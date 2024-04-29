Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BOTZ: Patience Is A Virtue

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Automation, robotics, and AI are converging into a Gigatrend, with the race to develop generative AI being implemented in various industries.
  • The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has gained 22% and outperformed peers, primarily due to its stake in NVDA.
  • The ETF has a portfolio upside potential of 17% based on analyst price targets, but downside risk is present in the largest weight ABB Ltd.
  • Valuation has outpaced earnings, which warrants a change in rating from Buy to Hold.

Apprentice engineer programming robots in car factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Automation, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence have converged into a Gigatrend. The race to develop generative AI will or is being implemented in automation and robotics not only as a source of productivity on factory floors or

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.36K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOTZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BOTZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOTZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News