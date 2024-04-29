Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount Global (PARA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.07K Followers

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jaime Morris - EVP, IR.
George Cheeks - President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+
Chris McCarthy - President and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks
Brian Robbins - President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+
Naveen Chopra - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Harry and I'll be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Paramount Global's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Jaime Morris, Paramount Global's EVP Investor Relations. You may now begin your conference call.

Jaime Morris

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion is Naveen Chopra, our CFO, and to make some brief introductory remarks on behalf of our new Office of the CEO, we also have George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy, and Brian Robbins. Before we start, please note that in addition to our earnings release, we have trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website.

Also, I want to remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail on our filings with the SEC. Some of today's financial remarks will focus on adjusted results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release or in our trending schedules, which contain supplemental information. And in each case, these can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. I also want to note that we

