Investment Outlook

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) sells digital agreement capabilities and security solutions to enterprises globally.

I previously wrote about OneSpan in September 2023 with a Hold outlook on management’s change in focus toward profitability over growth.

That change in focus has predictably reduced top-line revenue growth.

Now that those cost savings are baked in, I don’t see an organic growth catalyst for the stock, so I’m Neutral - Hold for OSPN in the near term.

OneSpan’s Market And Approach

While OneSpan operates in a number of markets, its primary revenue segment comes from its various Security Solutions products, which produce 2023 annual revenue of $184 million out of total revenue of $235 million.

Most of the firm’s industry focus is in the finance, banking, insurance and related industries, although it does sell into government and healthcare industries as well.

According to a 2023 market research study by Markets and Markets, the report estimates that the eSignature market exceeded $5.5 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $25.2 billion by 2027.

If achieved, this would produce a strong CAGR of 35.6% from 2022 to 2027, far higher than many industry growth rates.

The report also asserts that the software solution segment will attain the highest market share, with the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance) industry grouping forecasted to produce the strongest growth rate through 2027.

OneSpan is trying to increase its subscription revenue focus to improve consistency and predictability.

For 2023, OSPN generated 45% of its total revenue from subscriptions versus 2022’s subscription revenue percentage of 40.7%, so management is having success in moving its revenue model to a more predictable structure.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has risen at a slightly faster rate in the most recent quarter than during all of 2023, indicating improving sales results; Operating income by quarter (line) has improved further into positive territory because of lower SG&A costs and slightly higher gross profit.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has risen slightly as a result of improved product mix and a cloud service provider credit; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have fallen despite further investments in sales and marketing:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have recently produced their first positive result in many quarters, as the chart shows below:

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $42.5 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($23.2 million) and capital expenditures were $12.5 million. The company paid $14.3 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Compared to partial competitor DocuSign (DOCU), the two companies’ valuation metrics are shown in this table:

Metric DocuSign OneSpan Variance EV/Sales ("FWD") 3.7 1.6 -58.0% EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 11.8 7.7 -35.2% Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 7.4% 2.9% -60.7% Net Income Margin 2.7% -12.7% --% Operating Cash Flow $979,530,000 -$10,740,000 --% Click to enlarge

I’ve prepared a helpful major financial and operating metrics table:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 1.6 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 7.7 Price/Sales ("TTM") 1.8 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 7.4% Net Income Margin -12.7% EBITDA Margin -2.2% Market Capitalization $407,750,000 Enterprise Value $374,110,000 Operating Cash Flow -$10,740,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.74 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.98 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 2.9% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") -$0.58 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.82 Click to enlarge

The table shown below illustrates the change in Rule of 40 performance over two quarters in 2023, showing OneSpan’s material improvement in this important metric:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2023 Q4 2023 Revenue Growth % 4.8% 7.4% Operating Margin -6.7% 9.7% Total -1.9% 17.0% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On OneSpan

OneSpan spent 2023 seeking to reduce its SG&A expenses and pursue profitability.

It appears to have achieved that goal, at least on a one-quarter basis.

OSPN has also recently hired a new CEO, Victor Limongelli, who has plenty of software industry CEO-level experience and looks to have turned a corner in terms of right-sizing its operations.

However, the challenge the firm will have going forward is how to reignite top-line revenue growth efficiently despite a slowing U.S. economy and a smaller workforce.

Previously, management said it would manage its Digital Agreements segment for growth and its Security Solutions segment for its cash flow.

That approach seems to have worked, at least in 2023.

Forward revenue growth estimates are, however, less optimistic.

Management has previously guided 2024 revenue growth at only 2.9% versus 2023’s growth of 7.4%, which isn’t much to get excited about.

The company's current forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.6x reflects this low growth future.

While it’s laudable that OneSpan is improving its subscription revenue base, that transition is likely to lose steam if it is similar to other such companies seeking to convert their customers to subscriptions, which tends to slow over time.

Overall, with workforce reductions largely complete and cost savings baked in, I don’t see a major organic catalyst to propel the stock higher in the near term.

As such, I remain Neutral - Hold on OneSpan Inc. until management can reignite revenue growth on its existing cost base.