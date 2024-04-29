RHJ

The lithium market has seen a crash in pricing over the past two years despite the overall upward trajectory for EVs and lithium demand, which is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. Lithium is in a bear market and lithium producers’ stocks have plummeted over the past two years. In particular, American Lithium’s (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares appear undervalued given domestic production potential and the long-term electrification change that is expected to continue despite the current market conditions. The company has two world-class lithium deposits with current NPVs (calculated from several PEAs—preliminary economic assessments) totaling about $9 billion. These are leading global assets being developed for lithium production, which is currently in a weak market. However, there is hidden value in the company’s planned spinout of its world-leading, low-production-cost uranium asset. Uranium is currently in a bull market with U3O8 (yellowcake) prices expected to increase even further as supply remains weak and countries globally gradually accept nuclear power as an environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and (relatively) small-footprint solution for power generation.

Silver Lining in Lithium Bear Market

The recent drop in lithium prices allows for more affordable electric vehicle production in the short term, which may improve electric vehicle demand. EVs accounted for 75% of lithium demand in 2022, so the sensitivity of the lithium market to continuous growth in EV demand is fairly high already. The long-term demand is expected to strengthen as oversupply is churned through, and long-term demand is expected to significantly surpass current production. Therefore, lithium prices should stabilize from here on out—in the long term, if not the short term also.

In the meantime, while AMLI shareholders wait for the next lithium bull market, the company’s long-anticipated uranium spinout should bolster shareholder returns and potentially help the company finance its way through further exploration and development. Uranium prices have risen to almost $100/ton. They are not expected to decrease soon as regulation slows new production and some potential new mines forecast $65-70/lb in operational expenditures to produce, making additional investment into uranium production unfeasible and unprofitable below $70, and many mines unable to justify investment with prices below $80/lb.

We believe AMLI shares are undervalued and will review the investment thesis and an approximate stock valuation in this article.

Overview of American Lithium and Its Project Development

American Lithium is one of several aspiring lithium producers in the U.S. The company is not yet producing lithium; it is in the developmental stage while it continues to explore certain projects to increase its resources. American Lithium’s three primary projects are: 1) The TLC project, which is a low-cost lithium deposit located in Tonopah, Nevada, 2) the Falchani project, which is one of the largest hard rock lithium deposits globally and which is located in Peru, and 3) the Macusani project, which is one of the largest and lowest-cost Uranium deposits globally, also located in Peru.

Lithium: TLC (Nevada)

American Lithium originally focused primarily on its TLC asset in Nevada until May 2021 when the company acquired Plateau Energy Metals, combining two of the world's largest lithium development projects globally and adding the Macusani uranium project into the combined company’s portfolio. As outlined in the slide below, TLC is a large-scale, near-surface (above the water table) claystone lithium deposit located in the mining-friendly, historical mining district of Tonopah, Nevada. This project has secured water rights, no endangered plants, animals, or cultural sites, and has easy access to highways, electrical infrastructure, gas, and rail. Tonopah is a great jurisdiction, with basically nothing there to disrupt environmentally or developmentally. There is also great access to a labor pool, including mining talent.

TLC Overview (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024) TLC Highlights (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024)

Currently, about half of the world’s lithium supply comes from South America. It is expected that a significant percentage will be coming out of Nevada, as there are massive deposits at the McDermitt Caldera which is nestled along the Nevada/Oregon border, as well as in other areas in Nevada where TLC and other companies’ mining assets are located. Some have estimated that in a few years, 20-25% of Lithium production could be coming from Nevada. This could be especially important for domestic lithium supply.

American Lithium is working on completing TLC’s PFS (pre-feasibility study) with the help of DRA Global (DRA) in 2024, after which it intends to fast-track the mine permitting process. The company’s 2023 PEA (preliminary economic assessment) was completed assuming a somewhat higher lithium price than current spot pricing and concluded that the project was worth $3.64 billion (based on a pre-tax NPV using an 8% discount rate and $20,000/tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Production of valuable fertilizer, MgS0 4 , as a byproduct, impressively increased that NPV to $6.06 billion. Magnesium sulfate is increasingly used in agriculture to correct magnesium deficiency in soils, as it is required for photosynthesis and can increase the absorption of nitrogen fertilizers. The company predicts a cost of production of $7,443/t LCE inclusive of power credits, so there are good projected margins on this project that are not super sensitive to low LCE prices. The capital required to start this mine is estimated at $819 million, which is low compared to other lithium projects of this size, but still nothing to sneeze at.

The company’s cost of production is low enough that there is still money to be made from the mine, but the project’s IRR may have suffered as a result of this price decrease. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook for lithium demand is likely good enough not to worry too much about these short-term prices.

American Lithium is looking to improve TLC production costs, even though it is already competitive. Through further engineering processing flows, including improved filtering, separations, and leaching, they may be able to partially offset the economic impacts of the current drop in lithium prices. The company published a cost curve chart in their investor presentation about a year ago which shows TLC’s and Falchani’s (old) LCE supply cost curve, which shows how well TLC, and especially Falchani, fare on estimated production costs in the long term. TLC is in the 2nd quartile of costs while having a fairly decent magnitude of production and existing domestically in Nevada, which was recently named the best mining jurisdiction in the world according to the Fraser Institute.

TLC and Falchani within the Lithium Cost Curve (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, April 2023)

Notably, the costs compare well with Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Thacker Pass, which is a bit further in development with federal debt funding. Lithium Americas’ current market cap is ~$1 billion. With clay deposits such as TLC, there are concerns with processing, including water absorption when the feed is crushed. The technology for processing this feed is new for the lithium industry, but not for other minerals. Indeed, Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass is a clay deposit and American Lithium is using a similar process with acid leaching lithium out of the clay using H 2 SO 4 . Thus, skepticism regarding clay lithium extraction should be reduced as Thacker Pass goes into production, which may reflect well on LAC and AMLI shares. Furthermore, the H 2 SO 4 acid leaching from clay is a very similar process to acid leaching lithium from hard rock, which is one form of traditional lithium source.

It is also possible that American Lithium receives government support at the county, state, and/or federal level. There is a lot of governmental help available, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, since lithium mining and processing in the States is new. So far, American Lithium has federal grant applications submitted, so a positive surprise for federal support may be a nice catalyst in the 6-18-month timeframe. The company has good local support for permitting and operational plans.

Lastly, TLC is near the Tesla (TSLA) Gigafactory in Nevada. Thacker Pass and TLC could serve as significant, domestic, low-cost production to Tesla, reducing costs and political tensions that may come from the increased influence of Chinese supply. Additionally, late last year, the Biden administration released updated guidance for tax credits on electric vehicle (EV) purchases. To qualify for the entire $7,500 in credits, 60% of the battery’s components must have been manufactured or assembled in North America, including none made in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. This is in addition to a requirement of 50% of the value of the battery’s critical minerals being extracted or refined in the US or another nation where there is a free trade agreement. These requirements may drive the domestic supply of lithium.

Battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide require an extremely high purity of 99.5%, standard for electric vehicle battery qualification. American Lithium has met this threshold by iteratively improving its TLC PEA flowsheet and, notably, the highest cost of lithium production is derived from the process to remove impurities and satisfy the battery-grade purity threshold. The fact that American Lithium can do this domestically is a big plus.

Lithium: Falchani (Peru)

American Lithium’s Falchani deposit is one of the largest hard-rock lithium deposits globally and is a world-class asset, boasting low costs. The deposit is near the surface and high in purity, requiring low capex. Additionally, it's near a highway and has access to power, water, and local labor. The company has been fostering a relationship with the local communities, increasing trust and buy-in, and providing additional benefits for the community, like solar power.

Falchani Overview (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024)

Falchani Highlights (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024)

As mentioned before, Falchani is located in Peru, which is a good mining jurisdiction, but with complications depending on political party sway. Peru has a democratic political institution but suffers from high-profile scandals. Compared to the past period of political power, the current Peruvian Congress is more mining-friendly. Typically, every so often the pendulum will swing back, but for now, this is good for American Lithium as the company is continuing to drill and expand its resources—they require permitting, and delays in the past two years that Falchani’s development experienced are likely over now, with the company receiving the first few of its drilling permits last May. The company is currently awaiting an EIA (environmental impact assessment), which will allow them to continue to drill.

Falchani is an open deposit on both sides of the currently explored area, and the current resource estimate is based on only 30% of the target area. Falchani’s mineralization is open on both sides. The company is currently looking to update its PFS (pre-feasibility study) on the deposit with the help of Stantec (STN). As their pilot plant continues to show that the deposit metallurgy is working, they continue engineering and permitting efforts to bring to the Peruvian government so they can go back to work on the ground, drilling for additional resource expansion. The PFS is expected by the end of 2024 and two years from now they are hopeful for a mining permit at which point the company will have ripened on the vine as an attractive takeover candidate to a major mining company, such as Albemarle (ALB), Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENF), Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRY), Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), Arcadium Lithium (ALTM), or Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM).

Falchani’s recently updated mineral resource technical report quadrupled its measured and indicated resources, which tripled the NPV8% to $5.11 billion as a base case scenario, which rises to $5.5 billion after-tax if including potash and cesium sulfate as valuable byproducts. The project is expected to require $681 million in capex, which is considered low. Cost of production (opex) is expected to be between $5.1-5.7k/t LCE which is in the second quartile of cost, but this is at large volumes, making it more attractive. Also, like TLC, the costs of operations are relatively low, so the economics are not extremely sensitive to low LCE spot prices, but the PEA was completed using $22,500/t LCE, which is higher than current pricing.

American Lithium is also discovering new resources near Falchani, such as at Quelcaya, which is 6km west of Falchani. They found a significant size of high-grade lithium mineralization in their first Quelcaya drill program. These results “showcase district-scale pedigree as exploration continues to unlock value across the portfolio.” These outstanding grades and thicknesses suggest that American Lithium is exploring a premier lithium district in Peru, and it appears that Quelcaya could potentially act as a higher-grade, nearby resource to supplement Falchani’s ore feed as American Lithium moves into production. More drilling is expected at Quelcaya and the company as of March 2024 was waiting for drill permits for preliminary core samples.

Given the deposit’s massive size, low capex requirement, decent jurisdiction of mining, potential resource expansion in nearby areas, and attractive estimated cost of production, there is a fairly high likelihood, in my opinion, that Falchani, or American Lithium as a whole, is acquired.

Lithium: Surge Battery Metals Stake (Nevada)

In June 2023, AMLI also invested $7.16 million in Surge Battery Metals (OTCQX:NILIF). While this may be viewed as an odd use of capital for a company most likely requiring additional investment itself, it appears that American Lithium is interested in keeping itself involved and helping out with potential top-tier lithium plays in Nevada. American Lithium stated that:

We believe that the potential of the higher quality Nevada claystone projects to provide near-term, high purity lithium products, without the need for refining / upgrading overseas, positions them as a key source of truly secure domestic supply unlike many other sources of lithium across North America.

Regarding their investment in Surge, American Lithium’s Chairman, Andrew Bowering, said that:

we are pleased to make this strategic investment with Surge to support the further development of their Nevada North Lithium claystone Project. In addition to this funding support, our seven years exploring and developing claystones in Nevada will provide Surge with valuable experience in exploration, process and metallurgical study, permitting and general operational matters in the region.

Surge recently (and after American Lithium's investment in the company) released a resource estimate that indicated the highest-grade lithium clay resource in the United States. It appears American Lithium did their homework on Surge Battery Metals and these results, alongside management’s rapid success at sites like Quelcaya, should bolster AMLI shareholders’ confidence in management’s intuition. Given management’s ability to identify high-quality assets and successfully characterize them through exploration drilling, we believe there is a good chance the Falchani project could eventually be expanded significantly, either by American Lithium, or a potential suitor, though we won’t account for this potential upside in valuation calculations.

Uranium: Macusani (Peru)

American Lithium’s Macusani project in Peru is the world’s 5th largest undeveloped uranium deposit. What makes it a particularly attractive mining asset is that it is a near-surface deposit with a low strip ratio that can be rapidly acid-leached, translating to lower costs. With the site’s access to low-cost power, labor, highway, and water, and management demonstrating the ability to more-than-double the head grade via pre-concentration, along with low capex (~$300 million), Macusani’s economics are robust.

Macusani Overview (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024)

Macusani Highlights (American Lithium Corporate Presentation, February 2024)

After reaching a definitive agreement in June 2023 to spin out their uranium asset into an independent public company, American Lithium deferred the spinout in July 2023 in favor of internal development, due to unacceptable terms that were attributed to the current market environment. The intention to spin out the Macusani project was first press released in December of 2022, so this process has been ongoing for some time. The company shortly thereafter received approval to list on the NASDAQ. American Lithium has decided that Macusani will bring shareholders the best value in the form of a spun-out, dedicated uranium company, allowing AMLI to focus on lithium.

The most recent Macusani PEA was done in 2016 with uranium at $50/lb and showed an NPV of $603 million and an IRR of over 40%. The company anticipates that pre-construction, tank leaching and work done with ANSTO will help further improve the extraction rates. The updated PEA therefore has the potential not only to show increased resource size, but also project economics, as these improvements may offset the rises in prices of sulfuric acid. The Macusani asset needs very little acid for processing, and overall the project benefits from a simple flow sheet.

Macusani, if operational, would be the second-lowest-cost (~$17/lb) uranium producer in the world next to Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY), which is located in Kazakhstan and supplies a large portion of the world’s uranium. Another uranium giant, Cameco (CCJ), which is one of Canada's largest uranium producers, was involved in this project early on and then simply left, despite the project’s promise. Interestingly, Ted O’Connor, a former director of Cameco’s corporate development group who oversaw investment into the Macusani project, remained at the surviving company through its sale to Plateau Energy Metals and eventually to American Lithium, where he was a director, technical advisor, and EVP before moving on to Surge Battery Metals, where American Lithium made a large investment. O’Connor is well-regarded in the uranium industry.

The new spinout plan along with a new management team for Macusani is expected to be announced shortly. American Lithium has been working on this deal for months and it is expected that AMLI shareholders will own about half of the new entity along with a ~1-2% NSR (net smelter royalty, paid after processing) and the new company will raise $40 million to advance Macusani. In spite of a little bit of dilution, the project will be a top focus of the new team and the company will be well capitalized. It's expected that as a part of this deal, American Lithium itself will receive somewhere in the range of $15 million in cash upfront, in addition to a large stake in the new entity. KPMG is doing the formal spinout valuation, and the tax evaluation is being done by E&Y.

While American Lithium is preparing for the spinout, they’re also working in Peru to allow shipping and transporting of uranium outside the country (in alignment with IAEA), including to Asia and Argentina. The country only has one reactor and it's small, for medical purposes, and since American Lithium is the only game in town, they don’t know how to export uranium yet. This way, American Lithium serves as their beneficiary as they’re the only ones who expect to be producing lithium and uranium (U 3 0 8 - yellowcake), new commodities for Peru. American Lithium is therefore a big support structure for the local communities and for helping the country tidy up its framework for the proper exporting of these resources.

Uranium Prices Likely to Remain Inflated

Uranium has experienced increased interest from investors in the past few years due to its meteoric price rise. Nuclear power is an excellent, low-cost, environmentally friendly source of energy, with the one caveat that nuclear power cannot be cycled like hydrocarbon-based energy sources, so it is best as a steady-state provision of power, supplemented ideally by other energy forms or battery banks to accommodate cyclic power demand.

Global electricity demand is projected to rise 50% by 2050. It's expected that to meet decarbonization targets, nuclear power output will need to quadruple or quintuple within that time frame. Aside from the “zero carbon” aspect of nuclear power, it is an attractive and economic power source for the growing power sector. I believe significantly increasing production levels will require more uranium supply and will likely require higher uranium prices (≥$100/lb yellowcake) in the long term to incentivize capital investment. Uranium prices are expected to remain around $100 or move higher in the coming years. Term contracting by utilities supports higher pricing, and many mines require over $80 per pound to justify production.

Uranium Price (tradingeconomics.com)

There are considerable worries over Kazakhstan's ability to maintain production of a large portion of the world’s uranium supply. Cameco, Denison Mines (DNN) and Uranium Energy (UEC) shares have responded positively to these recent events. However, Kazakhstan's lack of meeting production goals is primarily due to a lack of H 2 SO 4 , which might affect other producers. Sulfuric acid’s primary use is for fertilizer—and of course, food is important. Kazakh’s announcement that it wouldn’t be meeting production goals is a sudden reversal after indicating in September 2023 that it was planning on expanding production, signaling to the market the difficulty of rapidly expanding production to meet demand.

Responding to the bull cycle around the turn of the century, Kazakh was able to ramp up production with significantly lower costs. However, its market leadership became unfortunate when Fukushima had its accident in 2011, and subsequently, the market was oversupplied. In 2017 and ever since the few years of depressed prices, Kazath deliberately reduced its production. In recent years, reactors have been drawing from commercial inventories, and now those inventories have mostly been depleted, which has been driving the increase in prices.

According to Sprott ETFs:

[Kazakh’s relatively flat production guidance] may provide a strong notice to the market and may likely accelerate long-term contracting and substantiate the need for sustained higher uranium incentive prices to spur mine production… With no meaningful new supply on the horizon for three to five years, we believe this bull market has further room to run. While last year’s multi-year record in long-term uranium contracting was celebrated, the overall numbers disguise a bifurcated market. Some utilities are well covered, while others have ignored the powerful market signals and adapted their procurement strategies to the new market realities. With global uranium mine production well short of the world’s uranium reactor requirements, the supply deficit building over the next decade, and near-term supply inhibited by long lead times and capital intensity, we believe that restarts and new mines in development are critical. The uranium price target as an incentive level for further restarts and greenfield development is a moving target, and we believe that we will need higher uranium prices to incentivize enough production to meet forecasted deficits. Over the long term, increased demand in the face of an uncertain uranium supply may likely continue supporting a sustained bull market.

While uranium’s spot price has risen near $100/lb, most uranium is sold via long-term supply contracts. In 2023, around 160 million lb were locked in at an average price of approximately $68/lb. While the face value is lower than current spot pricing, these contracts often include annual pricing escalators. The transition towards standard term-based pricing will be positive for uranium suppliers. By nailing down future cash flows, miners can much more easily budget and fund projects. This, in turn, helps secure supply for power plants. Investors are also likely to benefit in terms of risk reduction, gaining cash flow clarity when assessing financial returns. Compared to the 2000s uranium price volatility experienced in the last uranium cycle, contractual changes to uranium supply should help the industry move forward towards a more sustainable expansion of the uranium market.

With the long-term uranium supply contract formats changing with variable prices, and uranium spot prices likely headed higher, an increase to Macusani’s valuation is expected, but the upside magnitude is uncertain. Thus, we will continue to use the current PEA’s NPV as a basis for Macusani’s spinout valuation while noting the valuation could easily be double our estimates, given spot price and long-term contract price increases, and potential resource expansion after the PEA is updated. Uranium prices will have to stay elevated for a long time because the development cycle is long and the capex is significant.

Lithium Prices Likely to Stabilize or Improve in the Medium to Long Term

While the uranium market is likely to help support a healthy Macusani spinout, the lithium market is currently in the extended stages of a bear market. Prices surged in 2021 and 2022 due to EV demand, but then those prices later crashed in 2023 due to supply gut with companies churning through inventories rather than buying more.

Lithium Price (dailymetalprice.com)

Since this price volatility, there has been a structural shift in lithium supply contracts. Albemarle, the North Carolina-based global top lithium producer, now has most of its lithium contracts as long-term variable pricing, hinting that they expect the lithium prices to go up over the next decade, and they wanted to negotiate long-term contracts that allowed them to benefit from these higher prices. Indeed, lithium prices are largely expected to stabilize and increase over the next few years.

Lithium Forecast (carboncredits.com)

These prices are driven by expected demand above and beyond lithium supply, even when factoring in upcoming lithium projects that are not yet in production.

Gap in Planned Lithium Production Versus Expected Demand (medium.com - derived from Benchmark Forecasts)

While the narrative has recently shifted away from EVs, lithium isn’t going away, as it is the third-lightest element on the periodic table (behind helium, which is obviously unusable for batteries). This current lithium downturn will most likely reverse at some point. The biggest problem was that the 50% EV adoption goal set by the DOE was arguably ridiculous, and that drove naive optimism that is now being temporarily unwound.

Short-Term Pain is Still Possible

While lithium prices already dropped about 80% in a year, 2024 is still expected to be relatively weak with no supply shortages, and a tentatively balanced market. While restocking may occur in the second quarter of 2024, leading to a mild recovery in lithium prices, analysts expect a general downtrend for the rest of the year. Indeed, Albemarle is rephasing larger products, reducing capex, deferring and reprioritizing spending, cutting jobs, and optimizing its cost structures for the long run.

Pilbara Minerals suspended its dividend which it had recently introduced, and Core Lithium temporarily suspended its Grant’s Open Pit mining operations to preserve cash. In addition, Liontown Resources initiated a review of its Kathleen Valley planned expansion to preserve cash for the short-to-mid term, while leaving the current capacity of ongoing construction unchanged.

While EV demand is still somewhat healthy, the supply gut and price decreases have weighed on sentiment. In the long run, lithium production will most likely need to drastically increase.

Management

American Lithium has an experienced board and a seasoned management team.

Andrew Bowering - Chairman of the Board

Bowering has worked in the mineral exploration and mining development space for 30 years after he initially went into the brokerage industry, and due to being placed on a project with allegedly unethical people, he left to run a water treatment company. That company was bought by NYSE listed company five years later. From there, a broker asked him to help with a gold exploration company. Bowering then spent several years drilling in Canada, including starting his own drilling company, where he saw success for 12 years across Canada. Throughout his drilling work he became deeply involved in mineral exploration. Five of twelve of his ventures have been purchased for the benefit of shareholders, including Millennial Lithium. Bowering founded Millennial Lithium in 2016, after his best friend, who has a PhD in lithium chemistry, advised that it was a good time to do business in the lithium space. Millennial was later bought by Lithium Americas for ~400 million. The rest of his projects still trade today, including Apollo Silver (OTCQB:APGOF), American Lithium, and Prime Mining (OTCQB:PRMNF).

Simon Clark - CEO

Simon Clark met Andy Bowering when he was a director of a small gold junior miner. Andy was brought in to save the company, and eventually, it was sold. Currently, Clark acts as Andrew Bowering’s right-hand man.

Clark has more than two decades of experience in building and growing mining, energy, and energy technology companies, including executing successful capital markets strategies. Most recently, Mr. Clarke was the founder and CEO of M2 Cobalt, a cobalt/copper exploration in East Africa, which was acquired in 2019 by Jervois Global (OTCQB:JRVMF), a global leader in cobalt and nickel mining and refining. Clarke was also a cofounder, executive, and director of Osum Oil Sands which grew its production to approximately 20,000 barrels per day before its CAD$400 million acquisition by Waterous Energy Fund in 2021. Relevant to lithium and batteries, Clarke has over a decade of experience in the battery metals space, specifically including vanadium exploration and development.

The rest of the team includes but is not limited to important members such as Laurence Stefan (President and COO) who is an economic geologist and has been operating in Peru, including refineries, for 25 years, Claudia Tornquist, M.Eng/MBA, a bright engineer and director for the company, and Ben Binninger who is a chemical engineer and brings process guidance to the company. They also have a few key members who offer value concerning politics and local relations including Carsten Korch, an independent director from Peru, Ulises Raul Solis Llapa, who is GM of Peruvian operations and works with the local communities (aforementioned solar power as well as potato growing co-op, scholarships for University of Lima, etc), and Debra Struhsacker, a geologist who advises the company for their operations in Nevada, speaking to Congress and the Ministry of Mines.

Valuation

Zijin Mining Group (OTCPK:ZIJMF) paid for lithium assets with 5.369 Mt LCE indicated (400mg/L cutoff) in Argentina for CAD$960 million (all-stock deal). While Neo had posted a DFS with very low operating costs using about $12,300/t LCE price, resulting in an NPV8% of $1.129 billion, this deal is still a good comparison to Falchani’s 447 Mt (measured and indicated). Both assets are about 30% explored. The purchase price worked out to almost $300/t LCE in proven/probable reserves.

Lithium Americas paid Millennial Lithium at a similar rate for proven and probable reserves of 943 kt LCE (over $400/t LCE) which were to be produced at extremely high purity. Using these rough estimates and noting potential differences in grades, prices, geographies, and financial metrics, Falchani is likely worth ~$1B. $400/t LCE on M&I resources of 5.53 Mt LCE for Falchani, and using a 50% haircut (40-80% rule of thumb) for converting M&I to proven and probable, brings its value to $1.1 billion. Thus, whereas Neo Lithium rose from around $0.43/share to the $6.40 takeout by Zijin, AMLI shares could follow a similar trajectory.

As a sum-of-the-parts analysis, it's normal for mining assets in phases like American Lithium’s (PEA-stage) to trade at a discount to NPV of about 19% (range: 10-30%), though the data’s mode is closer to 10%. Assets with PFS or BFS analyses can trade at higher multiples though for PFS', sometimes they do not.

Using an EV/NPV for PFS (TLC) of 15%, an EV/NPV for Falchani of 5%, and an EV/NPV for Macusani of 10% (uranium peers trade at 70-80% NAV), we arrive at an enterprise valuation of $1.24 billion for American Lithium, which translates to $4.89/share using the fully diluted share count (253.5 million), which includes options and warrants with varying exercise prices below $5.00. We use the alternate valuation cases for TLC ($6.06 billion) and Falchani ($5.5 billion) because we see no reason the company should not produce viable byproducts, and in the case of TLC, double the value of the mine. A 15% EV/NPV ratio is used for TLC, since a PFS is expected to be completed and published this year.

While 10% EV/NPV is more normal for mining projects, especially those the size and quality of Falchani, the lithium markets are not in favor, so it is worthwhile to do a quick comparison of that ratio versus other lithium projects.

Lithium South (OTCQB:LISMF) has a market cap of $40 million market cap with almost no cash or debt, and an NPV of $934 million, yielding an EV/NPV of 4.6%. Leo Lithium (OTCPK:LLLAF), a developmental stage asset with a market cap of $353 million versus a $2.7billion NPV, yields a ratio of 13.1% despite having a lack of access to railway and other transportation methods.

Liontown Resources Limited, another developmental asset, has posted a $2.74 billion NPV and has a market cap of $1.9 billion, yielding a 70% EV/NPV ratio. Notably, Liontown has offtake agreements with Tesla, LG Energy Solution Ltd, and Ford (F). This is likely why the company trades at a much higher valuation, with demand secured.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL) has three NPVs given on several projects with EV of $180m and $5.8b in total NPV, yielding 2.9% EV/NPV. This company also has Tesla and LG Chem offtake agreements and $31.6 million in partial prepayments from major international trading companies. These types of agreements could be beneficial for American Lithium and serve as a catalyst.

Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass is estimated to be worth $5.727b whereas the company trades for $739 million EV, or 13% of that NPV. Notably, the company received $2 billion in DOE loan funding as well as $650 in investment from GM (GM). The project is expected to require $2.93 billion in capex, so it is close to funded.

In total, American Lithium trades at a $143 million EV with $9 billion in total NPV (base case) and $12 billion in NPV (alternate case). This equates to just 1.2-1.5% EV/NPV. AMLI has no offtake agreements, supply prepayment, or debt funding which could serve as catalysts to help the stock trade in line with peers since it does not have the capital to move all three projects into production. There are several other lithium projects in Nevada such as Nevada Lithium (OTCQB:NVLHF) and American Battery Technology Co (ABAT) which carry small valuations similar to AMLI, so this has to also be taken into account. American Lithium’s TLC is advancing and based on other high-quality production and domestic offtake agreements, it could gain more attention and be revalued much higher.

The market for emerging companies is terrible right now, for lithium, specifically. This also then makes it hard to push projects forward due to the cost of capital. Also, AMLI is not seen as a uranium investment despite the Macusani project’s promise, and therefore the premiums that would be currently attributed to such a project are not attributed to AMLI shares. So, the spinout is another potential catalyst. A uranium market consolidation trade is expected within about a year, so Macusani could easily be worth $300-500 million, and owning close to 45% of that asset as well as an NSR royalty stream could easily make AMLI shares worth $150-200 million based on this asset alone.

Risks

American Lithium is not an investment without risks. These risks include the potential inability to complete a financing, potential shareholder dilution, moderate exploration and development unknowns, minor process technology unknowns, potential delays, and a rapidly changing industry. The company is also reliant on commodity prices, and it's possible that the anticipation of massive lithium demand creates an environment where lithium remains oversupplied even as demand increases exponentially over the next decade.

However, two of these risks are arguably perceived as bigger problems than they are:

1) processing clay stone (discussed above), and

2) financing.

While not a single sedimentary (clay) deposit has gone into production, the DOE financed Thacker Pass, and leaching this type of geology is not new; it's new for lithium. Additionally, lithium brines carry environmental risks such as using a ton of water. Different processes have distinct risks. Financing risks are also upside catalysts, as auto manufacturers or government entities (like the DOE) may help secure supply or help fund these domestic sources of lithium.

The last distinct risk, specifically for Nevada or domestic lithium supply, is that Tesla has developed its own proprietary refining process, and owns mining lithium claims in Nevada. Its process uses planetary ball milling in the presence of cations to create a lithium-rich slurry, which then undergoes other separation processes. The refining technique could help recycle lithium and also reduce costs. It is unclear how innovations like this will affect other market participants.

Financials

The company had CAD$13.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents along with just over CAD$4 million in guaranteed investment certificates and another $4.2 million in short-term investments as of November ‘23 and has been burning through CAD$19-20 million annually for operations. This number could change as they scale up or down various drilling and processing endeavors, but generally, I estimate they have ~3 quarters of cash left and will likely need to find a source of funds in 2024. These funds could come in the form of a stock offering, or once they complete a bankable feasibility study, a loan. The funds could also come from the Uranium (Macusani) spinoff, which has been delayed for quite some time but is still expected soon.

Conclusion

American Lithium is a premiere non-producing lithium company that has several attractive projects. Management has, so far, been good stewards of shareholder capital and has protected shareholders from unacceptable dilution. The company is trading at a steep discount to the value of its projects, and the only things standing between American Lithium and a much higher valuation in my view are lithium prices and the finance gap for the developmental stages of the mines. As shareholders wait for lithium prices to recover and for additional exploration and development at the several sites, the company’s Macusani project spinoff could provide investor value in the meantime. AMLI shares are undervalued based on all three projects, and I believe each project could separately justify AMLI’s current price.

If the company is to trade in line with its more advanced, higher-quality peers, perhaps with the advent of the Macusani spinoff or an offtake agreement, both of which would help its balance sheet, I believe shares could potentially surpass $5. In mining, standout companies tend to trade for much higher percentages of their projects' NPVs. Many reach more healthy valuations once completing a bankable feasibility study (BFS). So instead of trading at 1.2-1.5% EV/NPV, AMLI shares could trade towards 10% EV/NPV in the near term, like Lithium Americas, as the company moves towards being recognized as a company sporting high-quality assets, and eventually moving towards several BFSs. This multiple would value shares around $4.

Additionally, companies with BFSs can trade at 30-50% of their NPVs, and particularly, uranium assets are trading at around 70% of NPVs. So there is additional upside potential if the company successfully executes and minimizes dilution. For now, trading back to the $1.50 level seems somewhat reasonable to expect given the sheer undervaluation of Falchani, a world-class asset, as well as the potential for the imminently expected Macusani spinout as uranium assets are currently being valued at higher rates compared with lithium assets. A $1.50/share target would also have the AMLI shares valued at around 4% EV/NPV, more in line with some of the company's peers, which are also valued at lower multiples.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.