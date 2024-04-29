Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comstock Resources: Another Jerry Jones 'Draft Pick'

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have rebounded from two-year lows triggered primarily by the current administration's pause on LNG export facility approvals.
  • Natural gas prices remain historically low, and the company recently suspended its dividend payment and rig count to preserve cash flow.
  • However, the stock is up over 30% from its recent lows and maverick billionaire and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has recently significantly increased his stake in this natural gas producer.
  • An analysis of Comstock Resources follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

The NFL Draft was conducted last Thursday through Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys spent both a first and a third-round pick to bolster their offensive line, a historical strength of the team. Cowboys' Owner Jerry Jones also has recently been bolstering his stake

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.43K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News