Cadence Design Systems: Patiently Waiting For A Better Price

Lan Zhang

Overview

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a company I have known for five years. I am passionate about it, and I would invest in it at any time. In this article, I rationalize an investment thesis to separate my feelings from my reason, so I can make a good recommendation.

As stated in its latest 10-Q report, “Cadence is a leading pioneer in electronic system design software and intellectual property (“IP”), building upon more than 35 years of computational software expertise.” It creates software to design chips or systems with chips. It has evolved to design complete systems for hyperscalers for its cloud solutions.

Cadence is an excellent business in an attractive market, electronic design automation, or EDA, with competitive advantages over its main competitor, Synopsys (SNPS). From my valuation, the stock's current price is expensive, and I recommend standing for a prudent hold position.

Market Attractiveness

Computer chips will continue to be a key component of nearly all products, from cars, to solar cells and medical devices… Even hyper scalers are designing silicon for AI, and significant system integrators use silicon in their supply chain with personalization.

The long-term growth in hyperscale computing, autonomous driving, and 5G, all supercharged by AI advancements, is driving significant design activity across various sectors. These tools are critical for clients who must continually innovate and are essential to this innovation, so they pay a substantial premium for the product.

The EDA industry is a 17.7 billion market with an 8.46% growth rate. The market is small enough for just two big players (CDNS and SNPS), as shown in Figure 1, and some small niche players, and there is no room for more players, making the two main participants very profitable.

Figure 1: Author

Cadence and Synopsys are working with the biggest and most profitable clients. So, suppose a new company wants to enter the market. In that case, it must invest at least the same level of research and development expenses, even though it would have to expense much more to gain the 30-year experience Cadence and Synopsys have. That means $2 billion per year. The same occurs with sales and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses. Total is about $2.5 billion a year. With an 80% gross margin, they would need a 17% market share to break even. That is to eat almost one of these big companies, Cadence or Synopsys. I see that as impossible because getting this market share will require a lot of time, and it would be impossible to think that Cadence and Synopsys wouldn’t react. That is the reason why no other competitor can enter the market. The other segment (42%) is niche market segments that are less profitable, and to capture a significant part of this market, you would need to have an even more complex product.

Semiconductor chips are constantly becoming more complex, making the product more difficult to design and manufacture. Designing and manufacturing those chips is more sophisticated and requires more power, so the ADE companies’ products are more complex (Figure 2). They are so complex that new competitors are getting harder to imitate them. As there is less competition, the more profitable the companies working in the market are.

Figure 2

The EDA industry is not cyclical, making it very attractive. Even when the semiconductors cycle is down, clients must invest even more in technology, especially those design EDA tools, to regain competitiveness. For example, Cadence hasn’t had a revenue decline since 2010, and Synopsys from 2005.

Verification of Competitive Advantages

Cadence and Synopsys are similar companies; both act as unique companies because they mimic each other. I have both companies in my portfolio and treat them as the same asset. I will compare both companies to see some differences between them and see the higher premium that the market gives Cadence, as you can see in Figure 3, comparing the multiple Price/Operating Cash Flow. Furthermore, I will compare the two main drivers of values: growth and profitability.

Figure 3: Seeking Alpha

Growth in Synopsys is higher in the short term, 18.5% YoY vs. 10.8%, and in the long-range, 14.1% 5Y growth vs. 13.2%. Margin growth is better, with 25.1% vs. 18%. But as I have said in former articles, the actual value measurement is free cash flow in its growth, which is better for Cadence with 10.7% vs. 5.5%, almost double the growth rate, which explains why the Cadence premium is higher.

Figure 4: Seeking Alpha

Profitability in Cadence is higher than Synopsys in all indicators, as shown in Figure 5. Returning to the primary measure of value, the leveraged FCF margin is 22.7% vs 18.4%. So, even though both companies are very similar, Cadence has a light competitive advantage over Synopsys due to its margin management.

Figure 5: Seeking Alpha

Valuation and Risks

I will value Cadence using a discounted cash flow methodology. First, I will project the value drivers: revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin, tax savings for non-cash items, and investment in net working capital and CAPEX. Then, I will discount the resulting free cash flow at an appropriate discount rate.

Cash flows will be discounted at an 8.5% WACC because the beta is 1.03 and risk-free at 4.7%. There is a 15% debt over capital and a terminal value of 3%.

I will use two scenarios. The first is the case base; this scenario is more probable for me. Secondly, I will describe an optimistic scenario in which I make some assumptions to arrive at a valuation similar to the current stock price. The main conclusion is that the base case gives a value of $183 per share, a -30% discount over the current stock price, and with the optimistic scenario, the value is $283 per share, close to Cadence's stock price.

As I have shown, I describe Cadence's business model as solid; my base-case scenario is my conservative and lower-case scenario. Anyway, I will consider some key risks that could derail the business. The first one is Synopsis gaining market share thanks to its good positioning in the growing hyper-convergence between the electrical, mechanical, and physical domains, thanks to the acquisition of Ansys.

The second risk is that AI is making chip design so simple that the number of licenses will decrease, or even some companies like ARM will become so good at IP business that it becomes less valuable to use complex design tools, lowering the number of licenses for Cadence. Anyway, I assign a low probability to those risks.

Base Case Scenario

Cadence is making efforts to grow its business. They have acquired BETA CAE, which extends the structural analysis, unlocking a multi-billion dollar TAM opportunity. They are working organically to exploit the opportunity in the hyper-convergence space. The CEO stated in the last earning call that they have "launched the third-generation dynamic duo, the Palladium Z3 emulation, and the Protium X3 prototyping platform to address the insatiable demand for higher performance". However, the semiconductor industry is so demanding that those efforts will maintain the 13% revenue growth rate they had in previous years.

In my projections, I also assume that this competitive space will top the Adjusted EBITDA margin at 43% for all ten years. In Figure 6, you can see the value of Cadence at $183 per share, a 35% discount over the current price. I assign a 60% probability for the occurrence of this scenario.

Figure 6: Author

Optimistic Scenario

For this latter scenario, I assume revenue growth will reach 20% in 2030 and a 45% Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026, as shown in Figure 7. In this scenario, you get a $283 per share value, the current stock price. Reaching a 20% revenue growth rate is challenging but possible. That would mean a significant expansion in the industry due to artificial intelligence. That would mean an expansion in the number of companies designing chips or systems with chips, and an expansion in the number of engineers making designs. The artificial intelligence boom will likely be something for about five years, but it will likely stabilize. Due to artificial intelligence, the number of engineers will be lowered, making it feasible to raise the price to compensate for it.

Reaching 45% Adjusted EBITDA is just a two-percentage-point increase. It is difficult to raise to this level, but Cadence would achieve it by raising prices or lowering costs thanks to artificial intelligence. It is uncertain, but it could be possible. I assign a 40% probability for this scenario.

Figure 7: Author

Conclusion

I have analyzed Cadence's business model in the article, confirming my expectations about its competitive advantages. I have confirmed that the industry is very attractive, dominated by Cadence and Synopsis, with high returns and barriers to entry. Likewise, I have compared Cadence and Synopsis, stating the advantages of the first over the second.

I have valued the company in a base case scenario with a 60% probability and a more optimistic scenario with a 40% probability. I have outlined some risks, but my confidence in the company assigns a very low probability of occurrence.

Even though I have passion for the company, my valuation in both scenarios makes me adopt a prudent position, so I stand for a hold position.