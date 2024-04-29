Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cargojet (CGJTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 1:44 PM ETCargojet Inc. (CGJTF) Stock, CJT:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.06K Followers

Cargojet Inc. (OTCPK:CGJTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ajay Virmani - Executive Chairman
Jamie Porteous - co-Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Dhillon - co-Chief Executive Officer
Scott Calver - Chief Financial Officer
Martin Herman - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC World Markets
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank
Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity
Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial
David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
Tim James - TD Securities
Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Cargojet conference call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Martin Herman. Please go ahead, Mr. Herman.

Martin Herman

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today on this call. With me on the call today are Ajay Vermani, our Executive Chairman; Pauline Dhillon, co-Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Porteous, co-Chief Executive Officer; Scott Calver, our Chief Financial Officer, and Sanjeev Maini, our Vice President, Finance. After opening remarks about the quarter, we will open the call for questions.

I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call, such as those related to our forecasted revenues, costs and strategic plans are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This call also includes references to non-GAAP measures like adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and return on invested capital. Please refer to our most recent press release and MD&A for important assumptions and cautionary statements relating to forward-looking information and for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

I will now turn the call over to Jamie.

Jamie Porteous

Thank you Marty. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. Pauline and I

Recommended For You

About CGJTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGJTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News