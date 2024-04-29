Bilanol

The DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a utility and energy infrastructure-focused closed-end management investment company, which has been publicly traded since 1987. DNP's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income, with a secondary objective being price appreciation of its unit price.

Most of its exposure is tilted towards publicly traded utility companies, which operate in the production, transmission, or distribution of electric energy and gas sectors. As of now, 77% of the total AUM is directed towards this equity segment. The bulk of the remaining chunk is placed in fixed income securities issued by the companies, which play in the same sectors. Here, it is worth mentioning the fact that DNP is allowed to invest in fixed income alternatives if only the underlying issuer is rated at investment grade level from at least two top-tier rating agencies. Circa 5% of the portfolio is also invested in MLP vehicles, which carry rather similar dynamics as the IG-rated utility names.

Moreover, DNP is also heavily biased towards IG businesses at the equity allocation level as well. For example, the entire list of Top 10 equity investments is at investment grade level, which introduces favorable dynamics from the financial risk perspective.

So, at the fundamental level, DNP provides a diversified exposure to relatively large cap utility businesses, which have structured their balance sheets in a prudent manner, thereby reducing the risk of potential dividend cuts that could, in turn, render DNP's distributions risky. On top of this, the presence of IG fixed income securities provides a further boost to both the yield and the predictability of it.

As a result of this, it should not be a surprise that DNP has managed to deliver a consistent $0.065 monthly distribution since 1998 (with an exception to temporarily - for 3 months - reduced dividends in the early months of COVID-19).

With that being said, we have to recognize that DNP has failed to deliver on its other two investment objectives apart from providing stable distributions. Namely, it has failed to grow the dividend for more than two decades, and over the past 10-year period the unit price has actually declined by 10%, while the broader market has almost doubled.

On a total return basis, DNP still falls short of the S&P 500 by circa 90%. And over the past year, the CEF has continued to diverge from the market, registering negative ~9% in total returns.

Let me now elaborate on why, in my view, DNP's prospects do not look promising enough for investors to go long here.

Thesis

The reason for my pessimism is simple and is explained by a one fundamental factor, which is leverage. The issue with the leverage creates, in turn, new (related) risks for DNP's return potential.

It all starts with the fact that DNP employs an external leverage to magnify the yield that is generated by the underlying portfolio positions. As of year-end 2023, circa 29% of the total AUM was sponsored by the external leverage.

This kind of strategy works well in an environment, where the cost of financing is relatively cheap and below the dividend yields of the underlying investments. As we all know, the SOFR has suddenly surged to ~5% level and while the utility names have indeed suffered a multiple contraction, their dividend yields often still do not exceed the cost of financing that is associated with DNP's external leverage factor.

For example, let's take the Top 3 holdings of DNP to illustrate this problem:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - dividend yield of 2.7%.

Sempra (SRE) - dividend yield of 3.8%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) - dividend yield of 3.5%.

This is clearly below the cost of debt at which DNP can attract the external leverage proceeds (e.g., the applicable interest rate for the largest debt component of DNP's external leverage book is 6.26%).

During 2023 DNP tried to make some efforts to optimize its debt book by purchasing back the outstanding floating rate preferred stocks that had been assumed before the Fed decided to hike the interest rates. To make this happen, DNP used another form of debt financing - its term loan financing, which as stated above costs ~6.3%).

Keeping this context in mind, the data in the table below should not bring too much of a surprise. In other words, we can see here that the net investment income generation levels (after servicing expensive debt) of DNP's investments are significantly lower than what is required to fund the existing distribution levels. Even more, the thing that makes this situation from bad to worse, is that lately DNP has been forced to return back its NAV to fund the gap.

Given the strengthening of higher for longer, I just do not see how the picture could improve over the foreseeable future. Plus, we have to remember that the higher for longer does not only impose headwinds at the DNP level (from its leverage), but also at the underlying investment level, where companies will have to eventually refinance their fixed rate debts at less favorable interest rates, which in turn would decrease the dividend hike potential.

Finally, given all of the above, I find it very surprising that DNP actually trades above its NAV (whereby the way the premium is gradually shrinking as DNP returns more and more of its capital back in order to avoid the dividend cut).

The bottom line

While at the core DNP employs a structurally enticing strategy by focusing on blue-chip utility companies and to some extent investing in IG-level fixed income securities that all should warrant stable and predictable distribution power, the presence of external leverage makes the case unattractive.

The key problem is that ~30% of DNP's AUM generates negative net yield, as the underlying investments offer lower current income than the cost of debt that is associated with external leverage. This has already triggered DNP to return parts of its investor capital back to close the distribution gap between the $0.065 monthly dividend and the combination of current income and capital gains of DNP's underlying positions.

For me, this does not sound like a sustainable investment strategy, especially against the backdrop of a higher for longer scenario. In my humble opinion, investors should seriously consider avoiding the DNP Select Income Fund.