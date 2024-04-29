Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fate Therapeutics: Looking For A Potential Turnaround In 2024

Apr. 29, 2024 12:09 PM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fate Therapeutics has faced setbacks, including the termination of a partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, but upcoming clinical milestones could reset the bull thesis.
  • The company's iPSCs technology creates renewable off-the-shelf cell therapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
  • Fate Therapeutics has a healthy cash position and is expected to report positive data from clinical trials, potentially leading to exponential growth and significant market share.
  • Compounding Healthcare members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Blue turn-around sign, information for motorists

Lukman Nul Hakim

Back in November of 2022, I wrote my first Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) article, where I discussed how Fate's iPSCs technology creates renewable off-the-shelf NK cell, T cell, and CD34+ therapies that can be employed in a variety of hematological

Want to capitalize on the next big medical breakthrough? 

Tired of missing out on some of the healthcare sector's multi-baggers?


Join Compounding Healthcare where we employ data analytics in combination with technical analysis and clinical data breakdown in order to manage a position in numerous potential multi-bagger investments that can grow into a comprehensive healthcare portfolio.



This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.53K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FATE, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FATE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FATE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FATE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News