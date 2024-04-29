bagi1998

Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) (OTCPK:SAFRF) provided its Q1 2024 revenues in February, and given the changes to some guiding items and the current state of the aerospace supply chain, I am revisiting Safran stock to see whether there is any upward potential for the aerospace stock after a significant market outperformance. Important to note is that Safran provides results including profits only once every 6 months. Q1 and Q3 results are limited to a discussion of revenues. However, even those quarterly discussions are quite insightful for investors.

Safran Stock Outperforms Strongly

Safran stock has strongly outperformed the markets. Since my last buy rating, the stock has gained nearly 38% compared to the 13% market return. The market outperformance is not quite non-recurring, as we see from our coverage history below:

However, given the various pressures in the industry, it is important to keep an eye on the financial performance and assess whether Safran stock remains attractive for investors.

Safran Revenues Grow 19% Reflecting Aftermarket Strength And Timing

Safran revenues grew by 19.1% on organic basis. Aerospace Propulsion revenues saw the lowest growth rate, which was driven by a soft start of the year for CFM LEAP deliveries, reflecting a soft start of the year for airplane production. That itself does not quite reflect the problems at Boeing (BA) as Safran kept delivering the CFM LEAP 1B engines used to power the Boeing 737 MAX at the initially contracted rate. Given the production rate of Boeing 737 MAX being lower than what the master schedule initially dictated, this has obviously let to some inventory build up at Boeing, which is expected to result in lower deliveries to Boeing in the quarters to come.

OEM revenues for the Aerospace propulsion segment were up 8.3% while the services revenues were up 18% and 27.3% in US dollars. The increase was driven by the accounting method used for the CFM long-term service agreements. Those contracts are accounted for as cost-to-complete contracts, where Safran recognizes costs as they are incurred along with a revenue component. During the quarter, some higher costs were accounted, which also drove up the revenues as a result of the accounting mechanism. This cost and revenue variability is mostly a timing item, as these costs are not expected in Q2 and constituted a cost shift that was anticipated for Q2 occurring in Q1. So, to the overall revenue expectations for the year, this is a neutral shift item and for earnings it already was not expected to have an impact as Safran currently does not recognize any profits on the CFM LTSA contracts.

Equipment and defense sales were up 22.7% with 28.5% growth in OEM sales and 18.5% growth in services. Equipment sales were up quite significantly, driven by higher production rates and restocking of certain items. Business class seats deliveries, which fall in the aircraft interiors segment, were 25% lower reflecting airplane deliveries shifting, certification of certain delays and supply chain delays. Boeing recently announced that it would be lowering Dreamliner production driven by a shortage of seats, and the delivery volumes of business class seats also confirms this. The reduction of the Dreamliner production rates will also affect the landing gear and power distribution systems this year. The impact, however, is expected to be minor on Safran’s topline. So, what we are seeing is that seat shortages are going to be impacting Equipment shipments and revenues. Defense sales benefited from higher binocular and optronics sales.

Aircraft Interior revenues grew 23.8%, which might be somewhat counterintuitive given the reduction in seat deliveries. OEM revenues, however, showed the pressure with revenues increasing by only 5% while aftermarket sales increased 37%.

Analysts had expected €6.145 billion in revenues, indicating Safran beat estimates by 1.2%. From a topline perspective, there were various items driving revenues. The first one is the costs and associated revenues on the CFM LTSAs being recognized in the first quarter. Furthermore, the supply chain constraints are a double-edged sword for Safran. The delays of commercial airplanes is affecting OEM sales, but it is also boosting the aftermarket sales as airplanes that would normally be replaced by new airplanes have to remain in service longer. We see that effect on the CFM56 business as well as the aircraft interiors segment. This is one of the reasons why I do like companies with exposure to OEM sales as well as aftermarket sales.

Safran Lowers CFM LEAP Engine Deliveries Outlook

As the Q1 releases do not include any details on profits, most of the time we see that the outlook for the full year doesn’t change dramatically. That is also not the case for the Q1 2024 release. However, there are some impacts. The Boeing 787 reduction in production rates is not expected to have a meaningful impact on the top line. The change in LEAP engine deliveries guidance will have an impact. For the year, the delivery guidance has been revised from up 20 to 25 to up 10 to 15 percent. This downward revision of 150 to 200 engines is mostly the impact that the reduced production rate of the Boeing 737 MAX will have on Safran. The revenue guidance has not been changed, and that is because the reduction in revenues falls within the padding that Safran applied to its guidance. On earnings level, a reduction in CFM LEAP engines can be seen as a small positive as these engines are currently being sold at a loss. On the outlook for free cash flow there is significantly more pressure as advance payments will be lower than initially expected as deliveries are delayed and, as a result, the associated cash flows are also delayed.

What is quite important to note is that Safran has little ability to make up for production reductions at Boeing or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). While the CFM LEAP turbofan is a common platform for the Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and Comac C919, the difference between the turbofan dimensions results in little commonality between the CFM LEAP engines, which means that Safran cannot all of a sudden produce more LEAP 1A variants to offset LEAP 1B production reductions. Consequently, this also means that from an engine production capacity perspective, Airbus has little to nothing to gain from any freed up capacity driven by the problems at Boeing.

Safran Stock Remains Attractive To Buy

I have processed the balance sheet data and forward projections for Safran, and I believe that based on those projections, the stock remains attractive. The company’s cash flows should enable shareholder returns in the form of increased dividends and buybacks, while it can significantly reduce its debt while maintaining a stable cash balance. As a result, I am rating Safran stock a buy with a $260 price target representing 16% upside and my long-term price target is $356.

Conclusion: Safran Stock Has A Lot Of Positives

The Q1 revenues did show that there is some weakness in CFM LEAP engine shipments, and obviously the inventory accumulation at Boeing is likely going to reduce demand in the remainder of the year. This will drive down free cash flows as long as the Boeing 737 MAX production remains stalled and production rate increases remain uncertain. The temporary reduction in Boeing 787 production will have a minor impact on the company’s topline. Overall, we do see the appeal of exposure to OEMs and aftermarket sales, and I believe that this will be a long-term driver of growth as demand for airplanes remains high, which drives both buckets of the business higher in terms of revenues and profits.

Furthermore, the CFM long-term service agreements currently do not come with any profit recognition, even though there are positive cash flows. Once Safran starts recognizing profits on those contracts, the free cash flow will obviously not change, but its EBITDA will increase, which could drive Safran’s valuation higher.

