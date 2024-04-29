IXN: Global Tech Earnings In Focus, Bullish Trends

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Q1 earnings season presses on this week. Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), the last of the “Magnificent” stocks, are set to report results. First-quarter numbers also come out from many major non-US companies. In fact, according to Wall Street Horizon, next week is the busiest week for global firms. Following a strong comeback week for tech stocks, the bulls’ mettle will be tested over the coming days and weeks.

I have a buy rating on the iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN). This concentrated portfolio features a reasonable valuation considering its growth prospects, while both seasonality and technicals favor upside ahead.

Another Big Week of Q1 Earnings: Apple is the Highlight on Thursday

According to the issuer, IXN offers investors exposure to electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies and targets access to technology stocks from around the world. It’s primarily an Information Technology sector ETF, but there are holdings from other geographies away from the US, so that helps from a diversification perspective. IXN seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the technology sector.

IXN is a moderate-sized ETF with $4.3 billion in assets under management as of April 26, 2024. It pays a small 0.53% trailing 12-month dividend yield, while its annual expense ratio is middle of the pack at 0.41%. Considering the simplicity of the allocation, I consider that fee to be on the high side. Still, share-price momentum is stellar, and I will highlight why IXN’s long-term chart appears positive from a technical point of view.

The ETF’s Risk Grade is not so strong, however, but liquidity is healthy given average daily volume of more than 280,000 shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of eight basis points. I would still encourage investors to employ limit orders during the trading day.

Looking closer at the ETF’s portfolio, the fund is highly focused in the upper-right portion of the style box. Just 6% of the fund is considered mid-cap and there is no small-cap exposure. What’s more, just 5% of IXN is invested in stocks from the value style.

While the ETF’s price-to-earnings ratio is lofty at 28, long-term earnings growth has been strong. Additionally, there’s diversification due to the fund’s non-US positions.

IXN: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

IXN’s allocation is straightforward. Its largest holdings are some of the most familiar names, but I like the fact that the fund owns shares of ex-US stocks that have more modest valuations compared to US large-cap tech names.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and AMSL Holding (ASML) are a pair of such foreign chipmakers. Yield-hungry investors won’t find much appeal in IXN nor will those seeking exposure to value or defensive niches.

IXN: Holdings and Dividend Information

Seasonally, IXN tends to rally sharply in May and July, while June returns have been more muted over the past 10 years. So, owning the ETF now through August has historically been a winning strategy.

IXN: Bullish Trends Through August

The Technical Take

With a deserved premium valuation, access to global tech companies, and favorable seasonal trends, IXN’s technical view is encouraging. Notice in the chart below that the ETF successfully broke out from a bullish cup and handle pattern that developed from late 2021 through late last year. It was a long and deep base, but the bulls took out resistance that was seen at the $65 mark. What is particularly positive about the formation is that the pullback that occurred from late July through October 2023 tagged the long-term 200-day moving average nearly to the penny. Price reversed higher, and shares gained 35% to the recent all-time high at the end of Q1. Based on the height of the cup and handle pattern, an upside measured move price target to $90 is in play.

But take a look at more recent price action. The $76 peak a handful of weeks ago came on weakening RSI momentum. That bearish divergence suggests that a potential near-term trend change has taken place. I would not be surprised to see IXN once again tag its rising 200dma, which would be about a 10% pullback from current levels. That would be an ideal buying opportunity, in my view.

Overall, IXN’s intermediate and long-term trends are higher, while near-term price action could favor the bulls as more tech firms are set to report Q1 results.

IXN: Bullish Cup and Handle Pattern Long-Term, Near-Term Bearish RSI Moves

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on IXN. I appreciate its geographic diversification, while seasonals suggest upside. The long-term technical pattern is also conducive to further gains.