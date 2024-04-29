Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 1:40 PM ETBank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yahaira Garcia-Perea - Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager
Tim Myers - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tani Girton - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Misako Stewart - Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Rulis - D.A. Davidson
David Feaster - Raymond James
Andrew Terrell - Stephens
Woody Lay - KBW

Yahaira Garcia-Perea

Good morning and thank you for joining Bank of Marin Bancorp's Earning Call for the First Quarter ended March 31st, 2024. I'm Yahaira Garcia-Perea, Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager for Bank of Marin.

During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the call, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Joining us on the call today are Tim Myers, President and CEO, and Tani Girton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings press release and supplementary presentation, which we issued this morning, can be found in the investor relations portion of our website at bankofmarin.com, where this call is also being webcast. Closed captioning is available during the live webcast as well as on the web replay.

Before we get started, I want to note that we will be discussing some non-GAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation table in our earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Additionally, the discussion on this call is based on information we know as of Friday, April 26, 2024, and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review the forward-looking statements disclosure in our earnings press release, as well as our SEC filings.

Following our

