, none more than 1.6% weight with a competitive 0.22% Management Expense Ratio. The forward yield comes in at 6.37% with a 8.93% total return over the last year.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is a very interesting alternative income fund combining treasuries with options trading to boost income. Treasury notes and treasury bonds with various maturities in combination with S&P500 options are used. It was only launched during November 2023 and has a very aggressive forward yield of 13.07%. The largest price drawdown is very reasonable at just over 3% and with overall price performance since launch standing at +0.62% indicating a sustainable approach. Management expense ratio is reasonable for an options type fund at 0.49%.

Yield, Total Return and Price Drawdown Analyses

Here is a table containing the forward yield, total return over year to date, 6 months and 1 year as well as maximum price drawdown over the past year and since inception (as at close on April 26th 2024). Source: Seeking Alpha & Author's own analysis.

Apr 26th '24 Forward Yield on Apr 24th '24 Total Return (Year to Date) Total Return (6 months) Total Return (1 year) Max Price Drawdown over past year Max Price Drawdown since inception AAA 6.45% 2.30% 4.29% 8.79% 1.00% 4.45% CLOA 6.57% 2.56% 4.43% 8.72% 0.84% 1.95% CLOI 6.75% 3.05% 4.65% 8.97% 0.65% 3.13% ICLO 6.50% 2.42% 4.60% 8.85% 0.93% 0.93% JAAA 6.37% 2.59% 4.60% 8.93% 0.66% 3.58% THTA 13.07% 3.14% N/A N/A 3.14% 3.14% Average 7.62% 2.68% 4.51% 8.85% 1.20% 2.86% Click to enlarge

The average forward yield for this portfolio is a respectable 7.62%. This is admirable, as the average price drawdown for this portfolio over the last year is only 1.20% and 2.86% since inception. The total return figures are showing a steady build-up with the average 1-year total return turning out at 8.85% exceeding the yield. This is providing some buffer and confidence that capital erosion is a low risk.

Risks

The biggest risks are changes in the Fed Fund rate. Any anticipation or actual increase in rates would put downward price pressure on this portfolio. However, any rate increase would also commensurate with about an equal % of increase in the yield. This seems unlikely, as it is expected by most that rates would come down somewhere in future, but probably not substantially for the foreseeable future. A decrease in rates would reduce the yield of this portfolio but not necessarily directly proportional as the yield spread, and options income in this portfolio as well as dynamics of medium to long-term rates could provide some cushion. A pure treasury type fund could also be added to even further reduce volatility, but the yield would be directly related to the Fed Fund Rate, which is about 1.5% lower than CLO type funds and about half of alternative income funds. The execution and conduct of the fund managers in this portfolio could also be a risk, but is fairly mitigated by spreading the exposure across 6 different fund managers.

Conclusion

A stable portfolio with a total annual 1 year return of 8.85% and forward yield of 7.62% could complement and diversify a growth and high-income portfolio as well as an ultra-high yield portfolio. I believe that this portfolio will continue to perform in the months ahead as a reduction of rates has been delayed for some time now and lately, there seems to be further uncertainty of when and by how much rates will be reduced. It might be worthwhile to diversify and mitigate drawdowns in any investment portfolio while the rate environment continues to be beneficial. The advantage of this stable portfolio is that you can exit any time with minimal risk of price drawdowns, so you can decide exactly when you believe you can have a better allocation of your capital. I intend to provide updates in terms of performance, future prospects and any required adjustments to the three portfolios mentioned here.

