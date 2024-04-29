Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 29, 2024 2:35 PM ETHope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.06K Followers

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Angie Yang - Director of IR
Kevin Kim - Chairman, President and CEO
Julianna Balicka - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Chris McGratty - KBW
John Deysher - Pinnacle Value Fund

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Hope Bancorp 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Angie Yang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Angie Yang

Thank you, Nicholas. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the Hope Bancorp 2024 First Quarter Investor Conference Call. As usual, we will be using a slide presentation to accompany our discussion this morning, including an earnings call presentation and a merger-agreement presentation, both of which are available in the presentations page of our investor relations website.

Beginning on Slide 2, let me start with a brief statement regarding forward-looking remarks. The call today contains forward-looking projections regarding the future financial performance of the company and future events, as well as statements regarding the proposed transaction between Hope Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, including the expected timeline for completing the transaction, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, and prospects of Hope Bancorp, as well as the combined entities.

These statements constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of the shareholders of Territorial Bancorp, and other customary closing conditions. If the

Recommended For You

About HOPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOPE

Trending Analysis

Trending News