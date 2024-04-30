I Am Swimming In Dividends

AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

The news often highlights sensational success stories, such as large investment wins and billion-dollar successes, captivating audiences with their allure. However, this focus can create a skewed perception of reality, overshadowing the challenges, failures, and diverse experiences in the business world. Amidst market volatility, many investors, enticed by the allure of quick gains or fearful of losing it all, sell their investments midway, a narrative often overlooked by the media in favor of more sensational tales of success – "if you bought Amazon (AMZN) in 1999, this is how much it would be worth now ….."

Yet, amidst the noise of the financial markets, the power of compounding quietly prevails. While flashy headlines dominate, the steady accumulation of wealth through dividends reinvested over time remains underappreciated. This patient strategy underscores the significance of sustainability, repeatability, consistency, and a long-term perspective in building substantial wealth. As an income investor, one can find solace in growing dividends, shielded from the daily market turmoil.

In the post-COVID market recovery, amidst the buzz surrounding EVs, NFTs, cryptocurrency, and AI, the record-breaking corporate dividend payouts often went unnoticed. Embracing such dividends offers a pathway to power retirement plans without succumbing to the daily drama of financial markets, providing stability and peace of mind amidst the chaos.

Let us now look at two excellent dividends to power your retirement without the daily drama of the financial markets.

Pick #1: Athene Preferreds – Up To 7.4% Yields

Strong economic conditions, elevated interest rates, and a growing demand for protected investments have resulted in records in annuity sales, as Americans are rushing to lock big returns to secure their retirements. Total annuity sales were $385 billion in 2023, up 23% YoY from a record 2022. While demand will dampen if the Federal Reserve cuts rates, LIMRA projects annuity sales to reach $693 billion between 2024 and 2025. Most of the projections are factoring in the massive population of retirement-age Americans, and their urge to pile into guaranteed-returns insurance products.

More than 11,200 Americans will turn 65 every day (over 4.1 million every year) — from 2024 through 2027, according to estimates from the Retirement Income Institute at the Alliance for Lifetime Income. With economic data supporting fewer rate cuts in 2024, insurance firms that issue annuities make terrific investments to ride the higher-for-longer environment. Even better, their deeply discounted preferreds present bargain investments to collect high yields from the steady demand for this retirement-focused product

Athene Holding Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), a leading alternative asset manager providing investment management and investing in credit, private equity, and real assets with $651 billion in Assets Under Management. Athene is APO’s retirement services business segment and is a leading provider of retirement savings products. Athene ranked number one in total annuity sales in the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association's (LIMRA) 2023 U.S. Retail Annuity Survey, with a record $35 billion. The company also ranked first in pension group annuity sales in 2023, with $10.4 billion in total sales volume.

With $22 billion in regulatory capital and over $82 billion in available liquidity, Athene has a fortress balance sheet, rated A+ by S&P. Athene’s portfolio is invested in safe yielding securities, with over 95% of the assets deployed into fixed income or cash. Source.

During FY 2023, Athene generated $5.7 billion in net income and spent $181 million on preferred dividends. The company’s preferred dividends enjoy substantial coverage from the company’s operations. Athene ended FY 2023 with $14.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Athene has five classes of preferred stock, each offering unique features to handle prevailing interest rates. All of Athene’s preferreds pay qualified dividends and are non-cumulative.

It is to be noted that most preferred securities issued by financial sector companies (such as banks and insurance companies) are non-cumulative, meaning a missed dividend is not accrued and is not mandatory to pay in full before releasing funds towards common stock dividends. This is because these firms have regulatory capital levels, and the cumulative nature of preferred dividends creates a challenging headwind on the company’s regulated metrics. We covered this topic in detail in one of our Investing Group posts to understand why this is not a disadvantage.

6.350% Fixed-to-Float, Non-Cumulative, Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (ATH.PR.A) - Yield 6.8%

5.625% Fixed Rate, Non-Cumulative, Series B Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (ATH.PR.B) - Yield 6.9%

6.375% Rate Reset, Non-Cumulative, Series C Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (ATH.PR.C) - Yield 6.4%

4.875% Fixed Rate, Non-Cumulative, Series D Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (ATH.PR.D) - Yield 6.9%

7.750% Rate Reset, Non-Cumulative, Series E Redeemable Perpetual Preferred (ATH.PR.E) - Yield 7.4%.

ATH-B and ATH-D are fixed-rate preferreds. We prefer ATH-D, which currently yields ~7% and offers a 42% upside to par.

Among the rate reset preferreds, we like ATH-C for its high base floating rate. If unredeemed after September 2025, ATH-C floats at a coupon determined by the 5-Yr Treasury Bill + 5.97%, resetting every five years.

Athene preferreds present an excellent hedge against interest rate fluctuation. With higher prevailing rates, the business will experience solid growth, and ATH-C will reset to much higher yields (potentially making the issuer consider redemption). If rates drop, you have still locked a high qualified yield for the foreseeable future. Both ATH-C and ATH-D make a dynamic duo to provide your portfolio with a much-needed rate-agnostic composition.

Pick #4: WES – Yield 9.8%

Bill Gross, nicknamed the “Bond King,” became popular through his tactful investment in bonds. Mr. Gross founded PIMCO and enriched himself and his investors for decades. Today, he is more involved in the equities market and has not been shy about expressing his admiration for MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships).

MLPs enjoy limited popularity on Wall Street. They fly under the radar of many institutional investors because legal constraints prevent most funds from investing in these entities. But for those who are willing to deal with the Schedule K-1 issued by these firms, the tax-deferred nature of the distribution makes them a terrific deal.

Mr. Gross noted that the oil and gas pipeline operators pay hefty dividends, with much of that income tax-deferred. That makes them compelling investment opportunities, especially in today's seemingly overheated market. Mr. Gross particularly likes the tax-deferred income paid by this asset class and has mentioned that his current favorite is Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), noting that the market is perhaps not valuing the midstream company appropriately following its recent indications of a ~50% distribution raise for FY 2024.

"I do like Western Midstream, though. The market doesn't seem to know about its recent 40% hike in its dividend and its current yield of 10.1% -- tax deferred." – Bill Gross.

Western Midstream owns and operates 16,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure, four gathering systems, 75 processing and treating facilities, seven natural gas pipelines, and 15 crude oil / NGL pipelines. 49% of WES is owned by Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and in FY 2023, 59% of the midstream MLP’s total revenues, 34% of its throughput for natural gas assets, 86% of the throughput for crude oil and NGLs assets, and 78% of the throughput for produced-water assets were attributable to production owned or controlled by OXY.

WES recently announced a base distribution increase to $3.20 per unit this year. With that raise for the remainder of FY 2024, we see the potential for the total payout to be $3.50 per unit, reflecting a 52% increase and a 9.8% annualized yield. This is significantly higher than peer midstream MLPs with investment-grade balance sheets, indicating healthy prospects for significant capital upside from current price levels. Source.

During FY 2023, 95% of WES’ natural gas and 100% of its crude oil and NGLs contracts were serviced under fee-based contracts. The company’s low-volatility cash flows are further strengthened by its risk-reducing protections, such as minimum-volume commitments and cost-of-service provisions. Notably, 59% of natural gas, 71% of liquids volumes, and 85% of produced water volumes for FY 2023 had such contractual protections, increasing the degree of predictability of the company’s revenues and the reliability of their guidance for FY 2024.

WES has been active in asset optimization, divesting non-core assets to raise proceeds to extinguish debt and pursue tuck-in acquisitions. Last year, the company closed its $885 million all-cash acquisition of Meritage Midstream Services, which expands its Powder River Basin operations and has the potential to add $0.05/unit to the annual distribution. The company’s dispositions generated almost $790 million. Source.

During FY 2023, WES achieved record throughput growth across all three products in the Delaware Basin, and paid $978 million in distributions and pursued $135 million in unit repurchases. The company maintains an investment-grade balance sheet with over $1.5 billion in liquidity and no debt due in 2024.

Prospects for shareholder returns are strong based on the guidance for FY 2024. Management projects $2.2-2.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA and between $1.05-1.25 billion in Free Cash Flow. These numbers adequately support the company’s debt reduction plans to achieve a 3x leverage ratio by the end of the fiscal year.

WES is undervalued, and the market seems to have ignored the distribution raise potential. But your account will certainly appreciate the growing payments, and you can scoop some more while the valuation disconnect persists.

Conclusion

It's easy to chase trends in the whirlwind of investing, but the real treasure often lies hidden in plain sight. In 2023, global dividends reached a record $1.66 trillion, showcasing the enduring importance of cash returns to shareholders. While flashy stocks may dazzle momentarily, dividends offer a reliable path to long-term wealth. This focus on dividends reflects the tangible outcome of the American dream.

Our Investing Group's model portfolio, with over 45 dividend-paying securities yielding +9%, embraces a strategy we call “The Income Method.” By reinvesting a portion of our dividends, we aim to compound our wealth for a secure retirement. In dividends, we find not just financial freedom but the essence of the American dream. This is the beauty of income investing.