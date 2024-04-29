Opportunity Knocks On These REITs, Up To 8% Yield

gawrav

REITs have taken a beating over the past 12+ months. While it's easy to get caught up in a doom loop of negativity around this sector, it's worth considering that like everything else, this too should pass with time.

Plus, it's good to go against the grain when it seems the majority of the market is chasing hot AI tech names to very high valuations. In the meantime, value and income investors get paid real cash for holding on to undervalued companies that own hard assets that produce durable cash flow streams.

This brings me to the following 2 names, which trade well below their average valuations and yield up to 8%, giving investors a strong margin of safety. They each carry unique attributes that make them stand out in their respective sectors, thereby giving investors a solid line of sight when it comes to a recurring income stream, so let's get started!

#1: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. (O) is by far the largest net lease REIT on the market today, with a $65 billion enterprise value and over 15,000 commercial real estate properties. It's also diversified across 86 industries, and most of its rent (89%) is derived from tenants that are recession and/or e-commerce resistant tenants.

Realty Income operates as a big fish in a big ocean of opportunities. This includes an estimated $1.5 trillion market for freestanding retail and $2.0 trillion market for industrial properties in the U.S. This, combined with opportunities for O to expand into data center, medical, and gaming sectors represent a $5.4 trillion market opportunity in the U.S. and $8.5 trillion in Europe.

O is executing well against its vision, with $2.7 billion in new investments during the Q4 of 2023 at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.6%. This reflects a higher cap rate environment than prior low-inflation years, when acquisition cap rates were in the 6% to 6.5% range. This also represents an acceleration from full year 2023 average acquisition cap rate of 7.1%. At the same time, portfolio occupancy is at a strong 98.6%.

Management is guiding for AFFO per share of $4.23 at the midpoint for 2024, which represents 5.8% growth from AFFO/share of $4.00 in 2023. This could be driven by a continued strong occupancy rate as well as new market entries. This includes O's first time entrance into France, Germany, and Portugal through a sale-leaseback transaction with Decathlon, a world leader in retail sporting goods late last year, as well as a new JV partnership with Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to make headway into the fast-growing data center space, driven by AI tailwinds.

Importantly, O is just one of a handful of REITs with an A- credit rating from S&P, and it carries a reasonably safe net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 5.5x. This puts the 5.7% dividend yield on solid footing with a 74% payout ratio. O recently became a dividend aristocrat last year, and now has 26 years of consecutive annual dividend raises and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 3.6%.

I continue to see value in O at the current price of $53.71 with a forward P/FFO of 12.7, sitting slightly above the 12.5x P/FFO from when I last visited the stock in February. It also sits well below its historical P/FFO of 17.3, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

My 'Buy' thesis on O remains largely unchanged from last time, considering the well-covered dividend with above-average yield and growth opportunities ahead through partnerships and sale-leaseback transactions with the backing of a strong balance sheet. I believe O could reasonably achieve a long-term FFO/share growth rate in the mid-single digit, which, when combined with the dividend, could produce market-level returns with less volatility and higher income.

#2: Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties (HIW) is an Office REIT that's been publicly traded for 30 years. It owns properties in what it calls BBDs (Best Business Districts) across the Sunbelt, which has less congestion and higher population growth than some Coastal cities, especially since 2020.

While office properties have made plenty of headlines over the past 12+ months due to perceived risks around work-from-home and hybrid work, HIW's younger property base is weathering this environment rather well. This is reflected by HIW's Q1 2024 results, which were released on April 23rd, showing that it achieved Same Property Cash NOI growth of 0.3%, and increased average in-place cash rents of 5.7%.

Moreover, it ended the quarter with in-service occupancy of 88.5%, which is down by just 110 basis points from 89.6% in the prior year period. The market has reacted kindly to HIW stock, as it appears that initial perceived risks around the name were overblown. As shown below, HIW stock has risen in value by 15% over the past 12 months.

HIW Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Management is guiding for Same Property Cash NOI growth of 1.25% at the midpoint of the range and FFO per share of $3.54 at the midpoint for 2024. While the 2024 FFO per share guidance is down from $3.83 achieved in 2023, this has more to do with the near-term dilutive effects of property sales in Raleigh, North Carolina, which totaled $79 million so far this year. Over time, I would expect for HIW's FFO/share to recuperate, as it currently has a development pipeline of $506 million including an 18,000 square foot built-to-suit property in Charlotte, North Carolina.

HIW maintains a strong BBB credit rating from S&P, which comes in handy in this higher interest rate environment. This is supported by a reasonably safe net debt-to-EBITDAre ratio of 6.1x, which I would expect to come down as development projects come online and stabilized.

This makes HIW's 7.8% dividend yield at present appealing, and the dividend is well-covered by a 56% payout ratio. HIW has a long track record of paying an uninterrupted dividend since 2003, unlike peers like Vornado Realty (VNO) and SL Green Realty (SLG), which have had to reduce theirs in recent years.

I continue to see value in HIW at the current price of $25.68 with a forward P/FFO of just 7.2x. While this is more expensive than the 6.2x P/FFO from when I last visited the stock in January, that was more a function of deep mispricing by the market at that time, and my 'Buy' thesis remains unchanged. As shown below, HIW's valuation remains far below its historical P/FFO of 12.4.

FAST Graphs

At the current price, HIW is priced for a perpetual no-growth or declining FFO/share future. However, analysts believe that declines in FFO/share will moderate next year before it returns to 4-5% annual FFO/share growth thereafter. At the current price, investors are getting solid properties in HIW at an appealing price and yield.

Risks to Consider

Realty Income may not be able to grow rents as fast as inflation, as its rent escalators are generally in the 2-3% range. Moreover, due if its large size, Realty Income needs to continue to source large deals to move the needle. In addition, Europe is a relatively new market for Realty Income, in which it's not as experienced in compared to the U.S.

Highwoods Properties continues to face uncertainties as it relates to what the future holds for office properties. It could see pricing power erosion should tenants opt to renew less office space. Plus, new developments add uncertainty as it remains to be seen what final leasing may look like.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about Realty Income and Highwoods Properties. With both names opportunistically trading below their historical valuations, investors get to earn a well-above average yield compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) and the historical yields of the stocks themselves. For investors who are willing to go against the grain, both O and HIW can be great high-yielders to own with capital appreciation potential over the long run.