Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fate Therapeutics: As Its Rally Fizzles, We May Be Near The Bottom

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Fate Therapeutics has a lot of potential in the cell therapy market, with multiple pipeline projects in development.
  • Their flagship allogeneic CAR T-cell project, FT819, has shown promising results in early reports, particularly in patients with B-cell lymphoma.
  • The company is also developing NK cell immunotherapies, with one program, FT522, showing positive results in patients with B-cell lymphoma. However, their cash burn rate remains high, which could be a risk.

Waves rolling onto a black sand beach seen from a drone point of view, Vik, Iceland

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Before we begin, I just want to remind you that I have prepared an article on ASCO and the various biotechnology companies that are showing up, you can read that here. There are over 50 companies being

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.12K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FATE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FATE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FATE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News