The Q1 Earnings Season is finally underway and while several of the major producers released results last week, the small-cap producers will start reporting results in early to mid-May. One name that should enjoy significant margin expansion after a mediocre year in 2023 is OceanaGold (OTCQX:OCANF), with it being one of the few producers that saw significant compression in its all-in sustaining costs margins last year (18.8 vs. 22.4%). Meanwhile, its long-term outlook remains quite exciting, with a path to 640,000+ ounces ~$1,325/oz in 2026, even if this is a downgrade from its previous outlook of ~600,000 ounces at $1,075/oz AISC in 2024 provided at its year-end 2021 results.

In this update, we’ll dig into the company’s FY2023 results, recent developments and where the stock’s updated low risk buy zone lies ahead of Q1 results.

OceanaGold Operations - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless a C$ or A$ is in front of the dollar figure.

OceanaGold Q4 & FY2023 Production

OceanaGold released its Q4 and FY2023 results in February, reporting quarterly and annual production of ~129,800 ounces and ~477,300 ounces of gold, respectively. This translated to a 7% and 1% increase year-over-year, respectively, and resulted in OceanaGold coming in just below its initial FY2023 guidance midpoint of 485,000 ounces.

The culprit for the miss vs. the guidance midpoint was its Haile Mine (South Carolina) which produced just ~152,500 ounces with lower than planned grades from the lower benches of the Mill Zone pit and Waihi (New Zealand) also came up short relative to its guidance midpoint with just ~49,300 ounces of gold produced affected by slightly lower grades year-over-year. Overall, this was a little disappointing given that OceanaGold had a two-year streak of beating its guidance midpoint in 2021 and 2022, with this broken after the more challenging year in 2023 at its largest producer, Haile.

OceanaGold Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart OceanaGold Annual Guidance Midpoint vs. Actual Production & 2024 Guidance - Company Filings, Author's Chart

On a positive note, Didipio easily beat its FY2023 guidance with production of ~138,500 ounces of gold (+22% year-over-year) at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $730/oz with the benefit of copper by-product credits. Meanwhile, Macraes finished on a strong note with production slightly above the top end of guidance. This was despite lower throughput at Macraes in Q1 because of uncovering a track in the feed end trunnion of one of its two ball mills used for processing, which impacted H1 2023 tonnes processed ahead of its repair in Q2. And while Haile's FY2023 production missed its guidance midpoint of ~177,500 ounces by over 13%, OceanaGold delivered on its guidance of pushing first ore through the mill at Horseshoe Underground (Haile) in Q4, with a ramp up to full capacity expected this year which will contribute to higher 2024 gold production.

OceanaGold Quarterly Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at sales, the setback at Haile with lower contribution from the Mill Zone may have dented its Q3 results, but the company still increased revenue and cash flow year-over-year. This was evidenced by revenue of ~$267 million and ~$1.03 billion in Q4 and FY2023, respectively, a material improvement from $238 million and ~$967 million in the year-ago periods, respectively. Meanwhile, operating cash flow improved slightly to ~$384 million (FY2022: ~$369 million), and the company maintained its net debt at ~$170 million despite a capex heavy year with ~$353 million spent in FY2023 with the bulk of this at Haile (~$194 million).

OceanaGold Balance Sheet - Company Filings

It's also important to note that this net debt position was despite delayed sales in Q4 (~118,800 ounces sold or ~11,000 fewer ounces sold than produced), does not include the positive impact of the sale of Blackwater to Tasman Mining for $30 million and does not include proceeds from its IPO of 20% of the common shares of its subsidiary OceanaGold Philippines [OGPI] which is expected to raise over $100 million with the sale of an interest in its high-margin Didipio Mine. And with an improved free cash flow outlook this year given strong gold and copper prices and proceeds from the IPO and Blackwater sale, OceanaGold looks like it will finish the year in a strong net cash position. The company had the following to say about the IPO:

"We are proud of Didipio's track record as a proven high-quality, long-life, low-cost gold-copper mine and look forward to welcoming new Filipino and international shareholders to participate in the expected robust free cash flow generation, consistent dividend payments, and future potential at Didipio."

- Oceana Gold President & CEO, Gerard Bond

Costs & Margins

Looking at costs and margins, the performance was quite disappointing last year with consolidated all-in sustaining costs [AISC] increasing 13% year-over-year and well above the industry average (~$1,350/oz) despite the benefit of copper by-product credits and lower sustaining capital. However, the increase in AISC in Q4 was partially affected by delays in gold sales (~$1,520/oz without impact vs. $1,658/oz reported) and OceanaGold expects to see an improvement in AISC year-over-year with guidance of $1,540/oz at the mid-point. This implies a ~3% decline in costs year-over-year and while related to lapping easy year-over-year comparisons, this will diverge from the sector overall which I expect to see a 3-5% increase in AISC year-over-year for the producer universe.

OceanaGold All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margin - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the higher costs because of inflationary pressures (discussed below) and weaker performance from Haile, OceanaGold's AISC margins only improved slightly year-over-year from $279/oz to $352/oz despite the significantly higher realized gold price. Meanwhile, Q4 AISC margins came in at an industry low of just $335/oz (~16.8%) even if they did double year-over-year vs. Q4 2022 levels ($167/oz or ~9.4%). And while I don't expect to see any improvement in margins sequentially in Q1 given that this will be a much softer production quarter with higher costs, Q2 2024 is shaping up to be much better with the benefit of an average realized gold price above $2,250/oz.

Question: Maybe on the cost side, a fact from the deferral at Ledbetter, just wondering if there's other drivers of that on inflation pressures? Answer: "One which is what everyone is experiencing, and that's labor rate inflation. And our labor rate inflation, which will impact directly through employee wages, but also indirectly through contractors and other service providers, sits in the mid-single-digits. So when it's that exposure to your cost base is, I don't know 40-odd percent in terms of labor costs; you do have that pressure."

- OceanaGold Q4/FY2023 Conference Call

OceanaGold Annual AISC vs. Peers & Forward Outlook - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into OceanaGold's costs from a bigger picture standpoint, the company may have a higher cost profile near-term (FY2024 guidance: $1,540/oz) with elevated stripping this year at Haile but it's expected to improve significantly looking out to 2026. In fact, the company has guided for production of ~650,000 ounces at $1,325/oz at the mid-point which if achieved would pull AISC back below the industry average after three years spent well above the industry average (2022, 2023, 2024). That said, the company's delivery (*) against its longer-term outlook has been underwhelming to date, so while I am cautiously optimistic that the team can deliver with expectations now reset, this isn't a team like Agnico Eagle (AEM) that has consistently over-delivered on promises.

(*) Heading into 2022, OceanaGold provided guidance of ~600,000 ounces in 2024 at AISC of $1,075/oz at the mid-point. And even if the company beats guidance this year, production would still come in at 550,000 ounces at $1,530/oz. In fact, even the 2026 outlook pales in comparison to 2024, with costs at a higher production profile expected to be significantly higher at $1,325/oz. (*)

Forward Outlook & Recent Developments

Q1 Outlook

While 2024 is expected to be a better year, the Q1 results are expected to be much softer with elevated pre-stripping at its two largest assets (Macraes and Haile) and production guided to be weighted up to 60% to the second half of the year. This will significantly impact the company's margins in the upcoming quarter even with the benefit of a higher average realized gold price, setting the company up for a much weaker margin performance than its gold producer peers. And assuming AISC of ~$1,760/oz and an average realized gold price of $2,070/oz, AISC margins will come in at just ~15.0% and miles below the industry average of ~30%+ in Q1, resulting in limited free cash flow generation. Fortunately, this is not expected to persist, and Q3 and Q4 2024 and 2025/2026 will be transformational for the company in my view, so investors should ignore any softness in the share price stemming from weak Q1 results.

2024-2026 Outlook

Although OceanaGold could have done a better job guiding on two-year forward production results at year-end 2021, we have seen near unprecedented inflationary pressures in the company's defense, which has certainly put a severe dent in cost assumptions. In addition, mine plan optimization has moved production at the Ledbetter pit out further which has impacted the near-term production outlook (and increased costs) even if OceanaGold is benefiting from underground ore at Haile to boost feed grades. Plus, the updated outlook looks like it could have some conservatism built in if the company can deliver above plan at Didipio (higher throughput and feed grades). Hence, while the current three-year outlook is a downgrade from the previous three-year outlook, the updated three-year outlook (2024-2026) looks much more achievable.

OceanaGold Previous Outlook vs. Current Three-Year Outlook - Company Filings

On a positive note, OceanaGold has been over-delivering on the exploration front with significant exploration results from Haile, Didipio, and Waihi. At Haile, the company has released solid intercepts from Horseshoe Underground and Palomino which are higher grade than some of the better drill intercepts coming out of Agnico's Odyssey Project where it's transitioning to underground at Canadian Malartic. Highlight intercepts from conversion drilling at Horseshoe Underground included 34.9 meters at 7.6 grams per tonne of gold, 73.8 meters at 16.2 grams per tonne of gold and 19.1 meters 8.6 grams per tonne of gold. Meanwhile, step-out drilling at the Horseshoe Extension yielded results at only slightly lower grades but similar thicknesses as hole UGD-0026 (~34.9 meters at 7.6 grams per tonne of gold), with intercepts of 34.4 meters at 4.6 grams per tonne of gold, 34.3 meters at 4.3 grams per tonne of gold and 39.3 meters at 5.8 grams per tonne of gold.

Horseshoe Extension & Horseshoe Main (Haile Mine) - Company Website

As the above image highlights, the Horseshoe Extension lies directly southwest of Horseshoe (current mining area) and right near planned underground development as the company looks to mine the Horseshoe Main ore body. Hence, unlike Palomino that is much further away and will require significant underground development to access, the Horseshoe Extension is much closer and could provide an opportunity to increase underground mine production and extend the mine life at Haile which is a win-win for this asset that has a much stronger outlook over the next decade with higher grades than the 2017-2024 period.

Moving to New Zealand, the company's WKP Project (Waihi North) continues to deliver exceptional intercepts, including 5.0 meters at ~80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, 4.0 meters at ~62.0 grams per tonne of gold. And on the back of last year's strong drilling results, OceanaGold reported a measured & indicated resource of ~1.01 million ounces at ~16.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at WKP. However, the more exciting development is that New Zealand's recently elected government is looking to fast-track permitting for "regional and national projects of significance", which could help to push along WKP if it meets the requirements. Previously, I was expected first gold pour in H2 2030 to be the earliest at WKP to be conservative, but if this high-grade deposit could be developed sooner, it would certainly provide a nice boost to production and help fill in any gaps in the production profile with Macraes mine life starting to dwindle.

OceanaGold Mineral Reserves (Millions of Gold Ounces) by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The only major negative development worth noting is that the Round Hill Open Pit was removed from reserves at Macraes, resulting in reserves declining to just ~600,000 ounces at this #2 gold asset by annual production. Obviously there's the possibility that this mine life is extended but with a 4-year mine life on a key asset with just ~20 million tonnes of material and a throughput rate of closer to ~6.0 million tonnes on average, this is not an ideal development. And while company-wide production should increase to 620,000+ ounces in 2026 and 2027 (~30% growth from FY2023 levels), losing Macraes could result in a steep drop in production starting in 2028 until WKP comes online. Let's look at OceanaGold's valuation below:

Valuation

Based on ~726 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$2.35, OceanaGold trades at a market cap of ~$1.71 billion and an enterprise value of $1.88 billion. This makes it one of the lower market cap mid-sized producers in the sector today, especially considering that it has a path to 650,000+ ounces by 2026 if it can execute successfully. To compare this to other producers, Eldorado Gold is working to increase production to 700,000 ounces and currently sits at a ~$3.1 billion market cap, making it far more expensive than OceanaGold. And while some of this discount can be attributed to another high-cost year ahead for OceanaGold and its mediocre delivery on guidance and its larger outlook vs. some of its more consistent mid-tier peers like Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), OceanaGold remains one of the more reasonably valued names in the mid-tier pack currently.

OceanaGold EV/EBITDA Multiple & Valuation/Margins vs. Peers - TIKR, FinBox

It's also worth noting that while OceanaGold trades at an extremely high trailing free cash flow multiple given its limited free cash flow generation last year, its average realized gold price last year was ~$1,955/oz and looks like it could average ~$2,250/oz this year. And while capital expenditures are expected to remain elevated in 2024 with ~$270 million to be spent at Haile and Macraes combined, we should see a significant increase in free cash flow to $100+ million this year with over $180 million in free cash flow this year if gold and copper prices continue to cooperate. That said, OceanaGold will need to work on filling in its post-2026 production profile which could be contributing to its lower EV/FCF multiple vs. peers currently.

OceanaGold Annual Operating Cash Flow, Capital Expenditures & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 1.0x P/NAV and 7.0x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV 65%, P/CF 35%), I see an updated fair value for the stock of US$3.40. This points to a 42% upside from current levels, suggesting OceanaGold could make a run towards its 2020 highs if it were to trade back towards its estimated fair value. That said, I require a minimum 40% discount to fair value to ensure an adequate margin of safety for small-cap producers and this translates to a low-risk buy zone for OceanaGold of US$2.05 or lower.

Summary

OceanaGold had a tough year in 2023 with weaker than planned production at Haile and Waihi, resulting in a miss vs. its FY2023 guidance midpoint and costs coming in well above the industry average. However, the company has continued to deliver impressive exploration results at three of its assets (Haile, Didipio, Waihi), improving the medium-term outlook for Didipio and Haile and suggesting there's upside to their current mine plans. Meanwhile, more favorable permitting could pull WKP in earlier and help to offset declining production at Macraes post-2026.

Looking nearer-term, FY2024 will likely be another high-cost year for the company, but OceanaGold is set to see a surge in free cash flow in FY2026 if it can execute successfully and benefit from significantly higher grades at Haile Underground that will dramatically improve the company's AISC profile. So, if I were looking for a reasonably priced growth story that's trading at just ~7x FY2025 free cash flow estimates given its improving production profile, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.05 as buying opportunities.

