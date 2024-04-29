Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coty: Valuation Needs More Caution Despite Great Turnaround

Apr. 29, 2024 11:45 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
552 Followers

Summary

  • Coty has achieved an impressive financial turnaround after the company laid out a turnaround plan in July 2019.
  • The company expects earnings growth to continue with ambitious FY2027 financial targets. I believe that investors should take the targets with caution.
  • The stock's current valuation seems to be priced for too great earnings growth, and I believe that the price provides a weak risk-to-reward.

Calvin Klein Eternity

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) manufactures and sells beauty products in the United States as well as internationally. The company has a wide range of licensed and owned brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, and Adidas that

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
552 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News