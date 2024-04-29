Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) manufactures and sells beauty products in the United States as well as internationally. The company has a wide range of licensed and owned brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, and Adidas that Coty manufactures fragrances, make-up and other products.

With the company's turbulent financial history, Coty's stock has performed poorly in the past decade. The company hasn't been able to pay dividends, as cash flows have been spent on acquisitions. The company's turnaround plan has worked out from FY2019 forward, though, making the return from late 2020 very good.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financial History: An Impressive Turnaround

Coty has achieved a revenue CAGR of 4.1% from FY2009 to current trailing revenues as of Q2/FY2024. As can be seen, though, the growth has been achieved in a very turbulent fashion with revenue decreases from FY2012 to FY2016, and a failed partnership from FY2017 to FY2019 adding into the turbulence. The growth has been achieved through acquisitions in addition to a very modest organic performance - for example in 2016, Coty acquired Good Hair Day for approximately $510 million.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The FY2017 jump in revenues was achieved by several acquisitions and a started partnership with Yonique, an online beauty selling platform, of which Coty bought 60%. The partnership was later parted in the first half of FY2020 as the partnership didn't ultimately work out favourably. The dissolvement of the partnership was done as a part of Coty's larger turnaround plan announced in July 2019, streamlining and improving operations to support healthier bottom line growth.

The turnaround plan has worked very well so far; despite slightly lower total trailing revenues than FY2019 revenues, Coty's operating income has improved into $641.1 million from $244.1 million through lower operational costs and an improved gross margin. Coty hasn't completed further acquisitions in recent years, focusing more on improving the current operations.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

As explained in Coty's CAGNY investor presentation, the company targets continued margin expansion through expanding revenues, being more targeted in driving marketing value, and through better-targeted pricing. The achieved, and targeted continuation of the margin expansion is also a result of great cost control; in FY2024, Coty estimates to achieve around $110 million to $120 million in savings through material value analysis, lower production costs, and an improved supply chain among other savings.

Significant Medium-Term Targets Should be Taken Cautiously

The earnings improvements are targeted to continue with good revenue growth - for FY2027, Coty targets revenues of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion compared to FY2023 revenues of $5.6 billion and targets the growth to continue at a CAGR of 6-8% from FY2027 forward. With the growth, Coty targets an adjusted EBITDA growth of 49% from FY2023 to FY2027 with the targets' middle point. Coty has a series of quite good revenue growth behind it, outpacing the beauty industry well.

CAGNY 2024 Investor Presentation

I believe that investors should still take the targets cautiously. With the turnaround plan announced on the first day of FY2020, Coty assumed a free cash flow of $1 billion and an operating margin of 14-16% for FY2023 assuming the year's revenues are at the FY2019 level. While revenues were clearly below FY2019 revenues in FY2023, I don't believe that the turnaround plan's target was very close to being achieved; free cash flow only reached $402.9 million in FY2023. The adjusted operating margin almost reached the target at 13.3%, but still missed. The worse revenue level than expected also seems like a miss; the assumed level was missed by 11.7% despite quite high inflation in the period from FY2019 forward.

Upcoming Q3 Results

Coty is going to report its Q3 results on the 6th of May. Analysts are estimating revenues of $1.37 billion and a normalized EPS of $0.06, corresponding to a year-over-year revenue growth of 6.5% and an EPS decrease of $0.11.

The H1/FY2024 revenue growth reached 15.6%; the guidance of a 9-11% growth in FY2024, and the expected Q3 growth now reflect a weaker growth outlook for the second half of the fiscal year. The management relates the strong H1 performance to weaker comparison figures, and one-off elements that will affect H2 growth, explaining the guidance. I don't believe that the financials should vary very much from analysts' estimates, although the growth could well prove to be better than anticipated.

Valuation Doesn't Provide a Healthy Expected Return

To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate continued growth and margin expansion - after an FY2024 revenue growth of 11%, I estimate an annual growth of 7% until FY2027, with the year's revenues ending at the middle point of Coty's target. Afterward, I estimate the growth to slow down gradually into a perpetual growth of 2%. For the EBIT margin, I estimate continued improvements from a margin of 9.8% in FY2023 into an eventual level of 13.0% from FY2027 forward. Coty has a very good cash flow conversion from GAAP financials due to a large amount of amortization, which I account for.

With the mentioned estimates the DCF model estimates Coty's fair value at $8.28, around 28% below the stock price at the time of writing. While earnings should continue to grow at a modest pace, the current valuation doesn't seem to create an appealing risk-to-reward for investors.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 9.90% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q4, Coty had $61.7 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, Coty's annualized interest rate comes up to 6.69%. The company leverages quite a good amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 40%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.66%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Coty's beta at 1.84, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.'s (ELF) beta at 1.55, and Inter Parfums, Inc.'s (IPAR) beta at 1.16, of which I use the average of 1.52. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, creating a cost of equity of 11.85% and a WACC of 9.90%.

Takeaway

Coty's financial performance has been good in recent years after a thorough turnaround plan that has mostly worked well. The company continues to target earnings growth after a few years of good growth with ambitious FY2027 targets. I believe that investors should take the target with caution, though, as Coty's previous target for FY2023 wasn't reached. With the earnings growth that I anticipate, the current valuation seems to be too high for the investment to be worthy - for the time being, I have a sell rating on the stock despite a good H1 performance