Md Babul Hosen

Thesis update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been performing well since my last coverage, but at the time of writing is still trading below the price of my original "Buy" recommendation. For a background on XFOR I refer readers to my prior coverage. Very briefly, XFOR's lead asset is mavorixafor, an oral CXR4 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of neutropenia. XFOR just announced FDA approval of mavorixafor for WHIM syndrome (a rare genetic syndrome causing neutropenia and recurrent infections among other manifestations), as well as receipt of a priority review voucher (PRV).

I believe the market is underreacting so far to the news and underestimating the potential of mavorixafor in both WHIM and chronic neutropenia. Therefore, I retain a "Buy" rating for XFOR and expect a further run-up getting closer to the next data update on chronic neutropenia indication (expected in 1H 2024).

Mavorixafor label

The FDA label seems good, with no limitations:

"indicated in patients 12 years of age and older with WHIM syndrome (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections and myelokathexis) to increase the number of mature neutrophils and lymphocytes."

The only problem I can think of with this label is that it does not recognize the fact that mavorixafor does much more than just raise white blood cells. It reduces infection rate, infections' duration and infections' severity, which is the actual reason for using the drug. Another thing to note are the following warnings:

Embryo-fetal toxicity: Expected to cause fetal harm. Advise women of reproductive potential to use effective contraception. QTc Interval Prolongation: Correct any modifiable risk factors, assess QTc at baseline and monitor QTc during treatment as clinically indicated. XOLREMDI dose reduction or discontinuation may be required due to drug-drug interactions

I don't expect these to have a major impact on the commercial potential of mavorixafor, although the need for contraception could be a deterrent for some women of childbearing potential.

WHIM market potential

XFOR announced very premium pricing considering that mavorixafor is the only FDA-approved product for an ultra-orphan indication and has the potential to considerably improve the health of affected patients. Specifically, the annual wholesale acquisition price will be $496K for a patient >50kg and $372K for a patient ≤50kg. Of note, XFOR expects 90% of eligible patients to be >50kg.

XFOR estimates at least 1000 eligible patients in the U.S., but as discussed in prior coverage, WHIM syndrome is heterogeneous and likely underdiagnosed. Also, without a specific treatment available so far, getting the diagnosis didn't make any difference in terms of management. In other words, before mavorixafor approval, the management was similar to that of any patient with neutropenia and recurrent infections (G-CSF, prophylactic antibiotics, IVIG). With mavorixafor available, it is likely that diagnosis and recognition of WHIM syndrome will increase considerably, and XFOR plans to support this process.

Considering that mavorixafor is the only FDA-approved product for the indication and the only one that corrects the pathophysiology of the disease, XFOR should be able to capture a considerable percentage of eligible patients. Based on an average annual price of about $400K, even just 20% penetration (i.e., 200 patients) would correspond to annual sales of >$80M/ year (vs a current enterprise value of just about $140M, not accounting for the PRV). And this is just in the U.S., not accounting for the global market potential. Note that XFOR will owe 6-12% royalties to Genzyme ("6% up to $150 million, 10% on the portion of annual net sales between $150 million and $300 million, and 12% thereafter").

XFOR's sales force consists of about "two dozen people" with experience in rare diseases. Considering the rarity of WHIM syndrome and the concentration of these patients in selected centers, XFOR plans to initially target a list of about 3500 healthcare practitioners (primarily immunologists and hematologists). Despite the small sales force, I believe XFOR should be able to reach a considerable portion of the targeted patients.

Patient enrollment forms are already available on the Xolremdi website (XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) | Official Product Site) for physicians to complete and XFOR's partner rare disease pharmacy ((PANTHERx Rare)) is ready to receive these forms. However, XFOR expects that it will take about 6-12 months for coverage of mavorixafor as part of formularies and plans. Meanwhile, patients will have access to mavorixafor through prior authorization/exception processes, which take 1-2 months. XFOR will implement various financial assistance programs ("Quick Start"- temporary supply pending insurance coverage, "Copay Assistance"- coverage of out-of-pocket costs up to an annual limit) to enable quick patient access to mavorixafor.

Update on mavorixafor for chronic neutropenia

For mavorixafor potential in chronic neutropenia, I refer readers to my prior coverage. There has been no new clinical update since that coverage. XFOR:

"continues to expect to announce additional Phase 2 results in 15+ trial participants and to initiate a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial in certain CN indications in the first half of 2024."

I believe there is a good chance for a run-up to this data update.

Update on financials

XFOR reported "$115.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023". Considering the receipt of PRV which can be sold for about $100M (1, 2, 3, 4), the $7M milestone payment owed to Genzyme following FDA approval and operating expenses of the prior quarter, I estimate that XFOR should now have about $180M cash.

Operating expenses in Q4 2024 were $25M (R&D $15M, SG&A $9.9M). Based on this cash burn, the runway is estimated at 21 months (i.e. up to January 2026).

However, expenses may increase when the ph3 trial in chronic neutropenia commences and to support the commercialization of mavorixafor in WHIM. On the other hand, XFOR will now soon start having an income from mavorixafor. Notably, XFOR has guided a runway into 2025, not accounting for the PRV or the available debt facility (described in prior coverage).

Catalysts/news to watch for the next 12 months

The following are important to watch:

Update on chronic neutropenia indication (1H 2024)

Initial estimation of eligible target population based on enrollment forms (next quarterly call)

Initial estimation on payer's coverage through prior authorization process (next quarterly call)

News on insurance coverage policies (timeline 6-12 months)

Risk factors

The major risk factor for XFOR now is insurance coverage policies (similar to what happened with Vowst of Seres Therapeutics). Even though the target population is tiny, the price is very high. Despite the label, the actual goal of mavorixafor is to reduce the risk of infection and/or the severity and duration of infections. Therefore, it is possible that insurance policies will have criteria based on prior history of infections e.g.; cover it only for patients with > 3 infections during the prior year, or cover it only for patients with >1 severe infection during the prior year (these are purely hypothetical criteria).

On the other hand, leaving a high-risk severely neutropenic patient unprotected just because of a lack of infection history in the past 12 months does not make sense medically. So I think there is a good chance that there won't be very restrictive terms by insurance companies regarding prior infection history.

Furthermore, mavorixafor is the only treatment available that corrects the pathophysiology of WHIM syndrome. Therefore, insurance companies requiring patients to try other options (e.g. G-CSF or IVIG) before mavorixafor does not make sense medically, but I wouldn't rule it out.

Another risk factor is XFOR reporting suboptimal results in chronic neutropenia indication.

Conclusion

The lack of market reaction in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock following approval of mavorixafor represents a buying opportunity, but not without risks. XFOR is well-funded for the next couple of years (probably more if WHIM sales pick up in 2025). Without competition and with very premium pricing, peak sales potential is considerable, despite the small size of the target populations. Furthermore, with more data to be announced soon for chronic neutropenia, a run-up is likely. The major risk to the thesis is insurance companies applying further criteria for coverage, which could considerably limit the target market. In my opinion, this wouldn't make sense medically, mavorixafor being the only treatment option that corrects the pathophysiology of WHIM syndrome. However, from a cost-effectiveness perspective, I wouldn't rule it out.

Your feedback is appreciated

Please comment below if you have any feedback (positive or negative), if you spot any mistakes, or if you believe I missed something important in my analysis.