Two +8% Yields I Just Added To My Portfolio

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

A story is told about a man who casts seeds to watch them grow across various terrains. Some of the seeds get eaten by birds, and some fall into the water. While some germinate quickly, the roots are too shallow and wither away when the blazing sun comes out. Some seeds land on fertile ground but are quickly choked up by weeds and other competing plants. A few seeds grow successfully and produce abundant crops.

When it comes to farming techniques, casting seeds randomly across various surfaces rarely leads to large-scale success. We've observed various trends in agriculture and farming, ranging from intercropping, where multiple crops are grown together, to tillage practices that can leave fields with bare soil. Now we are seeing a trend towards having a main crop and a cover crop – the shorter cover crop is sown among the main crop to keep the soil moist, prevent it from eroding, and return nutrients to that soil. Alfalfa is commonly used as a cover crop in orchards to prevent soil erosion and provide additional nutrients to the trees.

When it comes to the market, investors have a habit of blindly trusting different types of funds that claim to be market-wide, when there are many great long-standing options that allow you to invest in indexes. If you look at the concentration of an index historically versus now, you'll see that many are overly concentrated in a few names because those companies have a massive impact on the overall market. When I want to spread my wealth to gain retirement-supporting income from the market, I'd like to make sure that I spread it to locations that can provide me with reliable income. I don't want to be tossing dollars onto rocks.

Today, I would like to take a look at two funds that help you get your dollars into a wide variety of income-generating investments so you can be paid predictably.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: BIZD – Yield 10.6%

The Federal Reserve continues to be hesitant to cut interest rates, which means that higher-for-longer keeps getting pushed out longer. For the BDC (Business Development Company) business model, this is a positive. Most BDCs borrow long-term at fixed interest rates and lend at floating rates. As a result, the past two years have seen most BDCs reporting record earnings. We've seen numerous dividend raises and many BDCs are paying supplemental dividends. We expect this trend will continue through Q2, so we remain very bullish on BDCs in the near term.

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is a fund that invests in BDCs, and is a great way to quickly gain exposure to the largest BDCs.

There are two primary reasons I invest in ETFs:

When I am bullish on a particular sector where I already hold several picks and want to "double down," an ETF always trades very close to NAV and is extremely liquid, allowing investors to buy or sell easily. This makes it easy and quick to increase or decrease your exposure to a sector based on macro conditions. When I am bullish on a sector, but I don't have individual picks. ETFs provide a ready-made portfolio.

BIZD balances its portfolio based on market-cap. As a result, the majority of its portfolio is concentrated in the ten largest BDCs. Source.

In the BDC space, being larger does create a competitive advantage as larger BDCs can more easily diversify, engage in larger investments, and usually have a lower cost of capital.

Some of these are already holdings in my portfolio, allowing me to double down on holdings I am very bullish on; while some of the other BDCs aren't in my portfolio, but I still like them. For example, Main Street Capital (MAIN) is unquestionably a fantastic BDC. It has routinely outperformed, and it has provided long-term investors with numerous dividend raises. The problem is that MAIN doesn't fit my portfolio goals, which are based on income. BIZD provides me exposure to this great company, while also matching my income goals with its 10%+ yield!

Since it is always a topic that people bring up, I want to address BIZD's "expense ratio." I've stated before that "expense ratio" is an utterly useless metric for investors. It does not provide any meaningful or actionable information. Here is a breakdown of BIZD's expense ratio:

Investors see the headline 11.17% and freak out. No, VanEck is not taking 11% out of the fund every year. VanEck is being paid 0.40%. The 10.75% are "Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses," or AFFE. These are the expenses that are paid by the BDCs – interest, salaries, office rent, coffee in the break room – all the expenses involved in running a business. They are all added up and reported as a percentage of net assets.

Through an accident of the tax code, BDCs are considered "funds." This is relevant because back in the day when Mutual Funds were popular, there were "funds of funds" that would have very low management fees but would own dozens of other funds managed by the same company that had much higher management fees. Since many potential investors screen mutual funds by looking at those with the lowest expenses, these "fund of funds" style mutual funds would look like they had really low expenses, but the manager would clean up collecting the fees on all the underlying funds. So, the law was designed to provide clarity to investors, forcing these funds to report the cumulative expenses rather than just the expenses of the fund of funds.

Sounds great, in theory. In practice, BDCs aren't "funds" in the sense of a mutual fund. They are operating businesses that lend money, in between a bank or a private equity company – neither of which is considered a "fund" when owned by an ETF. Nor are they related – VanEck does not gain anything from the expenses paid by BDCs. The expenses are not reported on BIZD's financial statements. They have nothing to do with BIZD at all. The amount VanEck is taking as compensation for operating the fund is 0.4%. The dividend that you receive is 10.7%.

Pick #2: RVT – Yield 7.8%

We frequently hear the phrase "buy low, sell high" as the secret to stock market success. Yet what I have found is that the vast majority of investors never want to buy low. They will have all sorts of reasons for not buying when something is cheap. "The chart is horrible!," "This stock has underperformed!," "These other stocks are doing so much better!" Well, yes – by definition, for a valuation to be "low" it has to be down. If the valuation just kept getting higher, it wouldn't be low.

The market is cyclical. This means that investments with certain features will become relatively popular and others relatively unpopular. Fast-forward a few years, and the features that were popular fade, while the unpopular often come back into style.

One example is small-cap vs large-cap stocks. 25 years ago, everyone "knew" that owning large caps was the way to make money in the market. Then the dot-com bubble burst and large-caps were sold off. Suddenly, investors "knew" that the best way to make money was to find small-cap opportunities. At that point, large caps were relatively cheap, and small caps were relatively expensive. Source.

Today, the cycle is back to where it was 25 years ago. Large-caps are expensive, while small and mid-cap stocks are trading at valuations they usually see in recessions.

While the market has been selling off small-caps, I'm a buyer.

Royce Value Trust (RVT) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that focuses on small-cap value opportunities. It is one of the oldest CEFs in the market and has proven to perform well over the long run. RVT has outperformed the Russell 2000 index (RTY) since its inception in 1986. Source.

RVT has reached this impressive achievement with a value-centric approach. Founder Chuck Royce, who is still with the fund, described the approach like this:

"Our task is to scour the large and diverse universe of small-cap companies for businesses that look mispriced and underappreciated, with the caveat being that they must also have a discernible margin of safety. We are looking for stocks trading at a discount to our estimate of their worth as businesses." – Chuck Royce.

We are happy to ride along with Royce, collecting our dividends while we wait for the cycle to turn and small-cap stocks to come back into favor.

RVT pays a variable distribution based on an annual rate of 7% of NAV (1.75% per quarter). For the distribution, NAV is calculated as the average for the prior four quarters. As a result, RVT's distribution is variable but adjusts slowly.

This distribution policy allows for the fund to be sustainable long term, as any prolonged downturn will result in a lower distribution and avoid having to sell too much when prices are low. It also ensures that investors gain exposure to the upside when prices are high. We don't have to wonder if management will raise. At the same time, the distribution will be less volatile than CEFs that just use a single quarter to calculate the distribution.

Just like us, Royce loves to buy low and sell high!

Conclusion

It's always good to put your dollars to work in sectors that you know will provide you with strong income in return. I don't go investing in growth stocks expecting that those companies will pay me big dividends. Likewise, I don't go investing in fixed income expecting that they're going to rapidly rise in price over the long term. Different sectors provide different types of returns and understanding that will help you to be able to spread your dollars effectively to generate the most income possible. RVT and BIZD are two funds that can help diversify your seed money and generate regular income in your portfolio. Before a farmer ever plants their first crop, they will take time to evaluate the climate and soil conditions and determine the crop to plant so that they can produce optimal returns. If you live in an area that rarely gets rain, then planting rice will not be a successful choice. Likewise, if you live in a place where there is abundant rainfall, you shouldn't be growing succulents.

When it comes to your retirement, you don't want it flooded with expenses while experiencing a drought of income. Instead, you want a flood of income that overwhelms the burning needs of your expenses. By using these two funds, you can elevate your income investing game to a new level and unlock income from your portfolio that you've never seen before.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.