The stock of technology company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), which focuses on driving humanity towards a sustainable future, has long been seen as costly and overvalued. Focusing on pricing metrics such as price-to-earnings or
Tesla: Far From Overvalued Even When Excluding Robotaxi And Optimus
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. is trading at fair value while excluding Robotaxi, Optimus and the supercharger network.
- We get a better understanding of each business segment through a sum-of-the-parts DCF valuation.
- Including optionality from Robotaxi, Optimus and the supercharger network, Tesla is undervalued by ~22,5%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.