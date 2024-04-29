Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Investing To Become A Leader In AI

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms' first quarter results beat expectations with strong revenue and operating income growth.
  • Weaker-than-expected guidance for the second quarter and increased expenses for AI investments create a buying opportunity.
  • Meta is increasingly recognizing its opportunity in the AI space, with significant acceleration in the next few years to ramp and scale its AI offering.
  • Engagement trends continue to move in the right direction, contributed by the AI recommendation engine and Reels.
  • I am of the view that Meta is in a position of strength to invest today to become a leading player in AI in the future.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Social Media Platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, Threads

Kenneth Cheung

I think this sell-off after Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) first quarter 2024 results is very similar to what we saw when the company was scaling Reels and not yet monetizing it.

The markets and investors in general tend

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 50% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.81K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News