Rangsarit Chaiyakun

After what was arguably an Elliot Management-fueled rally, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shareholders got a big dose of reality Friday after Q1 earnings disappointed, and the stock closed down $5.83/share, or 3.7% (see graphic below). Once again, it was Refining Segment results that came in well below market expectations and shows that the company's "turnaround" is still very much a work in progress. However, there are reasons to be optimistic going forward. Today, I'll review the Q1 results and offer my expectations for the stock going forward.

Data by YCharts

Earnings

The chart below was taken from PSX's Q1 earnings report and, once again, demonstrates what over the years has become an all too frequent reminder to shareholders that the company's Refining Segment is prone to severe underperformance:

Phillips 66

Putting all the segments together, adjusted EPS came in at $1.90, missing consensus estimates by a whopping $0.35/share.

Refining Segment earnings of only $131 million were down a whopping 92% from $1.6 billion in Q1 of last year and down $683 million sequentially from Q4. Yet, as the slide below shows (taken from the Q1 Presentation) on a RIN-adjusted basis, the Q1 3:2:1 crack spread averaged $15.77/bbl, which was actually up from $13.41/bbl in Q4 (see slide 21 of the Q4 Presentation). What was different, and what PSX shareholders have gotten used to over the years, was that PSX's market capture was only 69% (i.e., $10.91/$15.77) as compared to 107% in Q1 ($14.41/$13.41). Clearly, that made a huge difference in terms of PSX's Refining Segment profits.

The poor refining results were despite the fact that PSX operated at 92% capacity utilization - the fifth consecutive quarter that the company ran at a capacity utilization rate higher than the industry average. All things being equal (but acknowledging they seldom are), PSX's relatively high refinery utilization rate should somewhat have compensated for the awful market capture performance - so what caused the huge swoon in Refining Segment profits?

Phillips 66

All Is Not Lost

There were some "one-off" extenuating circumstances in PSX's Q1 refining results: Rising crude prices negatively impacted inventory hedges; Gulf Coast turnaround maintenance, by design, led to a build of intermediates instead of higher-value clean product; and the conversion and ramp-up of the Rodeo Renewables Refinery was in full swing.

On the Q1 conference call, Phillips 66 CFO Kevin Mitchell put some numbers on each of these items:

"The inventory hedges… which primarily impact central corridor that was a $100 million headwind in the first quarter."

"Gulf Coast product pricing differentials in absolute terms that was a $50 million headwind in the first quarter."

"Rodeo in overall terms was a $180 million negative or loss for the quarter."

In aggregate, these equated to a $330 million headwind in Q1 (or an estimated $0.76/share based on the 432.1 million average fully diluted shares outstanding in Q1). As a frustrated PSX shareholder, it always seems like there's something causing Refining Segments to occasionally be just awful, right? However, going forward, the good news is that the inventory hedging loss is in the rearview mirror, the Gulf Coast product differentials issue positions PSX very well for Q2 and the upcoming driving season, and there has been good progress on Rodeo.

Rodeo was still producing gasoline in January of this year, and CEO Mark Lashier gave an update on Rodeo during the previously referenced Q1 conference call:

We began producing renewable diesel from our Unit 250 hydrotreater in April of 2021. We have gained valuable operational experience and market knowledge that positions us for success in our expanding renewable fuels business. Unit 250 continues to exceed expectations and has increased production to approximately 10,000 barrels per day. Our Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex is producing 30,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels. We're on track to increase production capability to full rates of approximately 50,000 barrels per day by the end of the second quarter.

The point here is that, in Q2, Rodeo will switch from being a headwind to a strong tailwind. Indeed, once Rodeo is complete, Phillips 66 will have the ability to produce renewable jets - a key component of sustainable aviation fuel.

Chemicals

I don't know of any analyst who expects much out of PSX's Chemical Segment, where Q1 earnings of $204 million showed a slight improvement from Q4 but where margins are still feeble. Despite reporting a global olefins and polyolefins utilization rate of 96% during Q1, the company is actually delivering less EBITDA from its Chemical Segment than it was before the big capex spend to build more petchem capacity at CPChem - the company's 50/50 JV with Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Last year I reported on Seeking Alpha that the massive expansion of global petchem capacity by CPChem, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), and others in the face of an already over-supplied global market has led to a massive drop in chemicals margin (see Phillips 66: Q2 Results To Show, Once Again, Weak Chemicals Margin). A couple of weeks ago, even Barron's finally acknowledged the issue in a piece titled Overcapacity And Overcompensation. Better late than never, I suppose.

I'm much less concerned about Phillip 66's Midstream and Marketing & Specialties segments, which are the "Steady Eddies" of the company and continue to perform solidly, even into a relatively weak NGLs market. While all the attention is on U.S. domestic oil and gas production being at or near record highs, many investors may not realize that NGLs production is also at or near record highs. Indeed, in the latest EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report, propane/propylene inventories were reported to have increased by a whopping 1.0 million barrels from last week and are currently 14% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The Dividend

Earlier this month, Phillips 66 announced a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.15/share. On an annual basis, that equates to $4.60/share, or 3.04% as of Friday's close. The dividend will be paid on June 3 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20.

Since Phillips 66 was spun off from ConocoPhillips (COP) in 2012, the company has increased the dividend at a 16% compound annual growth rate. That puts PSX into the upper echelon of dividend growth companies within the S&P 500. That said, shareholders take note: In Q1, Phillips 66 once again vastly overemphasized share buybacks ($1.2 billion) over dividends directly into investors' pockets ($448 million). I, personally, think any allocation greater than 50/50 to share buybacks is a gift to the executive management team rather than the ordinary shareholder.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, Phillips 66 is currently trading with a forward P/E = 12.9x (not the 11.73 shown by YCharts below), a rather lofty valuation as compared to the ~8x more typical of downstream companies and significantly higher than PSX's recent past (see chart below). Most of that premium has likely been baked into the shares as a result of activist Elliot Management's $1 billion stake in the company, and its alignment with PSX's management team on how to unlock shareholder value (see PSX: Analyzing Activist Elliot Management's $200 Price Target).

Data by YCharts

For comparison, note that peers Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), both of which - in my opinion - deliver consistently better refining results as compared to PSX, trade at much lower forward P/Es (9.6x and 10.3x, respectively).

That being the case, Elliot's $200 price target will likely not be attained without significant non-core asset sales - and I think the Q1 earnings report confirms my opinion. As a result, PSX has announced it intends to monetize its Jet-branded retail marketing business in Germany and Austria. According to PSX's Marketing & Specialties webpage, the company has 1,270 retail outlets in Europe. Argus reports PSX operates 813 gas stations in Germany and 154 in Austria. PSX has previously said it expects to sell ~$3 billion in non-core assets this year.

Me personally, I'd much rather see PSX sell its 50% stake in the CPChem JV, which is estimated to be worth in the neighborhood of $15-$20 billion. That's because I think chemicals margins will be relatively weak for years to come - primarily because of CPChem's and Exxon's insistence on continuing to significantly increase petchem capacity into an already over-supplied market (a real head-scratcher). Indeed, as I have reported, despite dismal chemicals margins CPChem has already FID'd two new global petchem plants: One on the Gulf Coast and one in Qatar.

Risks

Downside risks are significant if PSX cannot continue to demonstrate more sustainable overall company efficiency and higher margins in refining. Otherwise, the current and significant premium on its shares vs. peers like Valero and MPC could easily evaporate.

On the other hand, upside risks are also significant. If the company can actually - and sustainably - achieve its target of $1/bbl margin improvement in refining, that would be huge. Consider this: PSX has ~1.4 million bpd of refining capacity. A $1/bbl margin improvement would equate to an incremental margin increase of $511 million on an annual basis (or an estimated $1.18/share). That would be huge for shareholders going forward considering - as mentioned earlier the current annual dividend is $4.60/share. CEO Mark Lashier said on the conference call that the company is on track to achieve its $1/bbl target by the end of the year. Later in the conference call, Rich Harbison of Phillips 66 Refining said:

... We're happy with the progress. On a run rate basis, at the end of the first quarter, we've achieved $560 million of run rate, which is -- equates to about $0.80, and that's on a trajectory for the year-end of $1 a barrel target that's set for the organization, which is roughly $650 by the end of the year.

Certainly, the management team appears to be confident enough to go on record that the company will achieve its $1/bbl target by year-end. Time will tell, but shareholders certainly wouldn't have guessed it by looking at the Q1 EPS report.

Summary and Conclusion

Phillips 66 continues to report progress on its cost-cutting efforts and its strategy to unlock value for its shareholders (including Elliot Management) by becoming a more efficient refiner and by selling non-core assets. However, with a forward P/E=12.9x, much of the potential value in PSX shares appear to already be baked into the stock price. And, in my opinion, the jury is still out as to just how successful the company will be in its efforts to improve its Refining Segment - the Q1 results certainly show PSX still has much work left to do in achieving significant and sustainably consistent improvements. I'm more optimistic about the potential sale of Jet-branded retail outlets in Germany and Austria. As for the Chemicals Segment, I think PSX would be lucky to find a buyer for a decent price given the outlook for global petchem margins.

As a result, I'm maintaining my Hold rating on PSX stock. That's primarily because the relatively lofty valuation level is offset by my expectations for a very strong summer driving season, potential divestitures, and excellent dividend growth potential going forward. However, if I did not already own the shares, I would not be a buyer here.

I'll end with a five-year total returns chart that shows - despite the recent Elliot-fueled rally - how much PSX has lagged behind its peers Valero and Marathon Petroleum:

Data by YCharts

Note that VLO with relatively strong Q1 results: A $0.60/share beat. Marathon Petroleum is scheduled to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday before the market open. Expect MPC's results to look much more like Valero's results as compared to Phillips 66.