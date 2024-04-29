Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units (ARLP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units (NASDAQ:ARLP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cary Marshall - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Joe Craft - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Martin - Benchmark Company
Mark Reichman - Noble Capital Markets
Dave Storms - Stonegate Capital Markets
David Marsh - Singular Research
Eve Segal - Segal Assets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Alliance Resource Partners First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is my pleasure to introduce your host Cary Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. You may now begin.

Cary Marshall

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone. Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. And we will now discuss those results as well as our perspective on current market conditions and reiterated outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to answer your questions.

Before beginning, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained in our filings from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are also reflected in this morning's press release. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, the partnership has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law to do so.

