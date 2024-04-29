Kenneth Cheung

I think this sell-off after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) first quarter 2024 results is very similar to what we saw when the company was scaling Reels and not yet monetizing it.

The markets and investors in general tend to be very short-term focused, with little tolerance for volatility or uncertainty in the near-term.

This, in my view, creates an excellent opportunity for those looking to outperform the market.

Strong first quarter results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 came in at $36.46 billion, up 27% from the prior year. This was 1% ahead of consensus expectations.

Family of Apps revenues came in at $36.02 billion, up 27% from the prior year, beating consensus expectations by 1%.

Family of Apps operating income came in at $17.66 billion, up 57% from the prior year, and in-line with consensus expectations.

Reality Labs revenues came in at $440 million, up 30% from the prior year, below consensus expectations by 11%.

Reality Labs' operating losses came in at $3.85 billion, down -3.7% from the prior year, and beat consensus expectations by 15%.

Operating margins of Meta came in at 38% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 25% operating margins from the prior year, and also beating consensus expectations by 0.8 percentage points.

EPS came in at $4.71, up 114% from the prior year and beating consensus expectations by 10%.

Segment results (Meta Platforms)

Weaker than expected guidance

Meta guided for revenues to be between $36.5 billion and $39 billion for the second quarter of 2024. At the midpoint, this is about 2% lower than consensus expectations of about $38.4 billion, and buy-side expectations were probably closer to $39 billion.

The 2024 total expense guidance was increased from the prior range of $94 billion to $99 billion to the revised range of $96 billion to $99 billion. The consensus expectations here was for guidance to be reiterated.

This higher total expense guidance for 2024 is revised to include the expectation of higher infrastructure and legal costs.

Reality Labs operating losses are expected to increase meaningfully from the prior year as the company continues to work on product develop and scale the ecosystem.

Capital expenditure 2024 outlook increased from the prior range of $30 billion to $37 billion to the updated range of $35 billion to $40 billion. At the midpoint, this is 12% higher than the prior capital expenditure guidance range.

The higher capital expenditures should not be a surprise, as the increase in capital expenditures will be used to accelerate infrastructure investments to support the company's AI roadmap.

On top of raising 2024 capital expenditure guidance, Meta also stated that they expect capital expenditure in 2025 to increase as it continues to invest aggressively in AI research and product development efforts.

The market expected the top end of the range of be reiterated and the low end to be raised, but I will elaborate more on the thinking and reason behind these capital expenditure increases.

Management discussed their approach to capital allocation, where it looks to continue to first invest in its core business in the near-term and also invest in long-term opportunities in AI and Reality Labs. These opportunities require Meta to scale sufficient infrastructure capacity for its AI training and inference needs.

While pursuing these opportunities, management will continue to maintain a focus on maintaining a strong financial position that will not only support these investments but also return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Meta's AI efforts

Meta's AI efforts are in full force as the company looks to build multiple different AI services.

This includes an AI assistant like Meta AI, creator AIs that can help creators to engage with their audience, business AIs that helps businesses facilitate online purchases and customer support, coding AIs to help with coding, and even hardware for users to use to interact with AIs, and many more.

With Meta AI, the company recently launched its newest version of Meta AI, which is powered by its latest model, Llama 3.

Llama 3 is Meta's next-generation state-of-the-art open-source large language model.

For your reference, Llama 3 has two models currently available, the 8 billion parameters model and the 70 billion parameters model, both of which are the best-in-class for their respective scales.

In addition, there is another 400+ billion parameter model that Meta is still training that looks to be on track to be industry leading on multiple benchmarks.

Meta AI with Llama 3 is believed to be the most intelligent AI assistant that is free. Apart from just answering complex queries, Meta AI can now create animations from still images and even generate high quality images so quickly, that it updates the images while users are typing.

The goal that Meta has with Meta AI is to develop it into the world's leading AI service in terms of quality and usage.

Apart from the US, Meta AI has been launched in more than a dozen English-speaking countries like the Australia, Canada, amongst many others. I expect that we will see Meta AI be rolled out to more countries and more languages in the coming few months.

According to Mark Zuckerberg during the first quarter earnings call, the initial response has been positive:

The initial rollout of Meta AI is going well. Tens of millions of people have already tried it. The feedback is very positive and when I first checked in with our teams, the majority of feedback we were getting was people asking us to release Meta AI for them wherever they are.

I really like how Mark Zuckerberg is so open to exploring many new ideas around AI, and while these ideas will require investment, if only one of these becomes wildly popular or highly monetizing, all of its efforts into AI will be worthwhile.

The biggest positive for Meta is that it already has a huge 3.2 billion daily active users across its family of apps that can easily access its AI services without needing to spend much to acquire new users.

Investing in AI

I think Meta sees the huge potential that it has with AI, especially so after the early results that the team has achieved.

Meta's AI initiatives are at an early stage where it has yet to scale up or be monetized, much like where Reels was in the early days.

I fully understand Meta's product development playbook by now. New products are first launched to a small group of users to gather feedback and improve the product. Thereafter, it is then released to a larger group of users, and then gradually scaled up. Only after it reaches a certain scale, Meta will begin testing monetizing with a small group of businesses to test the efficiency of it, and thereafter, monetization will grow.

The bottom line is that it will take time, and it will require significant investments.

Mark Zuckerberg echoed this in the earnings call, where he suggested that with what he has seen, he believes that it justifies Meta investing significantly more into AI over the coming years for the company to be a leader in the field.

Overall, I view the results our teams have achieved here as another key milestone in showing that we have the talent, data and ability to scale infrastructure to build the world's leading AI models and services and this leads me to believe that we should invest significantly more over the coming years to build even more advanced models and the largest scale AI services in the world.

I don't need to remind you about what happened when Meta suggested that it was going to be investing in scaling a new product that has not yet be monetized. We saw this with Reels and Reality Labs, where the stock volatility historically is higher during the early part of the playbook when no real results have been achieved yet.

Meta expects to see a multi-year investment cycle before it fully scales Meta AI and its other AI services into profitable businesses. In terms of the scale of building its AI offering, this will be a larger undertaking than things like Reels.

While Meta is investing more capital expenditures into AI, it is also managing the rest of the company more efficiently and allocating existing resources towards AI. That said, the key message here is that Meta needs to increase its investments in the near-term for a few years, and it will take some time for revenues to scale up in these newer AI products.

In terms of monetization, there are multiple avenues, including business messaging, introduction of Ads or paid content into AI interactions and paying for use of larger AI models or access to more compute.

I do think that Meta is investing in the right area here and believe that it is able to monetize effectively given its track record of doing so.

This focus on AI requires large amounts of investments.

Meta will need to invest in its own silicon, it will need to invest in scaling up Meta AI and all its other AI services, and it will need to spend more on headcount, invest more in infrastructure.

Not many of you may know this, but Meta also has been working towards making its own chips.

In fact, by using its own Meta training and inference accelerator chip to run a part of its recommendation workloads, this has enabled the company to run workloads on less expensive stacks.

I do see that Meta will move more and more of its workloads to its own silicon over the years as its efforts to make its own silicon matures.

While Meta is ramping up these investments, it will also do so in a manner that is highly focused and efficient.

Meta has been all about efficiency, and this also applies to the AI work that it is currently working on. It will look to improve efficiency through improving how it trains and runs models, improvements coming from the open-source community.

Engagement

When most people think about AI, they think about the chatbots and AI assistants, but Meta has been very adept at using AI for its family of apps and improving engagement.

Meta's AI recommendation system is one of the best pieces of evidence that Meta is able to do AI right, as the AI recommendation helps the company improve engagement, and it leads to better ads growth.

During the earnings call, Meta stated that 30% of its posts on Facebook feed are now delivered by the AI recommendation system, which is an increase of two times over the last few quarters. Also, on Instagram, more than 50% of what users see is now AI recommended.

The Family Daily Active People grew 7% from the prior year to reach 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Family Daily Active People (Meta Platforms)

Reels alone now makes up 50% of the time spent on Instagram and continues to drive engagement for the platform.

Threads is also growing well, with more than 150 million monthly active users, and it continues to grow well.

The total number of ad impressions served in the first quarter of 2024 was up 20%. This was contributed in part by a 6% increase in the average price paid per ad, while in terms of geography, Asia Pacific and Rest of World drove the impressions growth, growing by 28% and 17% respectively.

The increase in pricing growth highlights strong advertiser demand in the current environment.

Ad impression delivered on a Y/Y basis (Meta Platforms)

The main two contributors to Meta's revenue growth is firstly, the ability to continue to improve engagement with its users, and secondly, the ability to monetize that engagement over time.

Meta has shown that its engagement trends have been growing over the past year, and it continues to show strong momentum across apps. The investments into AI recommended content is driving engagement across its platforms, and there continues to be room for growth in this area.

Another room for growth for engagement is in Reels, given that 60% of time spent on both Facebook and Instagram is in video, and Reels is the main driver of that growth.

The last area for growth is to include and integrate AI services and generative AI features into its apps.

For the second driver of revenues, Meta is optimizing the level of ads within organic engagement to understand the right number and placement of ads for each user. In addition, Meta is looking to enhance marketing performance by improving its ads modelling to deliver better marketing performance for advertisers through the use of AI. Lastly, Meta is also using AI to help increase automation for advertisers through the use of its Advantage+ portfolio.

Metaverse

Another long-term focus for Meta is the metaverse.

One thing management highlighted is that they are seeing that an increasing amount of Reality Labs work is serving towards the AI initiatives.

The company continues to see Reality Lab's vision as building the next generation computing platforms.

One way AI and metaverse is connected is the launch of Meta AI on Meta's Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which allows users to ask questions about the things that they are looking at.

The focus here for Meta will be to continue to advance the technology needed to grow the mixed and virtual reality ecosystem, whether it is through Quest devices, which continues to be its most popular headsets, or through customization for different use cases like gaming or work.

Valuation

Meta actually generates significant returns for shareholders through share buybacks.

From 2018 until the end of the first quarter of 2024, the share count has been reduced by a cumulative 21% over the past six years, and this brought 3.5% return to shareholders on average over the past six years.

Share repurchases (Bloomberg)

I am incorporating a reduction in share count by 1% on average from 2024 to 2028 in my financials, which would mean the EPS and intrinsic values increase as a result.

I also increased the 2024 operating expenses to $96 billion to the low end of the revised guidance, and subsequent operating margin expansion is also forecasted to be more modest.

I also lowered revenue estimates marginally by about 1% to 2%, which reflects the revised lower guidance for the year.

My revised financial forecast for Meta is as shown below.

Summary of my financial forecasts for Meta (Author generated)

Intrinsic value

My intrinsic value for Meta is $541, assuming a 25x terminal multiple and 11% cost of equity.

My entry price is thus $432, based on a 20% discount to the intrinsic value to provide sufficient downside protection.

Price targets

My updated 1-year and 3-year price targets for Meta are $568 and $738 respectively.

The 1-year and 3-year price targets imply a 25x 2024 P/E and a 25x 2026 P/E, which I think is reasonable based on the historical P/E range of Meta.

Meta has a 5-year average P/E of 26x.

Conclusion

The key debate coming out of the first quarter earnings is likely the size and length of the multi-year investment cycle into AI.

That said, I do not see this investment into AI as a negative for the company given the track record of monetization, huge existing user base that it can bring to its AI services.

As long as the company continues to do so in an efficient way while still maintaining strong cash flows and profitability, I do not see this as a negative.

I think the underlying business remains strong, with engagement continuing to trend in the right direction, initial feedback from Meta AI being positive, and continued strong advertising demand.

As engagement and monetization continues to improve, Meta is investing from a position of strength in AI, which will bring long-term benefits for shareholders.

I would continue to buy Meta on weakness and see the share price weakness after earnings as a great buying opportunity.