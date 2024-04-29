Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: A Solid Investment But Looking More Expensive These Days

Apr. 29, 2024
Cash Builder Opportunities
Summary

  • We had our RTX Corp. shares called away with the latest weekly options expiration; this was after shares had been on a solid rebound from last year's lows.
  • The company's valuation is near the upper bounds of its historical fair value range, making it easier to let the shares go for now.
  • RTX is expected to have strong free cash flow and earnings growth, making it a solid investment option to continue holding, but I'll be looking to get back in lower.
Written by Nick Ackerman.

With the latest weekly options expiration, we are saying goodbye to our shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), which were called away at $100. We gave up a bit of upside, given that the shares ended up

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

