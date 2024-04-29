Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Did Textron Stock Drop? Q1 Earnings In Focus

Apr. 29, 2024 1:32 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT) Stock
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Textron's Q1 earnings report showed a miss on earnings estimates.
  • Revenues for Textron's aviation and Bell segments increased, while the industrial segment saw a decline.
  • Despite the stock price drop, there's potential for upside and opportunities for investors in Textron stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
US Marine Corps Osprey MV-22 at Bishop Airport (KBIH)

sierrarat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Textron (NYSE:TXT) recently provided its first quarter earnings, and TXT stock dropped to a three-month low in response. In this report, I will analyze the results to detect whether the stock price drop was warranted and determine whether I

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.27K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News