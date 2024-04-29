Sundry Photography

In our analysis, we looked into MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), a US-based semiconductor equipment company, with a focus on assessing the sustainability of its high growth trajectory. Over the past decade, the company has achieved an average growth rate of 19.95%, double that of the semiconductor equipment market's 9.2% growth based on SEMI historical market data.

Firstly, we analyzed its business segments and identified which equipment market segments it competes under, comparing it with other key players in the market. Additionally, we evaluated its competitiveness within these segments, validating management's assertion of leading positions across more than 20 product categories. Finally, we examined its past M&A track record and its inorganic growth contribution to total revenue, as well as determined the sustainability of its future M&A activity based on its financials.

Small In Terms of Overall Semicon Equipment Market Share

Revenue Breakdown by Segment ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 6-Year Average Vacuum Solutions 1,261 991 1,406 1,862 1,966 1,404 Growth (%) 4.4% -21.4% 41.9% 32.4% 5.6% -28.6% 5.7% Materials Solutions 0 0 0 0 517 1,206 Growth (%) 133.3% 133.3% Photonics Solutions 814 909 924 1,088 1,064 1,012 Growth (%) 14.9% 11.7% 1.6% 17.7% -2.2% -4.9% 6.5% Total 2,075 1,900 2,330 2,950 3,547 3,622 Growth (%) 8.3% -8.4% 22.6% 26.6% 20.2% 2.1% 11.9% Click to enlarge

The company’s revenue segment breakdown is reported in 3 segments, which include Vacuum, Materials and Photonics Solutions. The company’s revenue growth from Materials Solution surged the most, due to the completion of its acquisition of Atotech in 2023. However, in 2023, the company’s revenue growth slowed to only 2.1% as its VSD segment declined by 28.6%. Based on its annual report, the decline was attributed due to “decreased industry spending on deposition and etch equipment for memory applications, particularly NAND, where MKS is a critical solutions provider”.

Based on the company’s investment presentation, the company claims to have leading positions in over 20 product categories under each of its Vacuum, Photonics and Materials categories. However, based on the company’s total product revenue of $3.2 bln, we calculate its market share of only 3% of the semicon equipment market.

MKS Instruments

Semiconductor process control equipment in semiconductor manufacturing is used to ensure precise control and monitoring “across stages such as lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection” for quality and performance standards. Based on its annual report, the company highlighted that its equipment “applies its broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations”. Furthermore, the company stated that its “products are used in major semiconductor processing steps, such as deposition, etching, cleaning, lithography, metrology, and inspection”. For example, the company’s VSD segment provides vacuum pumps and pressure control systems for semiconductor manufacturing, ensuring clean process chambers, gas control and delivery for deposition processes.

Moreover, the company’s PSD segment includes “laser-based systems for PCB manufacturing” as well as its MSD segment includes equipment for the “manufacturing of PCBs, package substrates and wafers”. Therefore, the company’s semicon equipment caters to both the Process Control & Metrology and Assembly & Packaging market segments.

We updated our compiled breakdown of the semicon equipment market by equipment type for the semicon equipment market and compared it with the market share.

Market Segment Market Size ($ mln) Breakdown Forecast CAGR Thin-Layer Deposition 34,825 31.4% 10.0% Etch 22,687 21.1% 8.3% Lithography 22,100 20.5% 10.2% Process Control & Metrology 8,278 7.7% 7.9% Automated Test Equipment 6,650 6.2% 4.5% Assembly & Packaging 5,780 5.4% 7.3% Chemical Mechanical Planarization 5,400 5.0% 6.2% Ion Implant 1,880 1.7% 8.0% Total Semicon Equipment 107,600 100.0% 8.5% Click to enlarge

As seen in the charts above, the semicon equipment market’s largest segment breakdown is Deposition which represents 32.4% of the total followed by Etch and Lithography equipment. Compared with the market share chart on the right, ASML (ASML) is the market leader with a 22.3% market share, as we highlighted its dominance in Lithography, which accounts for 20.5% of the market. Additionally, ASML’s equipment portfolio also includes some products in Process Control and Metrology. Furthermore, Applied Materials (AMAT), Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) and Lam Research (LRCX) have semicon equipment products spanning across Deposition and Etch categories with a combined market share of 38.6%. The Deposition and Etch market segments accounted for 52.5%, highlighting Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research’s strong market position in Deposition and Etch. Furthermore, in Process Control, KLA-Tencor (KLAC) mainly specializes in the segment as analyzed previously in the market segment. In comparison, MKS Instruments has an even smaller market share of only 3% with exposure to the Process Control segment, which KLA dominates, and to the Assembly and Packaging segment.

Conclusion

Overall, while MKS Instruments claims to have market leadership in a broad range of semicon equipment product categories, we find that the company only has a minor market share of the overall semicon equipment market at only 3%. Specifically, we believe it competes in the Process Control & Metrology and Assembly & Packaging equipment market segments which account for a combined share of 13.1% of the total semicon equipment market. Therefore, the company is only a relatively small player in the overall semicon equipment market. In the following point, we examined its competitiveness in both segments.

Strong Competitiveness in Niche Segments

In this point, we examined the competitiveness of the company in both Process Control & Metrology and Assembly & Packaging equipment. From its annual report, the company highlighted that it faces competition from other semicon equipment manufacturers. However, the company claimed that no competitor competes against it across all product lines, emphasizing its product breadth.

We compiled the market share of the process control equipment in the table above. KLA has the largest market share at 79% in Process Control equipment. Following that, MKS trails behind with a share of 14% followed by Advanced Energy (AEIS), ASML, Inficon (OTCPK:IFCNF) and others.

In our previous analysis of KLA, we highlighted that the company has the broadest portfolio of process control equipment. KLA focuses on wafer inspection tools such as Surfscan are used primarily to detect defects in wafers as well as metrology systems (SpectraFilm, SpectraShape and Axion) which are used for the measurement of various wafer dimensions. Similarly, ASML’s equipment includes YieldStar to measure pattern quality on wafers as well as e-beam solutions for wafer defect detection.

On the other hand, MKS Instruments focuses on critical subsystems such as “power solutions, plasma and reactive gas and photonics products” which competes with Advanced Energy Industries. Additionally, MKS also has pressure and vacuum control solutions products that compete against Inficon. Based on market share in Process Control & Metrology, MKS’s share is larger compared to both Advanced Energy and Inficon, therefore, we believe its larger share indicates the company’s leadership in critical subsystems related to power, plasma, reactive gas, photonics and pressure & vacuum control systems.

Furthermore, according to TechInsights, MKS Instruments is the market leader and has gained market share in various power, plasma, gas and pressure product categories which we believe further supports the company’s claim of its leadership in these categories. That said, KLA dominates the overall Process Control & Metrology segment with a significantly larger share than MKS despite MKS’ leadership in its specific niches. We believe this may be due to wafer inspection equipment being used more extensively “throughout the chip fabrication process - from research and development to ﬁnal volume production”. Moreover, KLA has 6x more patents compared to MKS based on GreyB, which may indicate its broader portfolio breadth.

Furthermore, we compiled the market share of the Assembly & Packaging equipment market above. From the chart, the market leader is ASM Pacific Tech with a 24.5% market share, followed by Disco Corp (OTCPK:DSCSY), MKS Instruments, Kulicke & Soffa, KLA Tencor, Besi and other smaller players.

Market leader ASM Pacific Tech has a diverse portfolio of die attach and wire bonding equipment ranging from “die bonding, wire bonding, and flip chip bonding”, which are also provided by other companies such as Disco Corp, Kulicke & Soffa, KLA Tencor and Besi. On the other hand, MKS Instruments focuses on laser-based systems for PCB manufacturing, competing against companies such as Via Mechanics and EO Technics which have a smaller market share than MKS. It also has plating equipment products that compete against Schmid Group and Manz, which are smaller companies than MKS in terms of market share. Therefore, we believe MKS Instruments’ larger market share in the Assembly & Packaging market against direct competitors in laser-based systems for PCB manufacturing and plating equipment, and that ASM Pacific and Disco do not have plating equipment, supports the company’s claim that it is indeed the leader in these product categories. However, ASM Pacific and Disco have overall larger shares than MKS in the Assembly & Packaging market, as the die attach and wire bonding accounts for the largest portion (49% combined).

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that MKS has competitive advantages in specific niche market segments within the Process & Control and Assembly & Packaging market segments. The company has a larger market share in these segments against its direct competitors across critical subsystems like power, plasma and photonics products such as Advanced Energy Industries and Inficon, as well as in plating and laser-based systems equipment, where its share is larger than Schmid Group, Manz, Via Mechanics and EO Technics, thus highlighting its stronger market presence in these markets but still smaller than larger companies in the overall Process & Control and Assembly & Packaging markets such as KLA, ASM Pacific and Disco which we believe is due to the more extensive use of their equipment which represents a larger portion of the market than the niche markets than MKS competes in. All in all, we believe MKS Instruments is poised to capitalize on various market drivers of the semicon industry, such as rising demand for advanced packaging in semiconductors, XR (AR/VR), AI, ADAS and Cloud Computing, which require chips to function.

Revenue Growth Supported by Past Acquisitions

Earnings & Margins 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue Growth 16.73% 4.17% 59.23% 47.92% 8.30% -8.45% 22.64% 26.61% 20.24% 2.11% Click to enlarge

Based on the chart above, the company’s revenue growth surged in several periods in the past 10 years. We compiled the company’s acquisitions in the table below. In 2021, the company announced its largest acquisition of Atotech for $5.1 bln which was completed in 2022 and corresponded with a strong growth of 20.24% that year. In 2018, the company acquired Electro Scientific Industries for $1 bln. In 2016, the company acquired Newport for $980 mln and saw its growth surging the most in the period by 59.23%. Though, in 2020 and 2021, the semicon equipment market growth surged by 19.7% and 44.1% respectively, which we believe contributed to its strong performance in those years. Its past acquisitions are compiled in the table below.

Company Acquired Year Acquisition Cost ($ mln) Revenue Contribution ($ mln) Atotech 2021 5,100 $,500 mln Electro Scientific Industries 2018 378 $159.1 mln Newport 2016 1,000 Estimated $587 mln revenue Click to enlarge

MKS Instruments

Based on its past Investor Day presentation, the company highlighted that its organic revenue growth in the past 10 years was 14%, higher than the semiconductor WFE market growth of 12%, indicating its organic growth outperforming the semicon equipment market. However, its organic growth is still below its 10-year growth of 20%. Thus, we calculated its inorganic growth contributed 6% higher growth to its total revenue growth over the period. Therefore, while it is not the main driver of its revenue growth, we believe its inorganic growth contribution through M&A also supported its growth.

In terms of the company’s financial position, its net debt has surged following its acquisition of Atotech in 2022, its largest acquisition. In 2023, its debt was slightly lower compared to 2022 but remained well elevated. Whereas, its cash balances in 2023 compared to the previous year were flat. Therefore, we believe the company’s elevated net debt highlights its limited financial position to pursue more M&A activities in the near term with its cash to debt ratio at 0.1x, below its 2021 levels of 0.7x. Based on our forecasts, we projected its cash-to-debt ratio to recover to 0.7x only by 2029.

However, in terms of cash flows, its FCF margins excluding acquisitions (based on capex only) had been strong with an average of 15.37%. We believe this indicates the company’s strong ability to generate FCFs. We projected its FCF margins to have a 5-year forward average of 17.73%.

Outlook

Overall, we identified that the company’s past M&A activities had supported its revenue growth with a calculated 6% revenue growth contribution to its average growth rate of 20% based on its organic revenue growth average of 14% from its investor presentation, thus this highlights its stronger organic growth compared to inorganic growth through acquisitions. Nonetheless, we believe its past acquisitions have supported its revenue growth. Notwithstanding, we expect the company’s ability to pursue more M&A in the near term to be limited. While it has strong FCFs, its net debt has surged while its cash-to-debt ratio declined significantly and we modelled its financial position to improve only by 2029 with its cash-to-debt ratio recovering to 0.7x, its pre-Atotech acquisition level in 2021.

Risk: Dependence on Organic Growth

As highlighted, the company’s robust growth track record was mainly contributed by organic growth at an average of 14% but was also supported by inorganic revenue growth through its past acquisitions of Atotech, Electro Scientific Industries and Newport which we calculated contributed 6% to its average growth. However, due to its elevated debt impacting its financial position, we believe the company would have to depend on organic growth going forward as we see its financial position improving only by 2029, thus we expect large acquisitions unlikely to be pursued by the company. While we expect its long-term organic growth outlook to remain solid supported by its competitiveness in its niche product categories that it is in, we believe that its dependence on organic growth in the near term could be a risk for it to sustain its past strong growth track record. Furthermore, we believe the semicon industry could face tough growth headwinds in 2024 as semicon capex is projected to decline by 2% according to Semiconductor Intelligence, weighed down by logic (foundries and IDM) companies.

Verdict

In summary, we believe MKS Instruments holds a modest position in the semiconductor equipment market, with a 3% share overall. Our analysis indicates its primary competition lies within the Process Control & Metrology and Assembly & Packaging segments, comprising 13.1% of the total market. In these segments, MKS falls behind leaders such as KLA and ASM Pacific respectively. Nevertheless, we believe that MKS maintains competitive advantages in specific product categories, including critical subsystems like power, plasma, and photonics, as well as plating and laser-based systems, as the company has a larger market share compared to direct competitors, supporting management's claims of leadership in niche markets. Additionally, MKS has exhibited robust organic growth, which we attribute to its competitiveness and believe could continue supporting its long-term growth outlook. However, we believe MKS's financial position, particularly with elevated net debt post-acquisition of Atotech, may constrain inorganic growth. Nonetheless, we believe its strong free cash flow generation would gradually improve its financial standing over time.

MKS Instruments EV/EBITDA 15.19x Semicon Equipment EV/EBITDA (5-years) 14.58x Upside -4.0% Current Price $120.75 Price Target $115.92 Click to enlarge

However, valuation-wise, the company's current EV/EBITDA is relatively in line with the top semicon equipment companies' 5-year EV/EBITDA as seen in the chart above. Based on a comparable valuation using the industry average EV/EBITDA for the top semicon equipment companies a 5-year average of 14.58x (excluding ASML as an outlier with a much higher ratio of 33.94x), compared with the company’s current EV/EBITDA of 15.19x, we derived a downside of 4%, indicating the company is fairly valued compared with the overall semicon equipment market, thus we rate it as a Hold with a price target of $115.92.

We believe this is appropriate as analyst’s revenue consensus for the company in 2024 is flattish at -0.29% with the management highlighting in the latest earnings briefing that “overall demand remains muted” and demand related to its products for memory chips continuing facing market spending headwinds.

As the company is set to report Q1 results, we believe its revenue growth in Q1 will be a key concern on whether the company will achieve both management's guidance of $840 mln in revenues (6% YoY growth) and meet analyst consensus growth of 7% YoY for the quarter. Furthermore, we expect management commentary about its prospects for the rest of the year to be watched closely and for signs of a potential market recovery to benefit the company's outlook in the second half of the year.