Written by Nick Ackerman.

With the latest weekly options expiration, we are saying goodbye to our shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), which were called away at $100. We gave up a bit of upside, given that the shares ended up finishing more than a dollar over our strike. I had contemplated rolling this trade out for another month to collect the next quarterly dividend. It has historically gone ex-dividend in mid-May, and the Q2 dividend has also historically been when they raised it.

However, I decided to stick with just letting these shares go after they had been such a success in such a rather short period of time. It will go back on the watchlist, and I'll definitely be looking for another possible entry in the future. By sending that position off, we also get a nice cash infusion that's earning ~5% these days, and that's certainly nothing to scoff at, either.

It made it an easier decision when we look at the valuation of the shares at this time as well. The shares are trading near the upper bounds of its historical fair value range. From here, one has to expect that the company will grow earnings faster than anticipated or see multiple expansions.

That certainly could happen as well, and I could be giving up that future potential upside.

RTX was one of my watchlist names, and then shares started to take a dive due to struggling with engine recall troubles in its Pratt & Whitney division. That's when we initially wrote some puts on this name, which actually expired worthless initially.

It was when we wrote the second batch of puts that ended up being assigned. In the original trade, we had selected an $81 strike, but I had moved it up to $82 based on shares starting to slowly recover from when we originally sold some puts. That turned out to be some bad timing because shares plunged a few weeks later based on revealing more about the expected damage in terms of earnings that the engine recalls were going to have.

That pushed the shares low enough that we saw an early assignment on September 12, 2023, 10 days before when the puts were going to originally expire. In my mind, their earnings were still expected to be quite strong, and that still made me comfortable holding the shares.

To be fair, they are still expecting a boatload of FCF. In fact, they are still looking at an approximate FCF of $7.5 billion for their fiscal 2025. That's still nearly double the FCF they reported in fiscal 2022 of $3.8 billion. That's also above the $4.3 billion FCF they've confirmed again this year with this latest update.

For 2023, they actually smashed the free cash flow guidance of $4.3 that they were initially guiding for, with FCF coming in at $5.5 billion. They are looking to hit $5.7 billion in FCF for this year and remain targeting $7.5 billion for 2025.

Analysts expect to see earnings grow about 6.6% this year and then in 2025 lift off by 13.3%. For this year, RTX is guiding for $5.25 to $5.40, so analysts are on the high end.

With strong FCF and earnings, it was never expected that the dividend would be reduced or suspended. They also maintained share repurchases and eventually announced an accelerated share buyback program as well. That definitely got the shares heading further in the right direction during this time.

RTX has 30 years of consecutive dividend increases and 34 years of consistent dividends. For the last few years, the raises have been $0.04, so the next dividend could be around $0.63 and should be announced any day now.

I had held shares of The Boeing Company (BA) prior to their own troubles when they still paid a dividend. So that was one of the things at the top of my mind. Of course, we know that BA has continued to struggle seemingly endlessly for these last five years. That's been reflected in the share price of the stock as well.

Turning back to RTX, ultimately, I still believed that the shares were still worth holding rather than taking the loss. That ended up being true and is where we arrive today, with the shares roaring back from those September lows we hit. The chart below goes back to July 27, 2023, when we initially wrote those original puts to the latest closing price.

Sure, I never got to buy shares at the lows by writing puts, but I also didn't buy shares at a higher price when initially writing those puts. The premiums received also helped to reduce the breakeven a bit. As with any investment strategy, there are pros and cons to everything.

Here is the full recap of all the trades we've done to help provide an overall better illustration of the end results.

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss RTX 04/26/2024 $100.00 - Calls 03/19/2024 $0.84 Assigned - $0.84 RTX 03/22/2024 $97.00 - Calls 02/05/2024 $0.53 03/19/2024 $0.08 $0.45 RTX 02/09/2024 $95.00 - Calls 01/08/2024 $0.25 02/05/2024 $0.07 $0.18 RTX 11/24/2023 $85.00 - Calls 10/25/2023 $0.25 Expired - $0.25 RTX 09/22/2023 $82.00 Puts 08/23/2023 $0.51 Assigned - $0.51 RTX 08/25/2023 $81.00 - Puts 07/27/2023 $0.55 08/23/2023 $0.01 $0.54 Click to enlarge

The success of this trade can be measured in a few different ways. In total, from the originally assigned puts, including writing those puts initially, we received $2.23 in option premium. Including that original trade that expired worthless, we would have generated a total of $2.77.

Of course, taking the assignment of shares at $82 and then offloading them at $100 meant $18 in returns (minus your fees and taxes!) That alone is a ~22% return, and adding in the option premium of $2.23 takes it up to ~24.7%.

From the original assignment on September 12, 2023, to today, which is 228 days. That works out to an annualized return of 35%; when including the option premium, we come to 39.5% annualized.

With being long the shares, we also were entitled to two of those $0.59 dividends, good for another $1.18 in returns.

Conclusion

RTX is a solid company and one that provides critical products to the world. It will be on my watchlist again going forward. We may not get another opportunity to add below $90 again unless there is some more bad news, but that's certainly a level I'm watching. Shares below $90 feel like a level where the forward P/E comes to around 16.6x. At that level, I believe it will start to become a good buying opportunity rather than the more 'Hold' valuation it currently has.