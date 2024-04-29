Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MoneyHero Limited (MNY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 10:36 AM ETMoneyHero Limited (MNY) Stock, MNYWW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.06K Followers

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 29, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chadwick Dorai - Strategic Finance Lead
Rohith Murthy - CEO
Shaun Kraft - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Nirgunan Tiruchelvam - Aletheia
Milo Bussell - Edison Group
Ishan Majumdar - Baptista Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to MoneyHero Group Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Chadwick Dorai, Strategic Finance Lead. Please go ahead.

Chadwick Dorai

Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone. Good morning or good evening, depending on where you are. My name is Chadwick Dorai, and I am Strategic Finance Lead for MoneyHero Group overseeing our investor relations activities. We're excited to have you join us for MoneyHero Group's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Today we have with us Rohith Murthy, our CEO, and Shaun Kraft, our CFO and COO.

Let's start with a few friendly reminders. First off, you can find detailed results in our earnings release located in the Investor Relations section of our website. Also, we are recording today's webcast, so don't worry if you miss anything. A replay and a transcript will be posted on our website under the Investor Relations section. A heads up, during this call we will discuss some future projections and expectations for our business. Keep in mind, these forward-looking statements are based on what we currently expect and are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ. We also encourage you to look at our earnings release and SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risk factors. Remember, these forward-looking

