Lukman Nul Hakim

Back in November of 2022, I wrote my first Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) article, where I discussed how Fate's iPSCs technology creates renewable off-the-shelf NK cell, T cell, and CD34+ therapies that can be employed in a variety of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. I also pointed out that FATE had secured notable partnerships, with Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLF) to fill out a robust pipeline program. At that time, FATE was trading around $20 per share, arguably undervalued for their potential partnership revenue and wholly owned pipeline assets. Well, FATE took a big hit following underwhelming data presented at ASH in December 2022, but the stock plummeted after the company announced that Janssen had terminated its partnership in January 2023. I finally decided to grab some FATE shares around $5.75 in the subsequent trading sessions but chose to sock-drawer the position and wait for signs of "seller's exhaustion." Well, the ticker has found some momentum in 2024 ahead of clinical milestones across their pipeline programs that are supported by a healthy cash position. The company and ticker might have experienced some major setbacks over the past couple of years, but these upcoming catalysts could reset the bull thesis.

Background On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics is a biotech company working on first-in-class cell therapies using their human induced pluripotent stem cells "iPSCs" produced from their iPSC platform to create clonal master iPSC lines, which are genetically designed and continually expanded in culture to be refined into "off-the-shelf" NK cell, T cell, and CD34+ treatments. Furthermore, these cell therapies are anticipated to be more cost-effective when matched to other cell I-O therapies and are expected to be operative on both liquid and solid tumors as well as some autoimmune disorders.

Fate Therapeutics iPSC Platform Overview (Fate Therapeutics)

If successful, the company can offer off-the-shelf cell therapies, and on-demand usage that will cover a broad array of indications. In turn, achieving their goal of "transforming the cell therapy field with a drug-like product paradigm".

2024's Milestone Map

Fate has several pending milestones to pass in multiple therapeutic areas in 2024. First, Fate's FT819 program, an off-the-shelf CD19 targeted CAR T-cell for B-cell malignancies. The company received a $7.9M award from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to help fund a Phase I clinical trial, which is expected to produce initial moderate to severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus ("SLE") data at some point this year. Fate is also expected to report FT819 data from the Phase I study for relapse refractory B-cell lymphoma trials at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Conference ("ASGTC") next month.

Looking at the company's solid tumor programs, Fate has initiated their Phase I trial for FT825, which is a CAR-T that showed similar potency with greater specificity toward HER2 cancer cells compared to trastuzumab in preclinical work. The company is running a Phase I study as a monotherapy and as a combo therapy with monoclonal antibodies for advanced solid HER2 tumors, including endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

Fate is also pushing their NK cell programs targeting B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company's FT522 program is currently in a Phase I trial for relapsed refractory B-cell lymphoma that is expected to post data in the second half of this year.

Financial Fitness to Reduce Fears

Fate Therapeutics is a long way from the finish line, and will most likely have to perform some dilutive funding in the coming years. However, the company is maintaining a healthy cash position that was approximately $316M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at the end of 2023. In addition, the company just ran a $100M offering and private placement, to add to bolster their finances. Since Q2 of 2021, Fate has reported quarterly negative cash flows from operations ranging from roughly -$28.5M to -$75.4M, so I think it's likely that their ~$400M+ war chest should be more than adequate to fund them through these prospective catalysts this year. Therefore, it's possible that investors won't jump ship following positive data in anticipation that the company running another offering.

Resetting The Bull Thesis

My original Fate Therapeutics bull thesis was fixated on the company's ground-breaking methods to discover off-the-shelf iPSC-derived cell therapies that had enticed an impressive partnership from Johnson & Johnson. The disappointing data at the end of 2022 and the Johnson & Johnson partnership termination forced me to throw that thesis in the waste bin.

However, Fate Therapeutics is not dead in the water, with younger programs that have clinical data readouts expected this year. Backed with a strong cash position, Fate Therapeutics could reset the thesis by putting a string of wins together, hinting at a second act for the ticker that investors have essentially blacklisted.

Suppose the company's current pipeline programs are successful and hit the market. In that case, Fate should experience exponential growth as their "off-the-shelf" cell therapies potentially claim significant market share and displace contemporary CAR-T and NK cell therapies that are not on-demand and have to rely upon apheresis. Thanks to Fate's "off-the-shelf" technology, their products would have a major hurdle out of the way for patients, payers, and providers. The Street expects Fate to start reporting triple-digit growth in 2027 and will continue into the next decade.

Fate Therapeutics Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, some analysts are projecting Fate to hit over $2B in less than a decade. I know it is difficult to fathom a company going from a few million in revenue to a couple of billions in revenue in about 10 years, but one has to consider that cell therapies cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per infusion. Plus, the company is targeting hematological and solid tumors, so it could be exposed to a large percentage of the global oncology market that is projected to have over 20M patients and hit $522B in 2033. Then add in the company's prospects to enter the autoimmune arena, and $2B in revenue in 2033 is not out of the realm. At the level of revenue, FATE would be trading around a 0.27x forward price-to-sales. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is around 4x-5x, we can say that FATE offers an attractive opportunity to investors looking for exposure to cutting-edge cell therapies in the cancer and autoimmune disease markets.

Indeed, we don't know if the company will hit these numbers, or even get a product across the finish line and onto the market. However, the new bull thesis is about a speculative opportunity of a company having nearly unbridled growth potential in some of the biggest healthcare markets... Plus, we could have an idea of if the company stands a chance at achieving this potential this year.

Notable Risks

Fate Therapeutics has some of the hallmark risks associated with clinical-stage biotech companies, including regulatory risks, clinical setbacks, and a high cash burn.

I believe Fate's biggest concern is the possibility their platform technology cannot produce a viable candidate that can make it through the FDA, much less achieve blockbuster status. Keep in mind, that FT536 and FT596 were already discontinued because Johnson & Johnson terminated the partnership after lukewarm data. So, another lackluster readout or missed endpoint could be devastating for Fate Therapeutics as investors lose faith that the company's technology is not all it was promoted to be. Not only would this devastate the share price, but it could require the company to go back to the formula with their pipeline, or worse. This would likely require a vast amount of cash and would decimate the share price as investors anticipate extensive dilution to fund fresh R&D or some acquisition.

Considering these points above, I will maintain a low conviction level for FATE of 1 out of 5, due to their recent history of setbacks with data, termination of partnerships, share price volatility, uncertainties in their platform, and reliance on upcoming clinical milestones to bolster investor sentiment. Furthermore, although the company has a healthy cash position currently, they will have to deploy those funds to support their pipeline and clinical efforts, with an undefined cash runway. Therefore, FATE will be a small position that will remain in the "Bio Boom" speculative portfolio for the foreseeable future.

Plan

I have kept FATE on the outskirts of my radar since initiating my pilot position, waiting for indications of "seller's exhaustion." Now, Fate has a few catalysts that could provide some trading opportunities and possibly turn the ticker around in 2024. Furthermore, the company boasts a healthy cash position that should reduce the fear of imminent or extensive dilution following a positive update.

Looking at the Daily Chart, FATE recently broke out of the steep downtrend ray from the latest sell-off after bouncing off support.

FATE Daily Chart (Trendspider)

In addition, we can see some positive signs on the RSI. As a result, I am debating on adding to my dormant FATE position in the immediate future to take advantage of the current risk-reward opportunity.

After that, I will consider adding to FATE following positive updates throughout 2024.

However, due to the speculative risks, I don't anticipate amassing a huge FATE position this year.

Long-term, I expect to maintain a FATE position for at least five years in anticipation the company can produce strong enough data that validate their technology.