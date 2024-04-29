ThitareeSarmkasat

Newell Brands Still Overlevered and Declining Sales:

Newell Brands stock (NASDAQ:NWL) has traded higher after posting a breakeven Q1 on Friday (April 26) versus its initial guide of a loss of $.05-.09. There were some pluses. Core sales were only down 4.7% versus negative 9% last year and slightly better than guidance in Q4. Net sales were down 8.4%, which included weak currency in certain markets, such as Argentina. Gross margin was higher, growing to 30.5% from 26.7% last year and 29.9 in Q4. However, "normalized" gross margin, which basically ignores some bad stuff, actually declined sequentially to 31.2% from 32.3 in Q4.

Operating margin also increased to positive 1% from negative 2% last year and negative 0.5% in Q4. "Normalized" operating margin improved year over year to 4.6% from 2.4%. Again, it declined sequentially from 7.7% in Q4.

The company also generated positive Q1 operating cash flow, largely due to declining working capital. The company rarely generates free cash in Q1 as it's the lowest volume quarter, and there are some shipments to retailers. Still, it's nothing to get too excited about, as it's also the smallest quarter of the year.

I'm also not going to get excited about these numbers. Guidance was not raised for any of the major yearly numbers despite this "beat". Core sales are still forecast to decline 3-6%. Earnings for the year were not increased from a range of $.52-.62/share, despite the $.07 beat in Q1. Most importantly, operating cash flow guidance was not increased from the $400-500 million range for the year, despite the better Q1 numbers. That cash flow range is lower than estimates, which Bloomberg had pegged at $571 million.

NWL's Lack of Cash Flow:

The biggest problems with NWL stock are a lack of free cash flow given high debt and declining core sales. That's just a terrible combination. It's a similar dilemma faced by 3M (MMM), that I wrote about extensively. At $400-500 million of operating cash flow, capital expenditures at $250-300 million, and a dividend at $115 million annually, Newell Brands's best case is about $100 million of free cash for deleveraging. Most likely, it will generate less cash flow and net debt will stay at $4.6 billion.

Core sales in the negative 3 to 6% range is pretty astounding, given it is on top of a core sales decline of 9.4% last year. At best, we're talking about a two-year stack of greater than negative 12% revenue declines and perhaps greater than 15%. Even that understates the total sales decline, which takes currency into account. The stronger dollar is helping on the cost line for any materials they need to import or any costs they incur in foreign countries. Why should we focus so much on "core sales" instead of those currency-affected sales?

Moreover, total sales declined in all three categories. Outdoor and recreation sales were down to $201 million from $270 million, ~26%. The company called core sales down 20.3%. That's hardly an improvement and comes on top of a 21% core decline last year. The company was asked specifically about why outdoors is so bad still despite easy compares. It really didn't have an answer other than they've changed leadership, have some new products coming out and expect better performance maybe next year.

Newell's Looming Higher Cost of Debt:

Newell has $700 million of debt maturing between now and June 1, next year. It will also be current on $2 billion of debt by this time next year. The average coupon for that debt is about 4.25%. Current 5 year NWL bonds trade at 7.5%. Refinancing over $2.7 billion of debt at just 3% higher will cost over $80 million pre-tax. That will further pressure NWL's already anemic cash flows. Unless the cash flow numbers I laid out above improve, NWL's dividend, which it cut 75% last year, will be at risk.

Newell Brands Valuation:

Market Cap (@ $8) $3.275 billion Debt $5 billion Cash $372 million Enterprise Value $7.9 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $822 million) 9.6x P/E (using $.57) 14x Click to enlarge

Risks to Shorting NWL Stock:

The main short here is a squeeze, like we saw today. The stock was beaten up and there were low expectations. Amazing that breakeven can move something up 12%. The other risk, other than a material turnaround, is that some strategic buys them. I don't really see that happening, since I can't think of anyone who wants these moribund business lines and so much leverage. Perhaps management can sell one of their business lines (Coleman perhaps?). They could use that to paydown some debt rather than pay up to refinance.

Overall though, this company is overleveraged, has few levers to pull to bring down that debt and still faces declining sales. I can see this getting distressed unless sales turnaround and margin can hold up despite sales declines.

Conclusion:

I like NWL as a short. It's a stubborn one and pays to trade it around a little. However, net/net, while the earning multiple might look kind of low, the EV/EBITDA multiple is not low at all for a company with declining sales, lack of free cash, and so much debt. Every 1x turn lower in EBITDA is 25% lower on the stock. I think the company should trade at 7-8x EBITDA at most. That implies 25-50% lower on the stock. For those who can trade bonds, the longer-dated bonds are layup shorts in my mind.