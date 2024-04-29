Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newell Brands Stock: Combination Of Factors Make It A Short

Apr. 29, 2024 1:42 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock
CashFlow Hunter
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newell Brands' Q1 results show declining sales, but some improvements in gross margin and operating margin.
  • The company's lack of free cash flow and high debt pose significant challenges.
  • The upcoming debt maturities and potential refinancing costs add further pressure on the company's cash flows.
Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

Newell Brands Still Overlevered and Declining Sales:

Newell Brands stock (NASDAQ:NWL) has traded higher after posting a breakeven Q1 on Friday (April 26) versus its initial guide of a loss of $.05-.09. There were some pluses. Core sales were

CashFlow Hunter

CashFlow Hunter
CashFlow Hunter
10.23K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

