Phillips 66: Turnaround Still Very Much A Work In Progress

Apr. 29, 2024
Summary

  • Phillips 66's Q1 earnings report was another in a long line of disappointing results, showing that the company's refining "turnaround" is still very much a work in progress.
  • It always seems to be something with PSX's Refining Segment. Despite running at a 92% utilization rate in Q1, refining once again severely underperformed with poor market capture.
  • However, this time there were rational and understandable reasons, and PSX appears well positioned heading into the summer driving season.
  • On the Q1 conference call, management said the company was on track to achieve its target to increase the refining margin by $1/bbl.
  • Earlier in April, PSX raised its quarterly dividend by 10%. The company also announced the planned divestiture of its Jet-branded retail stations in Germany and Austria.

Oil and Gas Industrial zone,The equipment of oil refining,Close-up of industrial pipelines of an oil-refinery plant,Detail of oil pipeline with valves in large oil refinery.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun

After what was arguably an Elliot Management-fueled rally, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shareholders got a big dose of reality Friday after Q1 earnings disappointed, and the stock closed down $5.83/share, or 3.7% (see graphic below). Once again, it was Refining Segment results that came

This article was written by

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX, COP, CVX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About PSX Stock

