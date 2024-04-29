bjdlzx

The NFL Draft was conducted last Thursday through Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys spent both a first and a third-round pick to bolster their offensive line, a historical strength of the team. Cowboys' Owner Jerry Jones also has recently been bolstering his stake in a large natural gas producer as well, a different kind of "draft pick."

Shares of natural gas concern Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have recently rebounded from two-year lows. The stock's previous doldrums were largely triggered after the current administration paused pending approvals of liquified natural gas export facilities. Although the impact on the industry from this action is not immediate, natural gas prices fell over 30% in the weeks after the news. The company also suspended what was nearly a seven percent dividend payout in February to conserve cash. It also plans to reduce its operating rigs from seven to five.

When I last took a look at Comstock in October 2022 (exclusively for Insider Forum members), the price of natural gas was trading in the $6 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) area with an uncertain European winter looming. At that time, the company was enjoying an excellent year (despite some terrible hedging) and was on the verge of reinstating its dividend, its first since 2014. Since that time, the price of natural gas has crashed below $2 prompting another look.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a Frisco, Texas-based independent natural gas producer almost exclusively located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of Northern Louisiana and East Texas. Situated on ~470,000 net acres, the company’s proved reserves are estimated at 6.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent with a PV 10 value of $15.5 billion as of YE22. It was formed in 1919 as a mining concern named Comstock Tunnel and Drainage Company and went public in 1987 concurrent to switching to its current moniker and raison d'être. The company’s first trade as a public company was conducted at $60 a share, after giving effect to 1-for-5 and 1-for-4 reverse splits. The epitome of a boom-bust E&P energy patch concern, its stock traded over $450 a share in 2008, only to crash to under $3 in 2016. Its latest up-and-down cycle saw an intraday peak of $22.11 in June 2022 and now trades just above 10 bucks a share, equating to an approximate market cap of $3 billion.

Recent Events:

Since I last looked at the company, it added nearly 100,000 net acres to its property portfolio through acquisitions in 2022 and the first nine months of 2023 (YTD23) totaling $131.0 million. Comstock also added a 145-mile pipeline and natural gas processing plant for $16.8 million in 2022, which it then contributed to a partnership with Quantum Capital Solutions in return for $300 million to fund the build out of the Western Haynesville midstream system that it will control and operate. Once an investment hurdle is achieved, it will receive 70% of the economics from those assets. That partnership was struck in October 2023.

To clean up its balance sheet in preparation for its first dividend payment in eight years, Comstock converted all of its Series B convertible preferred stock into 43.75 million shares of common stock in November 2022. Those shares are controlled by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose total interest in the company is 66%.

It also completed 57 wells at an average lateral length of 10,634 ft. in YTD23, bringing its total net wells to 1,491 at an average lateral length of 8,949 ft.

Owing to its direct access to the Gulf Coast markets, Comstock still enjoys the lowest cost structure versus its peers at $0.85 per one thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) and is the second lowest when interest on debt is considered at $1.17 per Mcfe. Either way, it is 40% and 27% below its peer average on both metrics, respectively. That said, these figures do not include capex – which includes drilling and completion costs – realized price discounts versus the benchmark NYMEX average, nor any effects due to hedging.

Share Price Performance

Shortly after I reviewed the company in October 2022, the price of natural gas (NG1:COM) began to slide as the European winter proved exceptionally mild. The last spot price close of the commodity above $4 MMBtu took place on January 4, 2023, with the preponderance of the trading in 2023 between $2 and $3 throughout the year. Shares of CRK more or less reflected the price of natural gas, closing out 2022 at $13.17, only to fade to into a range mostly between $10 and $12 for the first 11 months of the 2023, before moving meaningfully lower in December 2023.

There was a brief rally in gas above $3 when the polar vortex descended upon the U.S., but domestic supply remained above both the prior winter and five-year average. With withdrawals anticipated to turn into injections after March – reflecting typical seasonal lows – the commodity drifted below $3 again. Then, on January 26, 2024, the current administration, citing climate change, announced a temporary pause on pending approvals of liquified natural gas export facilities. The reaction in the natural gas market was severe, with the commodity down 23% over the subsequent two trading sessions to $2.077 per MMBtu. The downward trend has continued, with natural gas continuing to trade just two bucks per MMBtu.

For those unaware, the U.S. is the largest consumer and exporter of natural gas. To export, it must be chilled to negative 260 degrees Fahrenheit, which decreases its volume 600-fold, pumped into a tanker, shipped across the ocean, and regasified at the import terminal. The administrative action does not apply to the eight LNG export terminals currently operating in the U.S., but rather affects permit applications for new terminals looking to export to countries that do not have free trade agreements with the U.S., which means almost all of Europe and Asia. The temporary moratorium seems mostly political, throwing a bone to the environmental movement in an election year. Part of the reason that natural gas prices are expected to drive higher in 2025 and beyond is from the added demand from these LNG export facilities. Those projects are unaffected; thus, the recent decline in natural gas could rightly be termed an overreaction.

Comstock has experienced awful luck with its hedging, first capping 70% of its volume when natural gas prices were trading in the $8 to $9 area for a good portion of 2022, and not hedging enough when prices declined over 2023. And "underhedged" would characterize its position entering 2024, with only 400 MMcfe/day of ~1,500 MMcfe/day of production hedged via swaps at $3.55.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

According to the company's 2023 10-K, Comstock Resources ended the fiscal year with just over $16 million in cash and marketable securities against over $2.6 billion in long-term debt. Earlier this month, the company raised approximately $365 million via 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2029. Among other uses, the proceeds will repay a portion of the borrowings currently outstanding under its bank credit facility.

The Street is very negative on the company's prospects at the moment. So far in 2024, eight analyst firms, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have assigned/reissued Hold or Sell Ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $7 to $10 a share. Only Stifel Nicolaus remains a bull on the stock, reiterating a Buy rating with a $13.50 a share price target last week. The company made 51 cents a share on $1.55 billion in revenues in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has the company losing two cents a share in FY2024 as sales decline to $1.48 billion in FY2024. They do project that earnings will rebound to just over a buck a share in FY2025 on nearly 40% revenue growth in FY2025.

Note: There is a wide variance of both earnings and revenue estimates for FY2025. It should also be noted that before the big decline in NG prices earlier this year, the analyst firm consensus was CRK would earn just over 80 cents a share in FY2024. CRK next reports earnings post-market on Wednesday, May 1st.

Verdict:

Natural gas prices are unpredictable at best, to say the least. I took a small position in CRK via covered call positions in early February when the stock traded under $7.50 a share. That bet has worked out to this point, as the company suspended its dividend a week later to preserve cash flow (making the covered call slightly less valuable). That said, I am just going to allow my covered calls to expire in the money and I would not take a new position after the recent bounce in the stock.

Going in the opposite direction is maverick billionaire Jerry Jones, who added some $100 million worth of equity to his stake in this firm in late March from two entities he owns via a private placement. That brought his ownership in Comstock to roughly two thirds of the company. However, as with his decision to retain coach Mike McCarthy after yet another early playoff exit last year; I believe this decision was ill-advised, and I would avoid Comstock Resources, Inc. stock at these levels.