Although I don't own shares of it and never have, I have been a fan of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for some time. After all, it's difficult to be bearish on a company that Warren Buffett is a fan and owner of. Furthermore, oil markets have been elevated rather significantly over the past couple of months, with restrictive OPEC+ policies, combined with geopolitical concerns regarding Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel, Gaza, and Iran, fueling the upside.

As I wrote about in a prior article, I believe that the bullish argument for oil prices (CL1:COM) will remain intact. And that makes a company like this even more appealing.

Having said that, shares in the business are starting to look more or less fairly valued. So while I do think further upside can be had if energy prices continue to rise, a prudent approach might be to take a more neutral stance on the company at this point.

A look at Occidental Petroleum

The last article that I wrote about Occidental Petroleum was published in December of last year. In that article, I covered the company's acquisition of privately held CrownRock in a deal valued at the time at $12 billion. Based on the data that was available at that time, I found myself in favor of the transaction. In fact, it made the company look even more attractive from a valuation standpoint. And that was even without unannounced synergies coming into play.

I ended up, as a result, reiterating the "Buy" rating I had on OXY stock. But since then, shares have seen a rather impressive upside of 23.2%. That dwarfs the 9% increase seen by the S&P 500 (SP500) over the same window of time.

Given how much time has passed, I figured it would be a good idea to revisit the company. My emphasis this time is not on CrownRock. That deal has yet to close, and I have decided, as a result, not to factor it into the fundamental picture when determining how attractive Occidental Petroleum should be for long-term, value-oriented investors.

Unlike many of these smaller oil and gas exploration and production companies that exist on the market, Occidental Petroleum is a large and complex firm that does more than just drilling. For instance, the company has its OxyChem business that operates 21 different domestic sites and two international sites. Through this unit, the company produces various chemicals such as calcium chloride, caustic soda, calcium chloride, and more. The firm also has midstream and marketing operations. But these largely send her around supporting and improving its oil and gas, as well as its chemical, businesses. Lately, management has also been investing in low-carbon operations.

This includes carbon capture, utilization, and storage opportunities, as well as various investments it makes in other enterprises in this market. Most recently on this front, in March of this year, one of its subsidiaries, 1PointFive which is a carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration firm, announced that telecommunications giant AT&T Inc. (T) agreed to purchase carbon dioxide removal credits from the firm's first large scale direct air capture facility that is being constructed in Texas. That particular facility is expected to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year and, when fully operational, will be the largest facility of its kind on the planet.

My main focus on the company, however, involves its oil and gas exploration and production activities. Most of the company's activity is between the Permian Basin and the Rockies. In the Permian, the company gets about 47.6% of its overall production. The Rockies and other domestic operations, all combined, account for the remaining 23.1%. The firm also engages in these activities in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as in foreign nations like Algeria and parts of the Middle East. All told, though, about 81% of production is domestic.

Occidental Petroleum

Management did come out with some rather detailed guidance for what the 2024 fiscal year should look like. That guidance can be seen in the image above. I then went through and modeled out what cash flow should look like for their business, with that being followed up by a valuation. It is worth noting that I did do a couple of things in my analysis that might be unconventional. But I do believe that they better reflect the state of the company and the opportunities that it offers.

Most notably, I understand full well that preferred distributions are not factored out of operating cash flow. But seeing as how they are all required, I have decided to strip that out for the purpose of better relying on the cash flows available to common shareholders. And the second is that, since the warrants the company has, including those that are owned by the public and those that are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B), are in the money, I have assumed that those are already converted into common units, with the cash that will be received from those transactions being on the firm's books.

The one exception to this is when it comes to calculating net debt. Since it could be years before some of this cash comes onto the books, I have not factored that into the leverage picture.

A cash cow

When it comes to modeling out the financial picture for Occidental Petroleum, I decided to look at two different scenarios. The first, more conservative, scenario calls for output to remain flat in perpetuity. That would be based on the midpoint of guidance for capital expenditures this year of $6.5 billion. The second, more liberal, scenario, calls for output to grow by 5% in 2025. While this may seem small, consider that, on a budget of $6.27 billion last year, and on a $6.5 billion budget forecasted for this year, output is only expected to grow by about 2.3% compared to what it was in 2023. So if anything, this more liberal scenario should be considered quite aggressive.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the table above, you can see the results of my cash flow analysis, with revenue through free cash flow calculated for the conservative scenario for 2024 and 2025. In both years, we are looking at free cash flows of about $5.47 billion. Once again, this does not factor in the pending CrownRock purchase that may or may not go through, but that likely will go through.

In the table below, meanwhile, you can see the same thing but for the liberal scenario. In this case, free cash flow would rise next year to roughly $6.17 billion. It's worth noting that this all assumes that WTI crude prices remain at about $85 per barrel, while natural gas prices (NG1:COM) average $2 per Mcf.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At the end of the day, I would argue that free cash flow is the most important metric when it comes to a company like this. But it's not the only metric that matters. We should also be paying attention to EBITDA and operating cash flow. In the first chart below, you can see how these metrics look set beside free cash flow for the conservative scenario. And in the chart below that you can see the same thing for the liberal scenario. The general trend between the profitability metrics is the same as what we get with free cash flow, with the conservative scenario showing flat results year-over-year while the liberal one shows a modest increase.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Valuing shares

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Now that we know what kind of cash flow to expect, we should talk about how to value the company. In the table above, you can see the market capitalization of the firm, as well as its enterprise value. Again, this is based on a full conversion of the warrants. Taking this data, I then created the table below. In it, you can see how shares are priced using results from 2024. Most notably, the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 5.9, while the price to operating cash flow multiple is a bit higher at 6.1.

From what I have seen in the space, especially for a Permian-mes on to heavy firm, this appears to be more or less what you should expect from a valuation perspective. There is no need to do this again for the conservative scenario for 2025 since the picture won't be any different.

However, in the second table below, you can see the picture redone using the liberal scenario for next year. Naturally, shares are a bit cheaper. But I wouldn't say that they are significantly cheaper.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One thing that we should touch on before talking about what kind of upside shares might offer would be leveraged. When leverage is high, it can hurt or even kill an investment opportunity. I learned this a couple of times several years ago. On the other hand, low leverage can justify shares trading at a premium. Generally speaking, for a company that is an exploration and production firm, you would expect a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower. It can be higher, including up around the 3 level. But much more than that, and you start to get into some real danger territory.

As illustrated by the chart below, the net leverage ratio for the company ranges between 1.11 and 1.17. Admittedly, this is with energy prices at rather high levels. But it does provide some wiggle room.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Lastly, it's important that we see what kind of upside potential, if any, shares of the company might warrant. This is a quality operator, and it has the favor of Warren Buffett. Cash flows are robust and leverage is at acceptable levels. Simultaneously, energy markets are volatile, and it's important for investors to bake in a sufficient margin of safety when making investment decisions. In the first table below, you can see a hypothetical range for the EV to EBITDA multiple, starting at 4 and ending at 10. You can also see what kind of upside potential, or downside potential, shares would warrant at each point. As an example, if the company were to trade at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7, then the upside would be about 22.7%.

In the table below that, you can see the picture recalculated for the liberal scenario for 2025. Naturally, the picture does look more bullish here.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

I would argue that a high-quality firm with other assets such as those we discussed earlier could trade a bit higher than what we have seen as of late. But I think it would be difficult to justify a multiple exceeding 7 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

On a personal level, I tried to bake in a 30% margin of safety, if not more, to any investment that I make. Though given everything working in this firm's favor, I would say that a 20% margin of safety is appropriate.

At the end of the day, though, that would get me down to about $63.23 per share. And considering that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are around $68 as I type this, I would say that it would not be a mistake to downgrade the stock to a "hold" for those who are prudent like I am.