Europe's Blossoming Admiration For Crypto

By Payal Shah

At A Glance

Europe is the second-largest cryptocurrency economy in the world, accounting for 17.6% of global transaction volume

The launch of Micro Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts aims to accelerate the institutionalization of the European crypto market

European investors have become a leading force in the crypto world, with their fervor expected to keep pace this year and beyond.

Central, Northern and Western Europe (CNWE) is the second-largest cryptocurrency economy in the world, behind North America. The region accounted for 17.6% of global transaction volume between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the 2023 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report by Chainalysis.

There are four major factors behind Europeans embrace of crypto:

1. Shutdowns in other regions

With the crypto clampdowns in Asia, the digital asset drama in 2022 and continuing regulatory sanctions in the U.S., European crypto markets benefited from less intensive regulatory scrutiny.

The euro is the second highest traded fiat currency for spot crypto transactions after the U.S. dollar (USD), with growing liquidity. The transaction volume in Europe has mostly been driven by the decline in trading activity in Asia, where countries like China have banned crypto trading and mining. There is also tremendous activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) coming out of Europe, familiarizing European markets with the notion of disintermediated financial transactions.

The growth is also driven by institutional inflows. Year-to-date, 24% of Bitcoin and Ether futures volume at CME Group has been transacted from the EMEA region.

Given the recent volatility in the euro FX markets, and recent USD/EUR parity, accessing BTCUSD-based spot markets is more expensive for euro-funded or euro-income based investors.

2. Liquidity at the heart of investments

For an asset to be investable by institutions, it needs to have sufficient liquidity. European institutions have access to exchanges that offer a broader range of crypto ETFs, exchange-traded notes (ETN), funds, derivatives, perpetual contracts and a maturing array of platforms on which to transact.

Reliable onramps have notably improved over the past few years, as a handful of European exchanges have raised significant funding rounds and global exchanges have expanded their European presence.

3. Yield through decentralized finance (DeFi)

Across the region, DeFi is the most popular service category, accounting for 54.8% of cryptocurrency value received. DeFi has played a key role in CNWE’s crypto adoption over the past few years, most notably with decentralized exchanges (DEXes).

Why are European investors banking on DeFi? The answer can be summed up in two words that characterize the European banking landscape: yield and technology.

European institutions are accustomed to receiving interest payments on their bank deposits and typically consider an account offering a rate higher than inflation as a valuable investment option. However, with interest rates hovering near zero or even dipping into negative territory in recent years, institutions have been compelled to seek yield elsewhere. There is a growing recognition that yield must be sought in technological ventures, with DeFi platforms emerging as alternative avenues.

These evolving dynamics are driving crypto assets closer to integration with traditional financial systems, opening up new avenues for yield generation for both investors and entrepreneurs. The recent performance of crypto markets, coupled with in depth analysis of investment trends, underscores a robust demand for such assets. The resulting wave of innovation meets this demand and may end up benefiting market participants of all types.

4. Technological advancements

European financial institutions are avid adopters of technical advancements, a tendency stemming from their historical emphasis on IT infrastructure, surpassing that of U.S banks. This inclination has been driven by the need to remain competitive compared to their U.S. counterparts.

Innovation has been pivotal in propelling the recent expansion of the banking sector, to the extent that many Europeans cannot recall the last time they used a paper check.

Consequently, financial institutions are starting to view decentralized finance not as a threat but as a promising opportunity. Several prominent stock exchanges are already setting up for the convergence of traditional and crypto asset trading. Many banks are looking into both centralized and decentralized blockchain-based applications and have intentions to offer crypto trading, a process that is likely to accelerate as their institutional clients become more active in the field.

Regional Risk Management

As growth in the eurozone continues at pace, the importance of regionalized risk management tools will become more prevalent.

The euro-denominated, and euro-margined, Micro Bitcoin Euro and Micro Ether Euro futures contracts provide market participants with additional tools to hedge exposure to bitcoin and ether – the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

