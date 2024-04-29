Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
trivago: Fair Company, Wonderful Price

Apr. 29, 2024 3:08 PM ETtrivago N.V. (TRVG) StockEXPE, BKNG
Frederick Wittmann
  • Contrary to popular belief, Warren Buffett earned his greatest returns when focusing on fair companies trading at wonderful prices.
  • trivago, still reeling from COVID-19 fallout and facing increasing competitive pressures, is by no means a wonderful company.
  • Although, while not strictly meeting the criteria for a Benjamin Graham "cigar butt", trivago is potentially trading at a cheap enough valuation to be considered "wonderfully priced".
Most of today's value investors are intimately familiar with Warren Buffett's investment philosophy, which can be summed up with one of his most popular quotes: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a

This article was written by

Frederick Wittmann
I am a value investor with a concentrated portfolio, focusing on rare and exceptional buying opportunities. As a keen reader of Value Investing literature, I am well versed in the teachings of 'super investors' such as Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Benjamin Graham and several others. I focus my investments on deep value plays by employing a mixture of net current asset value analysis ('NCAV', 'cigar butt' , 'net net') and hyper-conservative discounted cash flow calculations.Professionally, I work as an IT project manager for Charter Communications, and I received a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stetson University. My educational background in computer science, and my professional experience in IT widens my circle of competence in the technology sphere - which is where I focus the majority of my investments.My goal as a Seeking Alpha contributor is to summarize and understand my own investments, help others learn the value investing process, and spark valuable conversations and collaborations with like-minded capital allocators.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

