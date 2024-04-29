XLP: Not In The Spotlight Amid Market Uncertainty

Smile

It seems reasonable to hold positions in defensive stories amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment. However, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) is not exhibiting attractive momentum so far this year. The sector underperformed significantly in 2023, and it seems that investors are not in a rush for defensive stocks. Rather, market participants are looking closely at the technology sector, anticipating interest rate cuts. The timing of the latter was somewhat pushed forward, though, and I believe that it is reasonable to hold XLP in your portfolio until the cornering point of the monetary cycle at least, as the fund could provide up to a 10% return.

Fund overview

XLP is established to track the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. The index contains U.S. consumer discretionary companies engaged in the production and retail trade of food and tobacco products, beverages, and personal care products. In particular, the fund allocates 38.4% of the total portfolio to consumer staples distribution/retail, 21.6% to household products, 19.9% to beverages, 15.3% to food products, and 7.8% to tobacco.

Despite the broad industry allocation focus, XLP is quite concentrated, as the top 5 positions account for half of the fund’s portfolio, which consists of 38 holdings. In particular, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is qualifying with 14.6% of the portfolio, followed by Costco Wholesale (COST) with 12.4%, Walmart (WMT) with 10%, Coca-Cola (KO) with 9%, and PepsiCo (PEP) with 4.8%.

As of April 19, 2024, total assets under management of the fund are $14.4 billion, which costs the investors as low as 0.09% per annum.

Compared to Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) and iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (IYK), we can notice that the fund delivered similar performance over the past three years. However, the two peers mentioned are more concentrated around the top 10 holdings and offer investors a higher expense ratio.

Compared to the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI), which is focused on the global consumer staples segment, it's obvious that the U.S. segment is more resilient to the challenging macro environment.

Industry attractiveness

Obviously, companies that respond to non-cyclical consumer needs exhibit defensive features, as customer demand is less susceptible to economic cycles for their products and services. XLP is focused on such defensive stocks, which could demonstrate greater resilience to a cooling U.S. economy.

Looking at the performance chart above, the fund almost matched the performance of the broad market, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). At the same time, the iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) lags, as investors’ bullish sentiment in cyclical stocks was fueled by hopes of slowing inflation in 2023 and the expectations of the Fed’s monetary cycle flip.

However, the consumer staples market has been under pressure since the beginning of the year as inflation is accelerating, while economic uncertainty still prevails. In such conditions, consumers would focus on their primary needs and cut spending, which could lead to the sector's margin compression. As is well known, profit margins for primary consumer goods suppliers are traditionally among the lowest, and small fluctuations in profitability may result in significant changes in earnings. However, on the positive side, the low unemployment level is driving up wages, which underpins private consumption.

Risk factors

The main risk to the financial performance of consumer staples companies remains a slowdown in consumer spending amid persistently high inflation. The U.S. consumer price index trended above forecasts for a few months in a row, which cooled down expectations for a quick monetary policy pivot. The continued pressure on the economy from the elevated interest environment could affect the consumer sector in particular. Overall, these two key macro elements could significantly undermine consumer confidence and affect private consumption growth.

Investment conclusion

I will assess XLP's future potential upside based on the weighted average target prices (derived from the Seeking Alpha rating section) of the fund’s holdings. Based on the target prices, we can derive analyst's median outlook on each portfolio company.

As a result, XLP could provide up to 9.5% upside, which implies a target price of $82 per share. And despite the analysts' generally bullish outlook on the consumer staples segment, the core companies in the portfolio are not seen to deliver strong gains. In addition, the fund is currently trading at a 21.4x P/E ratio, which is close to its 5y median level of 22.1x and doesn't provide for significant multiple expansion potential.

Taking a closer look, we can notice that among the main contributors to the upside potential are some well-known international brands that have the market power to pass on the increased costs to consumers. In addition, the fund’s exposure to discounters could be beneficial amid the current market conditions, as there is a tendency for a partial flow of customers from hypermarkets to more local stores against the backdrop of a decrease in the number of goods in the basket and the average purchase bill.

XLP also provides a reasonable dividend yield to its investors of around 2.8%, which adds to the attractiveness of the fund. However, in light of the recent uncertain macroeconomic conditions and accelerating inflation rate, I will assign a Hold rating to XLP. In particular, annual inflation increased to 3.5% as of March, while the Fed pushed forward the interest rate cut cycle. The fund is also lagging the broad market performance, and it appears that investors are not in a rush to jump into defensive stocks. This could be explained by strong gains in the technology sector, which is most likely offsetting the market uncertainty concerns at this point. As a result, I believe that it’s reasonable to stick to XLP until the monetary cycle change comes around. The latter could strengthen private consumption and be the main driver for XLP returns.

